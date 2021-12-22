China Mobile : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)

chl-6k_20211222.htm

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the Month of December 2021

Commission File Number: 1-14696

China Mobile Limited

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

60/F, The Center

99 Queen's Road Central

Hong Kong, China

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.:

Form 20-F X Form 40-F ____

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K on paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):____

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K on paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ____

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes ____No X_

If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82-.

EXHIBITS

Exhibit Number 1.1 Determination of the Offer Size and Offer Price for the RMB Share Issue, dated December 21, 2021

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to:

• our business objectives and strategies, including those relating to the development of our terminal procurement and distribution business;

• our operations and prospects;

• our network expansion and capital expenditure plans;

• the expected impact of any acquisitions or other strategic transactions;

• our provision of services, including fifth generation, or 5G, services, wireline broadband services and services based on technological evolution, and our ability to attract customers to these services;

• the planned development of future generations of mobile technologies, including 5G technologies, and other technologies and related applications;

• the anticipated evolution of the industry chain of 5G and future generations of mobile technologies, including future development in, and availability of, terminals that support our provision of services based on 5G and future generations of mobile technologies, and testing and commercialization of future generations of mobile technologies;

• the expected benefit from our collaboration with China Broadcasting Network Corporation Ltd., or China Broadcasting, with respect to the co-construction and sharing of 5G network;

• the expected benefit from our investment in and any arrangements with China Tower Corporation Limited (or China Tower, formerly known as China Communications Facilities Services Corporation Limited);

• the expected impact of the implementation in the mainland of China of the policy of "speed upgrade and tariff reduction" and the cancellation of roaming tariffs on our business, financial condition and results of operations;

• the expected impact of tariff changes on our business, financial condition and results of operations;

• the potential impact of restrictions, sanctions or other legal or regulatory actions under relevant laws and regulations in various jurisdictions on our telecommunications equipment suppliers and other business partners;

• the potential impact of the outcome of the State Administration for Market Regulation's investigation on us;

2

• the impact of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, a disease caused by a novel strain of coronavirus, on the PRC economy and our operations and financial performance;

• the impact of Executive Order 13959 signed by the President of the United States and any rules or regulations adopted, guidance issued or actions taken by U.S. regulators to implement or comply with Executive Order 13959, including the ongoing delisting proceedings of our ADSs;

• the impact of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act and any rules or regulations adopted by U.S. regulators to implement such legislation;

• the completion of our proposed A share offering;

• the expected impact of new service offerings on our business, financial condition and results of operations; and

• future developments in the telecommunications industry in the mainland of China, including changes in the regulatory and competitive landscape.

The words "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "endeavor", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "seek", "should", "strive", "target", "will" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify certain of these forward-looking statements. We do not intend to update these forward-looking statements and are under no obligation to do so.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risk factors set forth in the "Risk Factor" section of our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

3

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

CHINA MOBILE LIMITED Date: December 22, 2021 By: /s/ Dong Xin Name: Dong Xin Title: Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

4

Exhibit 1.1

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

DETERMINATION OF THE OFFER SIZE AND OFFER PRICE FOR THE RMB SHARE ISSUE

This announcement is made by China Mobile Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

We refer to the Company's announcements dated 17 May 2021, 18 August 2021, 25 October

2021, 4 November 2021, 13 December 2021, 14 December 2021 and 20 December 2021 and the circular dated 24 May 2021 in relation to the proposed RMB Share Issue, and the announcement dated 9 June 2021 in relation to the poll results of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the abovementioned announcements and circular.

The Company is pleased to announce that, following the completion of preliminary price consultation with consultees on 16 December 2021 and 17 December 2021, the Company will issue 845,700,000 RMB Shares (prior to the exercise of the over-allotment option) to 972,555,000 RMB Shares (assuming the exercise of the over-allotment option in full) at an issue price of RMB57.58 per RMB Share. The issue price was determined based on several factors including the fundamentals of the Company, valuation of comparable companies, the industry in which the Company operates, market conditions, needs for proceeds and underwriting risks.

For the finalised terms of the RMB Share Issue, please refer to the full text of the Initial Public Offering of RMB Ordinary Shares (A Shares) Prospectus of China Mobile Limited and its summary published in Chinese only on the websites of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn), the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.chinamobileltd.com) on 21 December 2021.

Further announcement(s) will be made to disclose any material updates and progress in respect of the RMB Share Issue in accordance with the Hong Kong Listing Rules and other applicable laws and regulations as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board China Mobile Limited Yang Jie

Chairman

HongKong, 21 December 2021

FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this announcement may be viewed as "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, asamended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of the Companytobemateriallydifferentfromthoseimpliedbysuchforward-lookingstatements. In addition, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and ExchangeCommission.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Yang Jie, Mr. Dong Xin, Mr. Wang Yuhang and Mr. Li Ronghua as executive directors and Dr. Moses Cheng Mo Chi, Mr. Paul Chow Man Yiu, Mr. Stephen Yiu Kin Wah and Dr. Yang Qiang as independent non-executive directors.