China Mobile : Customer Statistics for the Month of June 2022, dated July 20, 2022 - Form 6-K

Customer Statistics for the Month of June 2022, dated July 20, 2022

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to:

• our business objectives and strategies, including those relating to the development of our terminal procurement and distribution business;

• our operations and prospects;

• our network expansion and capital expenditure plans;

• the expected impact of any acquisitions or other strategic transactions;

• our provision of services, including fifth generation, or 5G, services, wireline broadband services and services based on technological evolution, and our ability to attract customers to these services;

• the planned development of future generations of mobile technologies, including 5G technologies, and other technologies and related applications;

• the anticipated evolution of the industry chain of 5G and future generations of mobile technologies, including future development in, and availability of, terminals that support our provision of services based on 5G and future generations of mobile technologies, and testing and commercialization of future generations of mobile technologies;

• the expected benefit from our collaboration with China Broadcasting Network Corporation Ltd., or China Broadcasting, with respect to the co-construction and sharing of 5G network;

• the expected benefit from our investment in and any arrangements with China Tower Corporation Limited (or China Tower, formerly known as China Communications Facilities Services Corporation Limited);

• the expected impact of the implementation in the mainland of China of the policy of "speed upgrade and tariff reduction" and the cancellation of roaming tariffs on our business, financial condition and results of operations;

• the expected impact of tariff changes on our business, financial condition and results of operations;

• the potential impact of restrictions, sanctions or other legal or regulatory actions under relevant laws and regulations in various jurisdictions on our telecommunications equipment suppliers and other business partners;

• the potential impact of the outcome of the State Administration for Market Regulation's investigation on us;

• the impact of the continued development of the coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, a disease caused by a novel strain of coronavirus, on the PRC economy and our operations and financial performance;

2

• the expected impact of new service offerings on our business, financial condition and results of operations; and

• future developments in the telecommunications industry in the mainland of China, including changes in the regulatory and competitive landscape.

The words "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "endeavor", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "seek", "should", "strive", "target", "will" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify certain of these forward-looking statements. We do not intend to update these forward-looking statements and are under no obligation to do so.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risk factors set forth in the "Risk Factor" section of our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

3