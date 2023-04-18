Advanced search
China Mobile explores acquiring Hong Kong telecom firm HKBN -sources
RE
China sets up artificial intelligence 'alliance' including China Mobile - state media
RE
Exclusive-China Mobile explores acquiring Hong Kong telecom firm HKBN -sources
RE
China Mobile explores acquiring Hong Kong telecom firm HKBN -sources

04/18/2023 | 04:42am EDT
*

China Mobile invited banks to pitch for buyout of HKBN-sources

*

Deal would mark China Mobile's major foray into Hong Kong

*

HKBN's top shareholders TPG and MBK to fully exit in any buyout-sources

HONG KONG, April 18 (Reuters) - State-owned China Mobile Ltd is exploring a buyout of Hong Kong's leading telecoms company HKBN Ltd, four people with knowledge of the matter said, which could spark a bidding war for the firm currently valued at $1 billion.

China Mobile in recent weeks sent a request for proposal (RFP) to a small group of banks to advise on acquiring and taking-private the Hong Kong telecom provider, which offers services including broadband and Wi-Fi management, said the people.

The Beijing-based company is still receiving pitches from investment banks and has yet to decide on making a formal offer, said the people, declining to be identified as the information is confidential.

HKBN shares jumped more than 17% after the Reuters report and closed at HK$6.57 a piece Tuesday, valuing the company at HK$8.6 billion ($1.1 billion).

HKBN declined to comment. China Mobile did not respond to a request for comment.

China Mobile's potential takeover interest in HKBN comes after infrastructure investor I Squared Asia Advisors submitted a non-binding letter of interest for the Hong Kong telecoms services provider in March.

HKBN said at that time the infrastructure investor would make an offer via its portfolio company HGC Global Communications and or one of its affiliates, should it proceed with the deal.

There could be other potential suitors for HKBN, said one of the people and a separate person with knowledge of the matter, including Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAG.

PAG declined to comment.

North Asia-focused private equity firm MBK Partners and buyout firm TPG Capital, which are among the top shareholders of HKBN, will seek to fully exit in any potential buyout of the company, separate sources have told Reuters.

MBK and TPG declined to comment.

China Mobile, the world's largest mobile operator by total number of subscribers, is hoping to bolster its presence in Hong Kong by acquiring HKBN, which provides internet connections to households and corporates, said one of the people.

If China Mobile proceeds with an offer to acquire HKBN, it would mark a major foray by a Chinese telecoms operator into the Asian financial hub and regional home to many global financial institutions.

China Mobile is a large telecoms services provider in the world's second-largest economy but has a limited footprint outside its home country.

China Mobile launched a Hong Kong business in January 1997, months before the city's handover to China from the UK. It offers mainly mobile communications and internet services to both households and businesses.

HKBN posted 1% revenue growth to HK$11.6 billion in the financial year to Aug. 31, 2022, while its adjusted net profit surged 20% to HK$905 million.

It had a market share of 37% in Hong Kong's enterprise broadband business and 34% market share in the city's residential broadband business, according to its 2022 annual report.

HKBN in 2018 acquired fixed-line operator WTT HK in a deal that valued the business at $1.34 billion. WTT HK's joint owners, TPG and MBK partially exited in that takeover.

The two companies now each hold 11.05% of HKBN, according to Refinitiv's Eikon. Canada's pension fund CPP Investment Board is the company's top investor with a 13.91% stake, Eikon shows.

Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC is HKBN's fourth largest shareholder with a 8.02% stake. ($1 = 7.8495 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Kane Wu and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; addiitonal reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee, Sonali Paul and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED -0.14% 68.9 Delayed Quote.33.33%
HKBN LTD. 12.31% 6.57 Delayed Quote.16.30%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.34% 5989.05 Real-time Quote.7.33%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 014 B 147 B 147 B
Net income 2023 135 B 19 567 M 19 567 M
Net cash 2023 292 B 42 474 M 42 474 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,58x
Yield 2023 7,35%
Capitalization 1 292 B 188 B 188 B
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 450 698
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Mobile Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 60,48 CNY
Average target price 71,26 CNY
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xin Dong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rong Hua Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jie Yang Chairman
Kin Wah Yiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Qiang Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED33.33%187 834
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.46%164 719
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.89%121 421
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.03%101 729
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED42.02%85 576
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY16.26%55 852
