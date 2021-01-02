Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Mobile Limited    941   HK0941009539

CHINA MOBILE LIMITED

(941)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 12/31
44.2 HKD   +0.80%
01/01NYSE starts process of delisting three Chinese telecom companies
RE
01/01NYSE to delist three Chinese telecom giants
RE
01/01NYSE to Delist China's Major Telecommunications Operators -- 4th Update
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China says it will take action against U.S. delisting of its telecom firms

01/02/2021 | 05:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
5G active antenna units with logos of China Mobile and Huawei are seen in front of a National People's Congress (NPC) conference center in Luoyang, Henan

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China will take "necessary measures" to safeguard the interests of its companies after the New York Stock Exchange began delisting three Chinese telecom firms that Washington says have military ties, the country's commerce ministry said on Saturday.

The NYSE said on Thursday that it would delist China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom following President Donald Trump's move in November to bar U.S. investment in 31 firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

"This kind of abuse of national security and state power to suppress Chinese firms does not comply with market rules and violates market logic," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

"It not only harms the legal rights of Chinese companies but also damages the interests of investors in other countries, including the United States," it added.

While the ministry said it will take action to protect its firms, it also called on the United States to meet China half-way and put bilateral trade relations back on track.

In its final weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20, the Trump administration has stepped up its hardline stance against China.

Relations between the two biggest economies have come under increasing strain amid a series of disputes over issues like trade and human rights.

The U.S. Commerce Department added dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist in December, accusing Beijing of using its firms to harness civilian technologies for military purposes.

Chinese diplomats have expressed hope that Biden's election will help ease tensions between the two countries.

In comments published on Saturday, China's senior diplomat Wang Yi said relations with the United States had reached a "new crossroads" and "a new window of hope" could now be opened.

(Reporting by David StanwayEditing by William Maclean and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
01/01NYSE starts process of delisting three Chinese telecom companies
RE
01/01NYSE to delist three Chinese telecom giants
RE
01/01NYSE to Delist China's Major Telecommunications Operators -- 4th Update
DJ
01/01NYSE to Delist China's Major Telecommunications Operators -- 3rd Update
DJ
01/01NYSE to Delist China's Major Telecommunications Operators -- 2nd Update
DJ
01/01NYSE to Delist China's Major Telecommunications Operators -- Update
DJ
01/01Stock exchange delisting 3 China companies under Trump order
AQ
01/01NYSE to delist three Chinese communications companies
AQ
01/01Tencent games reinstated on Huawei app store
RE
01/01Tencent games reinstated on Huawei app store
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 760 B 116 B 116 B
Net income 2020 108 B 16 537 M 16 537 M
Net cash 2020 342 B 52 404 M 52 404 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,05x
Yield 2020 7,83%
Capitalization 762 B 117 B 117 B
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 456 239
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Mobile Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 59,84 CNY
Last Close Price 37,20 CNY
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xin Dong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jie Yang Chairman
Rong Hua Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mo Chi Cheng Moses Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Yiu Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-32.52%116 736
AT&T INC.0.00%204 916
T-MOBILE US0.00%167 374
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.00%141 707
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.00%121 383
KDDI CORPORATION0.00%67 927
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ