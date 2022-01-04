Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Mobile Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    941   HK0941009539

CHINA MOBILE LIMITED

(941)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China shares fall on tech weakness; China Mobile up in Shanghai debut

01/04/2022 | 11:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell on Wednesday as weakness in technology stocks continued to drag on the overall market, with China's market regulator levying new fines against leading technology names.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.81% at 3,602.74 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.67%, with info tech firms down 2.7%, the semiconductor sector down 3.94% and industrial firms down 2.39%.

** Weakness in technology firms mirrored global markets, but in a fresh reminder of regulatory overhang in China, the country's top market regulator on Wednesday announced fines against Alibaba, Tencent Holdings Ltd, and Bilibili Inc for failing to properly report about a dozen deals.

** Real estate shares continued the previous day's rebound, with a sub-index tracking the sector up 3.44%.

** Worries over developer China Evergrande Group's near-term debt obligations saw some relief as the company announced a bondholder meeting to discuss delaying repayment.

** Evergrande shares were down 0.62% at midday.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.32% to 8,072.54, while the Hang Seng index was down 0.85% at 23,092.83.

** The Hang Seng Tech index succumbed to global weakness affecting the sector, falling 3.54%, as heavyweight Meituan dropped 9.43%.

** China Mobile Ltd shares gained 3.8% by midday in their Shanghai debut on Wednesday after the company raised 48.7 billion yuan ($7.64 billion) in China's biggest public share offering in a decade. Its Hong Kong shares rose 5.52%.

* The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.67%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 2.77% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 2.02%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.86%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.04%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3723 per U.S. dollar, unchanged from the previous close. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.68% 119.56 Delayed Quote.0.65%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) -0.11% 4.607712 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.06% 8.618021 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.08% 5.0106 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 1.26% 1.61 End-of-day quote.1.26%
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 1.91% 48 End-of-day quote.2.56%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.05% 7.1921 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
HANG SENG -0.02% 23270.26 Real-time Quote.-0.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.03% 0.085531 Delayed Quote.0.14%
MEITUAN -1.70% 219.6 End-of-day quote.-2.57%
NIKKEI 225 1.77% 29301.79 Real-time Quote.0.00%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.79% 4432.19 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.07% 4181.43 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX -0.10% 2645.0839 Real-time Quote.-0.10%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.84% 450 End-of-day quote.-1.49%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.04% 6.3722 Delayed Quote.0.27%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.00% 6.3719 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
01/04China shares fall on tech weakness; China Mobile up in Shanghai debut
RE
01/04China Mobile Rises 5% in Shanghai Debut After Blockbuster $7.7 Billion IPO
MT
01/04China Mobile shares rise in Shanghai trading debut
RE
01/04China mobile ltd set to open at 63 yuan in shanghai debut (vs offer price of 57.58 yuan..
RE
01/04China Mobile to buy back $12.6 bln of its Hong Kong shares
RE
01/04Hong Kong stocks flat as tech offsets property sector rebound
RE
01/04China Mobile expects to raise $8.8 billion on Shanghai debut
AQ
01/04Tech stocks drag China, HK stocks lower on Beijing's new cybersecurity rules
RE
01/03China Mobile to Debut in Shanghai on Wednesday After $7.7 Billion IPO
MT
2021China stocks up as property, energy firms gain on policy support signals
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 844 B 132 B 132 B
Net income 2021 115 B 18 105 M 18 105 M
Net cash 2021 399 B 62 683 M 62 683 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,01x
Yield 2021 7,56%
Capitalization 837 B 131 B 131 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 446 898
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Mobile Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 39,25 CNY
Average target price 59,63 CNY
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xin Dong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rong Hua Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jie Yang Chairman
Mo Chi Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Yiu Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED2.56%123 687
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.92%220 131
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-0.67%116 105
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION1.37%96 812
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.51%88 624
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC-2.52%74 821