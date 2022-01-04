China shares fall on tech weakness; China Mobile up in Shanghai debut

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell on Wednesday
as weakness in technology stocks continued to drag on the
overall market, with China's market regulator levying new fines
against leading technology names.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index
was down 0.81% at 3,602.74 points.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.67%,
with info tech firms down 2.7%, the semiconductor
sector down 3.94% and industrial firms
down 2.39%.
** Weakness in technology firms mirrored global markets, but
in a fresh reminder of regulatory overhang in China, the
country's top market regulator on Wednesday announced fines
against Alibaba, Tencent Holdings Ltd, and Bilibili
Inc for failing to properly report about a dozen
deals.
** Real estate shares continued the previous day's rebound,
with a sub-index tracking the sector up 3.44%.
** Worries over developer China Evergrande Group's
near-term debt obligations saw some relief as the company
announced a bondholder meeting to discuss delaying repayment.
** Evergrande shares were down 0.62% at midday.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.32%
to 8,072.54, while the Hang Seng index was down 0.85%
at 23,092.83.
** The Hang Seng Tech index succumbed to global
weakness affecting the sector, falling 3.54%, as heavyweight
Meituan dropped 9.43%.
** China Mobile Ltd shares gained 3.8% by midday
in their Shanghai debut on Wednesday after the company raised
48.7 billion yuan ($7.64 billion) in China's biggest public
share offering in a decade. Its Hong Kong shares rose
5.52%.
* The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.67%, the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by
2.77% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was
down 2.02%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 0.86%, while Japan's Nikkei index
was up 0.04%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.3723 per U.S. dollar,
unchanged from the previous close.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)