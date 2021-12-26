Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Mobile Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    941   HK0941009539

CHINA MOBILE LIMITED

(941)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China stocks up as property, energy firms gain on policy support signals

12/26/2021 | 11:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* SSEC +0.15%, CSI300 +0.03%

* PBOC vows to promote healthy development of real estate sector

* China reports slower industrial profit growth in November

SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday, with energy and real estate developers leading gains on expectations of more monetary easing after the central bank vowed to promote healthy development of the country's real estate market. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.15% at 3,623.58 points while China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.03%.

** Leading the gains, the real estate index added 1.01% while the energy sector gained 1.04%.

** China's central bank said it will safeguard the legal rights of home buyers and better satisfy their reasonable living needs, while the nation's top real estate regulator vowed to resolutely tackle risks stemming from overdue delivery of residential properties by some top developers.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.31%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was unchanged and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was unchanged for the day. ** China's local symptomatic coronavirus cases crept up again, after it reported the highest daily rise in local infections in 21 months over the weekend, with most new infections reported in the northwestern city of Xian as it entered a fifth day of a lockdown. ** The country's statistics bureau also said on Monday that profits at China's industrial firms grew at a slower pace in November.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.03% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.21%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.3702 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 6.3672. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.14% 4.608949 Delayed Quote.-8.41%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.12% 8.543742 Delayed Quote.-4.45%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.10% 4.9731 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 1.93% 47.5 End-of-day quote.7.47%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.00% 7.2092 Delayed Quote.-9.60%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.79% 21.95 End-of-day quote.-17.17%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) 0.04% 0.084964 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
INNOVENT BIOLOGICS, INC. -2.27% 49.4 End-of-day quote.-39.79%
JD LOGISTICS, INC. 2.28% 26.95 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NIKKEI 225 -0.05% 28782.59 Real-time Quote.4.88%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.50% 4467.76 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.65% 4206.71 Delayed Quote.-9.29%
SANDS CHINA LTD. 4.73% 18.14 End-of-day quote.-46.73%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX -1.30% 2607.675 Real-time Quote.6.98%
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.12% 11.18 End-of-day quote.-60.98%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.01% 6.3725 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.07% 6.3717 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
All news about CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
12/26China stocks up as property, energy firms gain on policy support signals
RE
12/26China's Software Industry Logs 8.2% Profit Growth in January-November Period
MT
12/26China Mobile Raises $3.8 Billion From Strategic Investors in Shanghai IPO
MT
12/26China’s Telecom Industry Logs 8.1% Jump in January-November Revenue
MT
12/24EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Waver at Open as -2-
DJ
12/22China Mobile Seeks to Raise $8.8B in Shanghai Offer
CI
12/22CHINA MOBILE : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
12/21China Mobile Unit Migu Signs Olympic Deal With Beijing Radio and Television
MT
12/21NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Poised to Recoup Some Losses After Selloff
DJ
12/21HK shares rise, led by property; Live-streaming stocks drop
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 844 B 132 B 132 B
Net income 2021 115 B 18 111 M 18 111 M
Net cash 2021 399 B 62 705 M 62 705 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,93x
Yield 2021 7,65%
Capitalization 794 B 125 B 125 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 446 898
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Mobile Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 38,78 CNY
Average target price 59,64 CNY
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xin Dong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rong Hua Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jie Yang Chairman
Mo Chi Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Yiu Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.47%124 702
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.33%221 139
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.00%116 234
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.31%96 994
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.35%86 939
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC83.43%73 590