China stocks up as property, energy firms gain on policy support signals

* SSEC +0.15%, CSI300 +0.03%
* PBOC vows to promote healthy development of real estate
sector
* China reports slower industrial profit growth in November
SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday,
with energy and real estate developers leading gains on
expectations of more monetary easing after the central bank
vowed to promote healthy development of the country's real
estate market.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was
up 0.15% at 3,623.58 points while China's blue-chip CSI300 index
was up 0.03%.
** Leading the gains, the real estate index added
1.01% while the energy sector gained 1.04%.
** China's central bank said it will safeguard the legal rights
of home buyers and better satisfy their reasonable living needs,
while the nation's top real estate regulator vowed to resolutely
tackle risks stemming from overdue delivery of residential
properties by some top developers.
** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.31%, the start-up
board ChiNext Composite index was unchanged and
Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was unchanged for
the day.
** China's local symptomatic coronavirus cases crept up again,
after it reported the highest daily rise in local infections in
21 months over the weekend, with most new infections reported in
the northwestern city of Xian as it entered a fifth day of a
lockdown.
** The country's statistics bureau also said on Monday that
profits at China's industrial firms grew at a slower pace in
November.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 0.03% while Japan's Nikkei index
was down 0.21%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.3702 per U.S. dollar,
0.05% weaker than the previous close of 6.3672.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Devika Syamnath)