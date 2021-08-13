Log in
    941   HK0941009539

CHINA MOBILE LIMITED

(941)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/13
51.85 HKD   +3.08%
Facebook, Amazon seek U.S. approval to operate undersea data cable

08/13/2021 | 12:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc have asked the U.S. government for approval to operate a new undersea data cable between the Philippines and California after China Mobile agreed to exit the plan, a government agency said Friday.

The companies told the Federal Communications Commission they intend to start commercial operation by late 2022 and said the new data connection will "provide significant new capacity on routes where capacity demand continues to increase substantially each year." The company said the new cable will help support Facebook applications and provide Amazon and its affiliates with "capacity to support Amazon's cloud services offerings and connect its data centers."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.26% 3294 Delayed Quote.1.43%
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 3.08% 51.85 End-of-day quote.17.31%
FACEBOOK INC 0.17% 363.265 Delayed Quote.32.76%
Financials
Sales 2021 825 B 127 B 127 B
Net income 2021 113 B 17 519 M 17 519 M
Net cash 2021 362 B 55 850 M 55 850 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,39x
Yield 2021 5,79%
Capitalization 1 062 B 136 B 164 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 446 898
Free-Float 27,3%
China Mobile Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 51,85 CNY
Average target price 61,33 CNY
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xin Dong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rong Hua Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jie Yang Chairman
Mo Chi Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Yiu Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED17.31%132 356
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.41%230 356
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.17.08%142 383
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG23.06%102 427
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.84%93 647
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY28.49%72 524