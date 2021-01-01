Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Mobile Limited    941   HK0941009539

CHINA MOBILE LIMITED

(941)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NYSE to delist three Chinese telecom giants

01/01/2021 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The New York Stock Exchange will delist securities of three major Chinese telecom companies as early as next week. The move comes after President Donald Trump barred Americans last month from investing in Chinese companies that Washington says are owned or controlled by the military.

The Big Board said the U.S. order makes China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom unsuitable for listing. The NYSE's move follows similar action taken by global index providers such as the Nasdaq and MSCI.

The companies could not be reached for comment.

So far, the Pentagon has compiled a list of 35 Chinese military companies that will be subject to the ban. The names include top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

China has condemned that ban. Fund managers say it could benefit non-U.S. investors who are able to buy the stocks.


© Reuters 2021
All news about CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
05:34pNYSE to Delist China's Major Telecommunications Operators -- 4th Update
DJ
05:25pNYSE to Delist China's Major Telecommunications Operators -- 3rd Update
DJ
05:13pNYSE to Delist China's Major Telecommunications Operators -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:43pNYSE to Delist China's Major Telecommunications Operators -- Update
DJ
11:08aStock exchange delisting 3 China companies under Trump order
AQ
10:40aNYSE to delist three Chinese communications companies
AQ
09:45aTencent games reinstated on Huawei app store
RE
09:40aTencent games reinstated on Huawei app store
RE
06:15aNYSE to Delist China's Major Telecommunications Operators
DJ
04:45aNYSE starts process of delisting three Chinese telco companies
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 760 B 116 B 116 B
Net income 2020 108 B 16 537 M 16 537 M
Net cash 2020 342 B 52 404 M 52 404 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,05x
Yield 2020 7,83%
Capitalization 762 B 117 B 117 B
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 456 239
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Mobile Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 59,84 CNY
Last Close Price 37,20 CNY
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xin Dong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jie Yang Chairman
Rong Hua Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mo Chi Cheng Moses Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Yiu Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-32.52%116 726
AT&T INC.-26.41%204 916
T-MOBILE US71.96%167 374
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.0.00%141 701
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.00%121 378
KDDI CORPORATION0.00%67 925
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ