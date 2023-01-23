Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Mobile Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    941   HK0941009539

CHINA MOBILE LIMITED

(941)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:09:19 2023-01-20 am EST
55.90 HKD   +1.45%
10:29aThousands of mobile phone towers go offline in Pakistan after power outage - source
RE
01/20China Mobile 5G Users Reach 614 Million in December 2022
MT
01/20Nomura Adjusts China Mobile's Price Target to HK$65 From HK$61, Keeps at Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thousands of mobile phone towers go offline in Pakistan after power outage - source

01/23/2023 | 10:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Volunteers of the Edhi Foundation, work at a communication and control room during a country-wide power breakdown in Karachi

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Thousands of mobile phone towers have gone offline across Pakistan due to a nationwide power cut on Monday, an industry source told Reuters, raising the spectre of a telecommunications blackout in parts of the country of 220 million people.

Pakistan's national grid suffered a major outage on Monday leaving millions of people without electricity. The disruption has begun hitting the country's approximately 40,000 telecommunication towers.

The telecommunication industry source raised fears that if power is not switched back on soon, it could lead to a communications blackout as mobile phone towers run out of backup fuel and batteries.

He added that service degradation had begun in some parts of the country as some towers went offline.

Some social media users in Pakistan complained of mobile signals disappearing in major cities of the country, including Islamabad. "No signals at the Karakoram apartments, Diplomatic Enclave, Islamabad," former Senator Sehar Kamran said on Twitter.

Separately, the country's telecommunication regulator, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), warned of outages.

"Due to country wide power outage, users may face service disruptions," PTA said in a statement.

It said operators have been instructed to inform subscribers and to do their utmost to refuel backup power on the maximum number of mobile tower sites.

A spokesperson for PTA did not respond to a question on how many of Pakistan's telecommunication towers were offline.

Global internet monitoring group Netblocks said on Twitter that metrics showed telecommunications in most regions of the country had been impacted by the country-wide power outage and that there had been a significant decline in internet access.

Pakistan has 194 million cellular subscribers and 124 million broadband subscribers, according to PTA.

There are four major telecommunication providers, including Jazz, owned by Netherlands-based Veon, Zong, owned by China Mobile, and Norway-based Telenor.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam and Ariba Shahid, writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

By Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED 1.45% 55.9 Delayed Quote.8.02%
NATIONAL GRID PLC -0.29% 1031.5 Delayed Quote.3.77%
PAKISTAN TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY LIMITED -0.49% 6.05 End-of-day quote.-0.82%
TELENOR ASA 0.05% 103.85 Real-time Quote.13.32%
VEON LTD. 2.15% 0.522 Real-time Quote.6.02%
All news about CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
10:29aThousands of mobile phone towers go offline in Pakistan after power outage - source
RE
01/20China Mobile 5G Users Reach 614 Million in December 2022
MT
01/20Nomura Adjusts China Mobile's Price Target to HK$65 From HK$61, Keeps at Buy
MT
01/05China Mobile Limited(SHSE:600941) added to Shanghai Stock Exch..
CI
01/05China Mobile Limited(SHSE:600941) added to Shanghai Stock Exch..
CI
01/04Digital China Lands China Mobile PC Server Contract
MT
01/03Zhong Fu Tong Signs 438 Million Yuan China Mobile Contract; Shares Jump 5%
MT
2022China Tower, China Mobile Sign Service Contracts
MT
2022China Bester Group Lands 208.3 Million Yuan Bid for China Mobile's Construction Project
MT
2022Revenue of China's Telecommunications Sector Grows 8% in January-November
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 937 B 138 B 138 B
Net income 2022 127 B 18 732 M 18 732 M
Net cash 2022 405 B 59 668 M 59 668 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,08x
Yield 2022 7,98%
Capitalization 1 035 B 153 B 153 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 449 934
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Mobile Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MOBILE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 48,44 CNY
Average target price 65,96 CNY
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xin Dong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rong Hua Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jie Yang Chairman
Kin Wah Yiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Qiang Yang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.02%152 576
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.52%167 993
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.22%108 674
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION1.04%100 766
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED21.50%62 125
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.16.81%61 465