  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1117   KYG215791008

CHINA MODERN DAIRY HOLDINGS LTD.

(1117)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Modern Dairy : UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON (1) COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF 100% EQUITY INTERESTS IN ZHONGYUAN MUYE COMPANY LIMITED* AND (2) CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

07/25/2021 | 06:38am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2021 10:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 918 M 1 067 M 1 067 M
Net income 2021 971 M 150 M 150 M
Net Debt 2021 4 861 M 750 M 750 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,22x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 9 073 M 1 400 M 1 400 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 4 455
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart CHINA MODERN DAIRY HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MODERN DAIRY HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,28 CNY
Average target price 2,66 CNY
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Na Gao Deputy Chairman, President & CEO
Su Jiangong Chief Financial Officer
Min Fang Lu Non-Executive Chairman
Chun Lin Han Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Kong Wai Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MODERN DAIRY HOLDINGS LTD.-17.74%1 493
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-13.91%47 716
CORTEVA, INC.8.81%32 550
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED8.11%19 885
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-29.24%14 039
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.12.17%7 467