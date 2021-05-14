China Modern Dairy : (1) MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF ENTIRE EQUITY INTERESTS IN FUYUAN; (2) ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE; (3) APPLICATION FOR WHITEWASH WAIVER; AND (4) NOTICE OF EGM
05/14/2021 | 09:07am EDT
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd., you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or transferee or to the licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities, bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.
This circular is for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.
China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd.
中國現代牧業控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1117)
(1) MAJOR AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION
IN RELATION TO
THE ACQUISITION OF ENTIRE EQUITY INTERESTS IN FUYUAN;
ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE;
APPLICATION FOR WHITEWASH WAIVER;
AND
(4) NOTICE OF EGM
Financial Adviser to the Company
Independent Financial Adviser to
the Listing Rules Independent Board Committee, the Takeovers Code Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders
SOMERLEY CAPITAL LIMITED
Capitalised terms used on this cover shall have the same meanings as those defined in this circular, unless the context requires otherwise. A letter from the Board is set out on pages 10 to 42 of this Circular. A letter from the Listing Rules Independent Board Committee is set out on pages 43 to 44 of this circular. A letter from the Takeovers Code Independent Board Committee is set out on pages 45 to 46 of this circular. A letter from the Independent Financial Adviser, containing its advice to the Listing Rules Independent Board Committee, Takeovers Code Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders is set out on pages 47 to 81 of this circular.
A notice convening the EGM of the Company to be held at Jasmine Room, 1/F, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, 5 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong on June 2, 2021 (Wednesday) at 9:45 a.m. (or as soon as after the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at the same place on the same date at 8:45 a.m. shall have been concluded or adjourned) is set out on pages EGM-1 to EGM-4 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the EGM is also enclosed. If you are not able to attend the EGM, please complete the accompanying proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong at Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the EGM if you so wish.
PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE EGM
To safeguard the health and safety of the Shareholders and to prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic, the following precautionary measures will be implemented at the EGM:
Compulsory body temperature screening/checks
Submission of health declaration form
Wearing of surgical face mask
No provision of refreshments or distribution of corporate gift
Maintenance of appropriate distancing and spacing
Attendees who do not comply with the precautionary measures (1) to (3) above or is subject to any HKSAR Government prescribed quarantine may be denied entry to the meeting venue of the EGM, at the absolute discretion of the Company as permitted by law.
For the health and safety of the Shareholders, the Company would like to encourage the Shareholders to exercise their right to vote at the EGM by appointing the Chairman of the EGM as their proxy instead of attending the EGM in person.
Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude the Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof should they subsequently so wish.
May 14, 2021
PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE EGM
1. PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE EGM
With the outbreak and spreading of the COVID-19 pandemic, to safeguard the health and safety of Shareholders who might be attending the EGM in person, the Company will implement the following precautionary measures at the EGM:
Compulsory body temperature checks will be conducted on every shareholder, proxy or other attendee at the entrance of the meeting venue. Any person with a body temperature above the reference range quoted by the Department of Health from time to time, or is exhibiting flu-like symptoms, or is subject to any Hong Kong Government prescribed quarantine may be denied entry into the EGM venue and be requested to leave the venue.
Each attendee will be asked whether (a) he/she travels outside of Hong Kong within the 14-day period immediately before the EGM; and (b) he/she is subject to any Hong Kong Government prescribed quarantine. Anyone who responds positively to any of these questions may be denied entry into the meeting venue or be required to leave the meeting venue.
Each attendee will be required to wear a surgical face mask throughout the EGM and sit at a safe distance from other attendees. Please note that no masks will be provided at the EGM venue and attendees should bring and wear their own masks.
No refreshment will be served, and there will be no corporate gift.
Appropriate distancing and spacing in line with any guidance from the HKSAR Government will be maintained and as such, the Company may limit the number of attendees at the EGM as may be necessary to avoid over-crowding.
To the extent permitted under law, the Company reserves the right to deny entry into the venue of the EGM or require any person to leave the venue of the EGM so as to ensure the health and safety of the attendees at the EGM.
2. OTHERS
In light of the continuing risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company strongly encourages Shareholders to exercise their right to vote at the EGM by appointing the chairman of the EGM as their proxy instead of attending the EGM in person, by completing and return the proxy form attached to this document to the Company's branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited by Monday, May 31, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. or not less than 48 hours before the time of any adjournment of the EGM (as the case may be) at the address stated below. If any shareholder chooses not to attend the meeting in person but has any question about any resolution or about the Company, or has any matter for communication with the Board of the Company, he/she is welcome to send such question or matter in writing to our principal office in Hong Kong or to our email at info@moderndairyir.com.
If any shareholder has any question relating to the EGM, please contact Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar as follows:
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong Website: www.computershare.com/hk/contact Tel: 2862 8555
China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 13:06:01 UTC.