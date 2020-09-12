Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.    603993   CNE100001NR0

CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.

(603993)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Molybdenum : Congo says it will reimburse VAT to mining companies after audit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/12/2020 | 12:56pm EDT

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Congo said on Saturday it will reimburse value-added tax payments to mining companies operating in the country following an audit to determine how much it owes them, after a backlash over an earlier decision to stop payments.

Africa's top copper producer has suspended the VAT on mining imports since July 2016 to help operators during a commodity price downturn, and to pay down hundreds of millions of dollars in VAT reimbursements owed to the companies.

In August, the cash-strapped government said it was suspending the tax exemption in an effort to bolster government coffers dented by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a backlash by mining operators, the government said it would conduct a joint commission with the miners to determine the value of the debt and the terms of its reimbursement, Budget Minister Jean-Baudouin Mayo told a cabinet meeting on Friday, according to official minutes.

"The government is committed to refunding VAT credits to miners after a joint audit of the actual amount of VAT stock to be refunded," Mayo said, according to official minutes.

It is not clear how much the government currently owes companies operating in Congo which include Glencore, China Molybdenum and Barrick. The debt stood at about $700 million in 2016.

Congo is the world's leading miner of cobalt, which is used in electric car batteries.

Its economy, hit by the coronavirus crisis that has hammered demand for copper and other commodities, is forecast to contract by 1.7% this year, according to the central bank.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Editing by Aaron Ross and Clelia Oziel)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD. -0.75% 3.98 End-of-day quote.-8.72%
GLENCORE PLC 4.13% 182 Delayed Quote.-22.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.
09/09CHINA MOLYBDENUM : Results of the issuance of the 2020 fourth tranche super shor..
PU
08/30CHINA MOLYBDENUM : Proposed amendments to the articles of association; proposed ..
PU
08/14CHINA MOLYBDENUM : Results of the issuance of the 2020 third tranche super short..
PU
06/30Materials Up As Gold Tops $1800/Ounce On Inflation Bets -- Materials Roundup
DJ
06/16CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/12China Moly chairman steps down, takes M&A role in reshuffle
RE
05/20Sulphur squeeze spells trouble for Congo's copper and cobalt miners
RE
02/28CHINA MOLYBDENUM : Results of the issuance of the 2020 first tranche super short..
PU
02/04Glencore's 2019 cobalt up, copper down; share price rises
RE
02/04Glencore's 2019 cobalt up, copper down; share price rises
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 104 B 15 172 M 15 172 M
Net income 2020 2 231 M 326 M 326 M
Net Debt 2020 24 041 M 3 518 M 3 518 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
Yield 2020 1,85%
Capitalization 80 525 M 11 784 M 11 785 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 11 303
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 3,30 CNY
Last Close Price 2,60 CNY
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rui Wen Sun President
Hong Lin Yuan Chairman
You Min Kou Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mei Feng Gu Chief Financial Officer
Chao Chun Li Vice Chairman & Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-8.72%11 784
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-15.71%40 748
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION10.38%36 249
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.24.01%23 628
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-11.68%11 784
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.0.23%9 192
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group