Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    603993   CNE100001NR0

CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.

(603993)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China's CATL, Huayou eye 10% stakes in miner Jinchuan Intl -sources

08/26/2021 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sign of Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) is seen on its building in Ningde

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt are each in talks to buy stakes of around 10% in Chinese miner Jinchuan Group International Resources Co worth HK$2 billion ($257 million), sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Top Chinese battery maker CATL is looking to shore up supply of raw materials such as cobalt, prices for which have risen sharply this year.

CATL has submitted an offer to buy 9.9% of Jinchuan International and would secure at least 3,000 tonnes of cobalt per year under the deal, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The offer represents a premium of about 40% to Jinchuan International's average share price of HK$1.14 over the past month and would value the company at around HK$20.2 billion.

The sources said CATL had wanted to buy a stake of almost 20% and take twice as much cobalt but this was rejected by Jinchuan International, the Hong Kong-listed arm of state-run metal producer Jinchuan Group which mines cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Standard Chartered is the main bank advising on the deal, the sources said.

CATL denied that it would take around 10% in Jinchuan International, while Jinchuan International and Standard Chartered did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

One of the sources told Reuters that Huayou, already one of the world's biggest cobalt producers, was in separate discussions for a 9.9% stake in Jinchuan International.

A Huayou spokesperson said this was not the case.

Jinchuan International shares soared as much as 90.5% to HK$2.00 ($0.2569) on Thursday, the highest since March 2018, after Bloomberg News reported CATL was in initial discussions with Jinchuan International to buy a stake of around 10% and could offer more than one-and-a-half times its share price.

The company produced 4,158 tonnes of cobalt from the Ruashi mine in the DRC last year. It aims to expand production to 13,000 tonnes per year by 2023, the two sources said, with one adding that supply from another DRC mine CATL has invested in will not be available until 2026.

In April, a CATL unit agreed to pay $137.5 million for a stake in China Molybdenum Co's (CMOC) Kisanfu copper-cobalt mine.

CMOC has yet to reveal a timeframe for production at Kisanfu.

"We see CATL's potential further expansion into cobalt mining as a proof of solid demand for cobalt," even as low-cobalt and cobalt-free batteries become more popular, Daiwa Capital Markets said in a note.

($1 = 7.7861 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Zhu in Hong Kong, additional reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru, Tom Daly and Shivani Singh; editing by Tomasz Janowski and Jason Neely)

By Julie Zhu


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD. 3.10% 7.32 End-of-day quote.17.12%
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED 1.38% 530.24 End-of-day quote.51.02%
JINCHUAN GROUP INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CO. LTD -0.94% 1.05 End-of-day quote.2.94%
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD 1.56% 134.31 End-of-day quote.69.37%
All news about CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.
05:24aChina's CATL, Huayou eye 10% stakes in miner Jinchuan Intl -sources
RE
08/22China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended J..
CI
08/21Congo seeks new valuation for China Moly's Tenke Fungurume mine
RE
08/20CHINA MOLYBDENUM : Congo seeks new valuation for China Moly's Tenke Fungurume mi..
RE
08/11CHINA MOLYBDENUM : Interbank Debt Market Group Accepts Molybdenum's Proposed Ren..
MT
08/10China's Top Nonferrous Metal Firms Log Record High Profit in H1
MT
08/08CHINA MOLYBDENUM : to Spend $2.5 Billion to Expand Congo Mine; Hong Kong Shares ..
MT
08/06China Moly to spend $2.5 billion to double copper, cobalt output at Congo min..
RE
07/30China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. Announces Resignation of Yue Yuanbin as Secretary ..
CI
07/12Congo likely to start artisanal cobalt buying within 8 weeks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 142 B 21 962 M 21 962 M
Net income 2021 5 206 M 803 M 803 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 1,72%
Capitalization 147 B 22 771 M 22 747 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 11 079
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 4,70 CNY
Average target price 5,86 CNY
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rui Wen Sun President & Executive Director
Yiming Wu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Hong Lin Yuan Chairman
You Min Kou Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jun Zhou Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.17.12%22 771
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.35.32%51 544
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL3.72%49 467
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-4.13%48 263
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD69.37%25 300
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.11.66%22 771