Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. China Motor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2204   TW0002204005

CHINA MOTOR CORPORATION

(2204)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
47.45 TWD   -2.16%
07:16aCHINA MOTOR : The Board of Directors approved capital injection to Shung Ye Motors Corporation
PU
07:16aCHINA MOTOR : The Board of Directors approved capital injection to Tokio Marine Newa Insurance
PU
07/29CHINA MOTOR : Announcement to disposing Fuh Hwa Smart Energy Bond Fund II
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Motor : The Board of Directors approved capital injection to Shung Ye Motors Corporation

08/05/2022 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: China Motor Corporation
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 19:03:48
Subject 
 The Board of Directors approved capital
injection to Shung Ye Motors Corporation
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.): The common stock of Shung Ye Motors Corporation
2.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/08/05
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Amount：Below 35,680,000 shares
Unit price：NTD 10
Total Monetary amount：Below NTD 356,800,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Trading Company：Shung Ye Motors Corporation
Relationship：Associated Investment.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction: NA
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party): NA
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition): NA
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:
Payment term：Base on resolution of  Shung Ye Motors Corporation's
Board of directors
Monetary amount：Below NTD 356,800,000
Other important conditions：No
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Decision-making department：The board of directors.
Decision on price：Refer to share issuance price.
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of: NTD 12.48 per share
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
Cumulative volume：65,347,632 shares
Cumulative amount：NTD 747,942,436
Shareholding percentage：39.99%
Restriction of rights：NO
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Ratio to the total assets:46.23%
Ratio to the shareholder's equity:63.06%
Working capital: 9,059,582 thousand NTD.
14.Broker and broker's fee:NA
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Improve Shung Ye Motors Corporation's financial structure
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:Yes
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/05
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee: 2022/08/05
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:NA
21.Name of the CPA firm: NA
22.Name of the CPA: NA
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA: NA
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
25.Details on change of business model:None
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:NA
27.Source of funds: NA
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CMC – China Motor Corporation published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 11:15:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA MOTOR CORPORATION
07:16aCHINA MOTOR : The Board of Directors approved capital injection to Shung Ye Motors Corpora..
PU
07:16aCHINA MOTOR : The Board of Directors approved capital injection to Tokio Marine Newa Insur..
PU
07/29CHINA MOTOR : Announcement to disposing Fuh Hwa Smart Energy Bond Fund II
PU
07/21CHINA MOTOR : Clarification of media reporting on 2022/07/21.
PU
06/30CHINA MOTOR : To announce the tenure of the Company's 4th Remuneration Committee has expir..
PU
06/30China Motor Corporation Announces Changes in Remuneration Committee
CI
06/23CHINA MOTOR : To announce the board of directors elected the chairperson
PU
06/23CHINA MOTOR : Announce the resolution of release the prohibition on the 20th and 21st term..
PU
05/13China Motor Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
04/15CHINA MOTOR : To announce of knowing the director's involving the competition business in ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 27 957 M 932 M 932 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26 269 M 876 M 876 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 4 839
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart CHINA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 47,45 TWD
Average target price 67,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
Managers and Directors
Chao Wen Chen President & Director
Chun-Ching Liao Head-Accounting & Finance
Li Lien Yan Chen Chairman
Chi Ching Chen Independent Director
Wei Ching Lue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MOTOR CORPORATION-25.16%876
BYD COMPANY LIMITED10.65%128 789
STELLANTIS N.V.-14.16%46 072
FERRARI N.V.-16.54%39 467
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD20.74%34 210
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-22.83%27 140