China National Building Material : ANNOUNCEMENT - PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF SINOMA INTERNATIONAL FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
08/19/2020 | 08:02am EDT
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability of its members)
ANNOUNCEMENT
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF SINOMA INTERNATIONAL
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
The board of directors of China National Building Material Company Limited* (the "Company") would like to draw the attention of its shareholders and the public investors to the following principal accounting data and financial indicators of Sinoma International Engineering Co., Ltd. ("Sinoma International") for the six months ended 30 June 2020.
Sinoma International is a subsidiary of the Company and its A shares are listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600970).
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF SINOMA INTERNATIONAL
Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB
Increase/decrease
As at
at the end of this
the end of
As at
reporting period
this reporting
the end
as compared with
period
of last year
last year-end
(%)
Total assets
34,151,941,310.53
32,906,984,549.82
3.78
Net assets attributable to shareholders
of the listed company
10,226,888,807.01
10,184,507,253.43
0.42
Increase/decrease
of this reporting
The
period as
corresponding
compared with
This reporting
period of
the corresponding
period
last year
period of last year
(%)
Net cash flow from operating activities
-382,470,763.06
-535,152,645.51
not applicable
Operating revenue
9,272,568,336.67
11,327,692,553.24
-18.14
Net profit attributable to shareholders of
the listed company
552,949,896.68
751,566,975.12
-26.43
Net profit attributable to shareholders
of the listed company after deducting
extraordinary gains or losses
481,285,758.15
741,910,520.67
-35.13
Decreased by 2.83
Weighted average return on net assets (%)
5.37
8.20
percentage points
Basic earnings per share (RMB/Share)
0.32
0.43
-25.58
Diluted earnings per share (RMB/Share)
0.32
0.43
-25.58
Note: The full text of the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 of Sinoma International will also be published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn).
This announcement is made on a voluntary basis and not required specifically under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
By order of the Board
China National Building Material Company Limited*
Yu Kaijun
Secretary of the Board
Beijing, the PRC
19 August 2020
