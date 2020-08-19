Log in
China National Building Material : ANNOUNCEMENT - PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF BNBM FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

08/19/2020 | 10:17am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability of its members)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND

FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF BNBM

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

The board of directors of China National Building Material Company Limited* (the "Company") would like to draw the attention of its shareholders and the public investors to the following principal accounting data and financial indicators of Beijing New Building Materials Public Limited Company ("BNBM") for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

BNBM is a subsidiary of the Company and its A shares are listed and traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000786).

- 1 -

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF BNBM

Unit: Yuan

Currency: RMB

Increase/decrease

at the end of

As at the end of

this reporting period

this reporting

As at the end of

as compared with

period

last year

last year-end

Total assets

22,330,364,137.16

21,463,592,265.96

4.04%

Net assets attributable to equity holders of

the listed company

14,716,423,857.00

13,951,628,531.22

5.48%

Increase/decrease of

this reporting period

Corresponding

as compared with

This

period of

the corresponding

reporting period

last year

period of last year

Operating revenue

6,921,888,798.01

6,038,461,499.50

14.63%

Net profit attributable to equity holders of

the listed company

902,760,573.79

-691,438,663.56

230.56%

Net profit attributable to equity holders

of the listed company after deducting

extraordinary gains or losses

882,524,126.58

1,098,304,503.27

-19.65%

Net cash flow from operating activities

-806,740,115.35

687,956,924.66

-217.27%

Basic earnings per share (RMB/Share)

0.534

-0.409

230.56%

Diluted earnings per share (RMB/Share)

0.534

-0.409

230.56%

Weighted average return on net assets (%)

6.29%

-5.05%

11.34%

Note: The full text of the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 of BNBM will also be published on the website of Cninfo (http://www.cninfo.com.cn).

- 2 -

This announcement is made on a voluntary basis and not required specifically under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By order of the Board

China National Building Material Company Limited*

Yu Kaijun

Secretary of the Board

Beijing, the PRC

19 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Cao Jianglin, Mr. Peng Shou and Mr. Cui Xingtai as executive directors, Ms. Zhan Yanjing, Mr. Chang Zhangli, Mr. Tao Zheng, Mr. Chen Yongxin, Mr. Shen Yungang and Ms. Fan Xiaoyan as non-executive directors and Mr. Sun Yanjun, Mr. Liu Jianwen, Mr. Zhou Fangsheng, Mr. Li Jun and Ms. Xia Xue as independent non- executive directors.

  • For identification purposes only

- 3 -

Disclaimer

CNBM - China National Building Material Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 14:16:07 UTC
