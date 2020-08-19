China National Building Material : ANNOUNCEMENT - PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF BNBM FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability of its members)
ANNOUNCEMENT
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND
FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF BNBM
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
The board of directors of China National Building Material Company Limited* (the "Company") would like to draw the attention of its shareholders and the public investors to the following principal accounting data and financial indicators of Beijing New Building Materials Public Limited Company ("BNBM") for the six months ended 30 June 2020.
BNBM is a subsidiary of the Company and its A shares are listed and traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000786).
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF BNBM
Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB
Increase/decrease
at the end of
As at the end of
this reporting period
this reporting
As at the end of
as compared with
period
last year
last year-end
Total assets
22,330,364,137.16
21,463,592,265.96
4.04%
Net assets attributable to equity holders of
the listed company
14,716,423,857.00
13,951,628,531.22
5.48%
Increase/decrease of
this reporting period
Corresponding
as compared with
This
period of
the corresponding
reporting period
last year
period of last year
Operating revenue
6,921,888,798.01
6,038,461,499.50
14.63%
Net profit attributable to equity holders of
the listed company
902,760,573.79
-691,438,663.56
230.56%
Net profit attributable to equity holders
of the listed company after deducting
extraordinary gains or losses
882,524,126.58
1,098,304,503.27
-19.65%
Net cash flow from operating activities
-806,740,115.35
687,956,924.66
-217.27%
Basic earnings per share (RMB/Share)
0.534
-0.409
230.56%
Diluted earnings per share (RMB/Share)
0.534
-0.409
230.56%
Weighted average return on net assets (%)
6.29%
-5.05%
11.34%
Note: The full text of the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 of BNBM will also be published on the website of Cninfo (http://www.cninfo.com.cn).
This announcement is made on a voluntary basis and not required specifically under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
By order of the Board
China National Building Material Company Limited*
Yu Kaijun
Secretary of the Board
Beijing, the PRC
19 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Cao Jianglin, Mr. Peng Shou and Mr. Cui Xingtai as executive directors, Ms. Zhan Yanjing, Mr. Chang Zhangli, Mr. Tao Zheng, Mr. Chen Yongxin, Mr. Shen Yungang and Ms. Fan Xiaoyan as non-executive directors and Mr. Sun Yanjun, Mr. Liu Jianwen, Mr. Zhou Fangsheng, Mr. Li Jun and Ms. Xia Xue as independent non- executive directors.
CNBM - China National Building Material Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 14:16:07 UTC
