    3323   CNE1000002N9

CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED

(3323)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59:09 2023-03-26 pm EDT
6.310 HKD   -8.95%
China National Building Material Shares Drop After Weak 2022 Results
DJ
03/24China National Building Material Company Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2022, Payable on June 30, 2023
CI
03/24CNBM’s Profit Plunges 51% in 2022
MT
China National Building Material Shares Drop After Weak 2022 Results

03/26/2023 | 10:36pm EDT
By Yi Wei Wong


China National Building Material Co. shares fell sharply Monday morning after the company reported weak 2022 earnings due to shrinking cement demand, supply shocks and a bleak economic outlook.

The building-material supplier's shares slid as much as 10.5% to 6.20 Hong Kong dollars ($0.79) in early trade, in its first trading session after reporting earnings on Friday.

CNBM said Friday that 2022 net profit fell to 7.96 billion yuan ($1.16 billion), compared with CNY16.30 billion a year earlier.

Cement production dropped 10.5% to hit a decade-low of 2.13 billion metric tons in 2022 amid headwinds pressuring China's real-estate market, CNBM said.

Following the results, a team of Citi analysts led by Jack Shang cut their target price on CNBM's shares to HK$11.10 from HK$12.60, and lowered their 2023 earnings estimates by 32% to factor in weaker sales volumes.

Despite the weak earnings, Citi maintained a buy rating on CNBM as the analysts think the worst may be over for the company.

"Management remains cautiously optimistic about 2023 demand, which is expected to be better year-on-year," Citi said. It projects CNBM's first-quarter earnings to be the weakest of the last 10 to 15 years, but for the company's earnings to pick up in the second quarter.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-23 2235ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED -8.95% 6.31 Delayed Quote.8.11%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.14% 6.87566 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
Financials
Sales 2022 250 B 36 359 M 36 359 M
Net income 2022 9 307 M 1 355 M 1 355 M
Net Debt 2022 142 B 20 738 M 20 738 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,80x
Yield 2022 6,17%
Capitalization 51 139 M 7 447 M 7 447 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 150 457
Free-Float 54,0%
Technical analysis trends CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,06 CNY
Average target price 8,86 CNY
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ru Shan Wei President & Executive Director
Xue An Chen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Yan Jing Zhan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Xian Zhou Chairman
Shu Hong Cui General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED8.11%7 447
CRH PLC17.85%35 172
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED6.42%25 931
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-5.09%22 100
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.-0.34%20 918
POSCO CHEMICAL CO., LTD.41.67%15 562
