    3323   CNE1000002N9

CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED

(3323)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59:43 2023-04-16 pm EDT
5.910 HKD   -9.77%
04/16China National Building Material Shares Fall After Loss Warning
DJ
04/14CNBM Warns of Loss in Q1
MT
04/14China National Building Material Company Limited Provides Unaudited Earnings Guidance for the Three Months Ended 31 March 2023
CI
China National Building Material Shares Fall After Loss Warning

04/16/2023 | 10:21pm EDT
By Yi Wei Wong


China National Building Material Co.'s shares were sharply lower early Monday after the company warned it could swing to a loss in the first quarter.

Shares of the Hong Kong-listed building materials company fell as much as 11% to 5.80 Hong Kong dollars (US$0.74).

The company on Friday warned that it expected to swing to a loss of 550 million Chinese yuan (US$80 million) in the first quarter, from a net profit of CNY1.80 billion in the same period a year earlier.

It attributed the expected first-quarter net loss to lower selling prices of its major products such as cement, commercial concrete and glass fiber.

CNBM's net profit in 2022 had weakened on low cement demand, supply shocks and a dim economic outlook.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-16-23 2220ET

Financials
Sales 2023 255 B 37 155 M 37 155 M
Net income 2023 10 313 M 1 501 M 1 501 M
Net Debt 2023 151 B 21 984 M 21 984 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,67x
Yield 2023 8,42%
Capitalization 48 343 M 7 038 M 7 038 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 150 457
Free-Float 54,0%
Managers and Directors
Ru Shan Wei President & Executive Director
Xue An Chen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Yan Jing Zhan Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yu Xian Zhou Chairman
Shu Hong Cui General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED2.18%7 038
CRH PLC19.79%36 219
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED10.00%26 953
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-3.44%22 483
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC.3.32%21 687
POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD.90.28%20 307
