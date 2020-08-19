China National Building Material : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - RESULTS FORECAST OF BNBM FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 PURSUANT TO REGULATIONS OF THE SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability of its members)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

RESULTS FORECAST OF BNBM

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

PURSUANT TO REGULATIONS OF

THE SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE

This announcement is made by China National Building Material Company Limited* (the "Company") on a voluntary basis. The issue of the BNBM Announcement (as defined below) containing the BNBM Results Forecast (as defined below) is solely due to the relevant regulations of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Reference is made to the announcement of Beijing New Building Materials Public Limited Company* (a subsidiary of the Company and whose A shares are listed and traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000786), "BNBM") dated 19 August 2020 (the "BNBM Announcement") in relation to the results forecast attributable to the equity holders of BNBM for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 (available at http://www.cninfo.com.cn for details and for reference only) (the "BNBM Results Forecast").