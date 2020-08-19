China National Building Material : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - RESULTS FORECAST OF BNBM FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 PURSUANT TO REGULATIONS OF THE SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE

Log in
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - RESULTS FORECAST OF BNBM FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 PURSUANT TO REGULATIONS OF THE SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE

08/19/2020 | 10:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability of its members)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

RESULTS FORECAST OF BNBM

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

PURSUANT TO REGULATIONS OF

THE SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE

This announcement is made by China National Building Material Company Limited* (the "Company") on a voluntary basis. The issue of the BNBM Announcement (as defined below) containing the BNBM Results Forecast (as defined below) is solely due to the relevant regulations of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Reference is made to the announcement of Beijing New Building Materials Public Limited Company* (a subsidiary of the Company and whose A shares are listed and traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000786), "BNBM") dated 19 August 2020 (the "BNBM Announcement") in relation to the results forecast attributable to the equity holders of BNBM for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 (available at http://www.cninfo.com.cn for details and for reference only) (the "BNBM Results Forecast").

- 1 -

RESULTS FORECAST OF BNBM FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

1. BNBM Results Forecast

1.1 Relevant period of the BNBM results forecast: 1 January 2020 to 30 September 2020

Results forecast of BNBM: turn a loss into a gain

Currency: RMB

Results

forecast of

BNBM for

Financial data

this reporting

for the same

Change during

period

period last year

this reporting

(1 January

(1 January

period as

2020

2019

compared with the

to 30 September

to 30 September

same period of

2020)

2019)

last year

Increased by

Net profit/(net losses) attributable

1,585.00 million

14,727.98% to

to equity holders of BNBM

to 1,687.00 million

(10.8354 million)

15,669.34%

approximately

Basic earnings/(losses) per share

0.938 to 0.999

(0.006)

-

- 2 -

1.2 Relevant period of the BNBM results forecast: 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020

Results forecast of BNBM: increase compared with the corresponding period last year

Currency: RMB

Results

forecast of

BNBM for

Financial data

the reporting

for the same

Change during

period

period last

this reporting

(1 July

year

period as

2020 to

(1 July 2019 to

compared with

30 September

30 September

the same period

2020)

2019

of last year

Net profit/(net losses) attributable

682.2394 million

680.6033 million

Increased by

to equity holders of BNBM

to

0.24% to 15.23%

784.2394 million

Basic earnings/(losses) per share

approximately

0.403

-

0.404 to 0.464

  1. Audit status of the BNBM Results Forecast
    This results forecast has not been pre-audited by a certified public accountant.
  2. Explanations on changes in results of BNBM
    The expected turnaround in the results of BNBM is mainly because Taishan Gypsum Co., Ltd.,* ( 泰 山 石 膏 有 限 公 司), a subsidiary of BNBM, reached a settlement with the majority of the plaintiffs in the multi-jurisdictional class actions in the gypsum board litigation in the United States and incurred relevant settlement fees of RMB1,846.4737 million, which was classified as non- recurring gains and losses. No large settlement amount is expected for January to September this year, so it is expected that there will be a year-on-year increase in the net profit attributable to the parent company of BNBM.

- 3 -

4. Other relevant explanations

The above preliminary information is the preliminary results as projected by the finance department of BNBM. The actual results of BNBM for the first three quarters and the third quarter of 2020 will be subject to the disclosure of the third quarterly report of 2020 by BNBM.

Investors are advised to be prudent when making decisions, and be aware of investment risks.

By order of the Board

China National Building Material Company Limited*

Yu Kaijun

Secretary of the Board

Beijing, the PRC

19 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Cao Jianglin, Mr. Peng Shou and Mr. Cui Xingtai as executive directors, Ms. Zhan Yanjing, Mr. Chang Zhangli, Mr. Tao Zheng, Mr. Chen Yongxin, Mr. Shen Yungang and Ms. Fan Xiaoyan as non-executive directors and Mr. Sun Yanjun, Mr. Liu Jianwen, Mr. Zhou Fangsheng, Mr. Li Jun and Ms. Xia Xue as independent non- executive directors.

  • For identification only

- 4 -

Disclaimer

CNBM - China National Building Material Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 14:26:08 UTC
