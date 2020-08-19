China National Building Material : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - RESULTS FORECAST OF BNBM FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 PURSUANT TO REGULATIONS OF THE SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE
08/19/2020 | 10:27am EDT
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability of its members)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
RESULTS FORECAST OF BNBM
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
PURSUANT TO REGULATIONS OF
THE SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE
This announcement is made by China National Building Material Company Limited* (the "Company") on a voluntary basis. The issue of the BNBM Announcement (as defined below) containing the BNBM Results Forecast (as defined below) is solely due to the relevant regulations of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
Reference is made to the announcement of Beijing New Building Materials Public Limited Company* (a subsidiary of the Company and whose A shares are listed and traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000786), "BNBM") dated 19 August 2020 (the "BNBM Announcement") in relation to the results forecast attributable to the equity holders of BNBM for the nine months ended 30 September 2020 (available at http://www.cninfo.com.cn for details and for reference only) (the "BNBM Results Forecast").
RESULTS FORECAST OF BNBM FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
1. BNBM Results Forecast
1.1 Relevant period of the BNBM results forecast: 1 January 2020 to 30 September 2020
Results forecast of BNBM: turn a loss into a gain
Currency: RMB
Results
forecast of
BNBM for
Financial data
this reporting
for the same
Change during
period
period last year
this reporting
(1 January
(1 January
period as
2020
2019
compared with the
to 30 September
to 30 September
same period of
2020)
2019)
last year
Increased by
Net profit/(net losses) attributable
1,585.00 million
14,727.98% to
to equity holders of BNBM
to 1,687.00 million
(10.8354 million)
15,669.34%
approximately
Basic earnings/(losses) per share
0.938 to 0.999
(0.006)
-
1.2 Relevant period of the BNBM results forecast: 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020
Results forecast of BNBM: increase compared with the corresponding period last year
Currency: RMB
Results
forecast of
BNBM for
Financial data
the reporting
for the same
Change during
period
period last
this reporting
(1 July
year
period as
2020 to
(1 July 2019 to
compared with
30 September
30 September
the same period
2020)
2019
of last year
Net profit/(net losses) attributable
682.2394 million
680.6033 million
Increased by
to equity holders of BNBM
to
0.24% to 15.23%
784.2394 million
Basic earnings/(losses) per share
approximately
0.403
-
0.404 to 0.464
Audit status of the BNBM Results Forecast
This results forecast has not been pre-audited by a certified public accountant.
Explanations on changes in results of BNBM
The expected turnaround in the results of BNBM is mainly because Taishan Gypsum Co., Ltd.,* ( 泰 山 石 膏 有 限 公 司), a subsidiary of BNBM, reached a settlement with the majority of the plaintiffs in the multi-jurisdictional class actions in the gypsum board litigation in the United States and incurred relevant settlement fees of RMB1,846.4737 million, which was classified as non- recurring gains and losses. No large settlement amount is expected for January to September this year, so it is expected that there will be a year-on-year increase in the net profit attributable to the parent company of BNBM.
4. Other relevant explanations
The above preliminary information is the preliminary results as projected by the finance department of BNBM. The actual results of BNBM for the first three quarters and the third quarter of 2020 will be subject to the disclosure of the third quarterly report of 2020 by BNBM.
Investors are advised to be prudent when making decisions, and be aware of investment risks.
By order of the Board
China National Building Material Company Limited*
Yu Kaijun
Secretary of the Board
Beijing, the PRC
19 August 2020
