China National Building Material : ANNOUNCEMENT - PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF BNBM FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF BNBM FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

The board of directors of China National Building Material Company Limited* (the "Company") would like to draw the attention of its shareholders and the public investors to the following principal accounting data and financial indicators of Beijing New Building Materials Public Limited Company* ("BNBM") for the year ended 31 December 2020.

BNBM is a subsidiary of the Company and its A shares are listed and traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000786).

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF BNBM

Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Increase/ At the end decrease at of this the end of this reporting reporting period period 2019 year-end as compared (31 December (31 December with 2019 2020) 2019) year-end Total assets 22,915,217,101.54 21,463,592,265.96 6.76% Net assets attributable to shareholders of BNBM 16,667,163,374.07 13,951,628,531.22 19.46% Increase/ This decrease of reporting The year this reporting period of 2019 period as (Year ended (Year ended 31 compared 31 December December with the 2020) 2019) year of 2019 Operating revenue 16,802,628,033.34 13,323,011,974.00 26.12% Net profit attributable to shareholders of BNBM 2,859,866,558.78 441,144,299.54 548.28% Net profit attributable to shareholders of BNBM after deducting extraordinary gains or losses 2,775,747,780.16 2,371,690,463.72 17.04% Net cash flow from operating activities 1,838,587,009.88 1,984,992,469.70 -7.38% Basic earnings per share (RMB/Share) 1.693 0.261 548.66% Diluted earnings per share (RMB/Share) 1.693 0.261 548.66% Weighted average return on net assets 18.71% 3.15% 15.56%

Note:The full text of the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 of BNBM will also be published on the website of Cninfo (http://www.cninfo.com.cn/).

