CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED

(3323)
China National Building Material : ANNOUNCEMENT - PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF BNBM FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

03/19/2021 | 11:13am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability of its members)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF BNBM FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

The board of directors of China National Building Material Company Limited* (the "Company") would like to draw the attention of its shareholders and the public investors to the following principal accounting data and financial indicators of Beijing New Building Materials Public Limited Company* ("BNBM") for the year ended 31 December 2020.

BNBM is a subsidiary of the Company and its A shares are listed and traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000786).

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF BNBM

Unit: Yuan

Currency: RMB

Increase/

At the end

decrease at

of this

the end of this

reporting

reporting period

period

2019 year-end

as compared

(31 December

(31 December

with 2019

2020)

2019)

year-end

Total assets

22,915,217,101.54

21,463,592,265.96

6.76%

Net assets attributable to shareholders of

BNBM

16,667,163,374.07

13,951,628,531.22

19.46%

Increase/

This

decrease of

reporting

The year

this reporting

period

of 2019

period as

(Year ended

(Year ended 31

compared

31 December

December

with the

2020)

2019)

year of 2019

Operating revenue

16,802,628,033.34

13,323,011,974.00

26.12%

Net profit attributable to shareholders of

BNBM

2,859,866,558.78

441,144,299.54

548.28%

Net profit attributable to shareholders of

BNBM after deducting extraordinary

gains or losses

2,775,747,780.16

2,371,690,463.72

17.04%

Net cash flow from operating activities

1,838,587,009.88

1,984,992,469.70

-7.38%

Basic earnings per share

(RMB/Share)

1.693

0.261

548.66%

Diluted earnings per share

(RMB/Share)

1.693

0.261

548.66%

Weighted average return on net assets

18.71%

3.15%

15.56%

Note:The full text of the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 of BNBM will also be published on the website of Cninfo (http://www.cninfo.com.cn/).

This announcement is made on a voluntary basis and not required specifically under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By order of the Board

China National Building Material Company Limited*

Yu Kaijun

Secretary of the Board

Beijing, the PRC

19 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Cao Jianglin, Mr. Peng Shou, Mr. Cui Xingtai and Mr. Fu Jinguang as executive directors, Ms. Zhan Yanjing, Mr. Chang Zhangli, Mr. Tao Zheng, Mr. Chen Yongxin, Mr. Shen Yungang and Ms. Fan Xiaoyan as non-executive directors and Mr. Sun Yanjun, Mr. Liu Jianwen, Mr. Zhou Fangsheng, Mr. Li Jun and Ms. Xia Xue as independent non-executive directors.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

CNBM - China National Building Material Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 15:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
