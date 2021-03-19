China National Building Material : ANNOUNCEMENT - PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF BNBM FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
03/19/2021 | 11:13am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF BNBM FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
The board of directors of China National Building Material Company Limited* (the "Company") would like to draw the attention of its shareholders and the public investors to the following principal accounting data and financial indicators of Beijing New Building Materials Public Limited Company* ("BNBM") for the year ended 31 December 2020.
BNBM is a subsidiary of the Company and its A shares are listed and traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000786).
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF BNBM
Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB
Increase/
At the end
decrease at
of this
the end of this
reporting
reporting period
period
2019 year-end
as compared
(31 December
(31 December
with 2019
2020)
2019)
year-end
Total assets
22,915,217,101.54
21,463,592,265.96
6.76%
Net assets attributable to shareholders of
BNBM
16,667,163,374.07
13,951,628,531.22
19.46%
Increase/
This
decrease of
reporting
The year
this reporting
period
of 2019
period as
(Year ended
(Year ended 31
compared
31 December
December
with the
2020)
2019)
year of 2019
Operating revenue
16,802,628,033.34
13,323,011,974.00
26.12%
Net profit attributable to shareholders of
BNBM
2,859,866,558.78
441,144,299.54
548.28%
Net profit attributable to shareholders of
BNBM after deducting extraordinary
gains or losses
2,775,747,780.16
2,371,690,463.72
17.04%
Net cash flow from operating activities
1,838,587,009.88
1,984,992,469.70
-7.38%
Basic earnings per share
(RMB/Share)
1.693
0.261
548.66%
Diluted earnings per share
(RMB/Share)
1.693
0.261
548.66%
Weighted average return on net assets
18.71%
3.15%
15.56%
Note:The full text of the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 of BNBM will also be published on the website of Cninfo (http://www.cninfo.com.cn/).
This announcement is made on a voluntary basis and not required specifically under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
