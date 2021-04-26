Log in
    3323   CNE1000002N9

CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL COMPANY LIMITED

(3323)
  Report
China National Building Material : INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT - APPROVAL BY THE CSRC OF THE APPLICATION BY THE COMPANY IN RESPECT OF THE PARTICIPATION IN THE H SHARE FULL CIRCULATION PROGRAMME BY PART OF THE UNLISTED SHARES

04/26/2021 | 08:09am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability of its members)

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT

APPROVAL BY THE CSRC OF THE APPLICATION BY THE COMPANY IN RESPECT OF THE PARTICIPATION IN THE H SHARE FULL CIRCULATION PROGRAMME

BY PART OF THE UNLISTED SHARES

This announcement is made by China National Building Material Company Limited* (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) (a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 1 February 2021 ("Announcement") in relation to the application to the China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC") relating to the proposed participation in the H share full circulation programme by the Company. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that on 26 April 2021, the Company received the official approval (the "Approval") from the CSRC regarding the Application. Under the Approval, the Company is allowed to convert no more than 689,448,706 Unlisted Shares (representing approximately 8.17% of the total issued share capital of the Company) into H shares which may be listed and traded on the Stock Exchange (the "Conversion and Listing"). The Approval shall be valid for 12 months from 19 April 2021. The shares (representing approximately 43.02% of the total issued share capital of the Company) directly and indirectly held by China National Building Material Group Co., Ltd.* ( 中 國 建 材 集 團 有 限 公 司) , the parent of the Company, will not participate in the Conversion and Listing.

Completion of the Conversion and Listing is subject to the performance of other relevant procedures required by the CSRC, the Stock Exchange and other relevant onshore and offshore regulatory authorities. The Company will make further announcements on the progress of the Conversion and Listing in compliance with the Listing Rules as and when appropriate.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China National Building Material Company Limited*

Yu Kaijun

Secretary of the Board

Beijing, the PRC

26 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Cao Jianglin, Mr. Peng Shou, Mr. Cui Xingtai and Mr. Fu Jinguang as executive directors, Ms. Zhan Yanjing, Mr. Chang Zhangli, Mr. Tao Zheng, Mr. Chen Yongxin, Mr. Shen Yungang and Ms. Fan Xiaoyan as non-executive directors and Mr. Sun Yanjun, Mr. Liu Jianwen, Mr. Zhou Fangsheng, Mr. Li Jun and Ms. Xia Xue as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

CNBM - China National Building Material Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 12:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
