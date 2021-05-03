China National Culture : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER THE GENERAL MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA NATIONAL CULTURE GROUP LIMITED

中 國 國 家 文 化 產 業 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 745)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES

UNDER THE GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

References are made to the announcement of China National Culture Group Limited (the "Company") dated 8 April 2021 in relation to the placing of new shares under general mandate (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions to the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 26 April 2021. A total of 117,772,920 Placing Shares have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at Placing Price of HK$0.145 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement, representing approximately 16.67% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares immediately upon completion of the Placing.