  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China National Culture Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    745   KYG2116P1384

CHINA NATIONAL CULTURE GROUP LIMITED

(745)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

China National Culture : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER THE GENERAL MANDATE

05/03/2021 | 07:35am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA NATIONAL CULTURE GROUP LIMITED

中 國 國 家 文 化 產 業 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 745)

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES

UNDER THE GENERAL MANDATE

Placing Agent

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions to the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 26 April 2021. A total of 117,772,920 Placing Shares have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at Placing Price of HK$0.145 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement.

References are made to the announcement of China National Culture Group Limited (the "Company") dated 8 April 2021 in relation to the placing of new shares under general mandate (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions to the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 26 April 2021. A total of 117,772,920 Placing Shares have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at Placing Price of HK$0.145 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement, representing approximately 16.67% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares immediately upon completion of the Placing.

1

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Placees and their respective ultimate beneficial owners (if any) are professional, institutional, or other investors who are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons, the net proceeds (after deducting the placing commission and other related expenses and professional fees) from the Placing amounted to approximately HK$16.7 million. The Company intends to use such net proceeds for the development of the Group's movie segment, including but not limited to the investment in, purchase of and distribution of film, web series and TV series contents.

SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY BEFORE AND UPON COMPLETION OF THE PLACING

The shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and upon completion of the Placing is as follows:

(i) Immediate before

(ii) Immediate upon

Name of Shareholders

completion of the Placing

completion of the Placing

Approximate %

Approximate %

Number of

of total Shares

Number of

of total Shares

Shares held

in issue

Shares held

in issue

Public Shareholders:

The Placees

-

-

117,772,920

16.67

Other public Shareholders

588,864,600

100.00

588,864,600

83.33

Total

588,864,600

100.00

706,637,520

100.00

By Order of the Board

China National Culture Group Limited

SHI Junfeng

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 3 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. SHI Junfeng, Ms. SUN Wei and Ms. MAN Qiaozhen as Executive Directors, and Mr. LIU Kwong Sang, Ms. WANG Miaojun and Ms. WANG Yujie as Independent Non-Executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

China National Culture Group Ltd. published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2021 11:34:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 77,1 M 9,93 M 9,93 M
Net income 2020 -92,2 M -11,9 M -11,9 M
Net cash 2020 18,8 M 2,42 M 2,42 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,06x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 122 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CHINA NATIONAL CULTURE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China National Culture Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jun Feng Shi Executive Chairman
Kwong Sang Liu Independent Non-Executive Director
Miao Jun Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Jie Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wei Sun Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA NATIONAL CULTURE GROUP LIMITED-5.02%16
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-6.14%18 711
TOHO CO., LTD.0.00%7 070
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.0.40%4 458
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.13.48%4 077
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED17.71%3 904
