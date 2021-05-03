China National Culture : COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER THE GENERAL MANDATE
05/03/2021 | 07:35am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA NATIONAL CULTURE GROUP LIMITED
中 國 國 家 文 化 產 業 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 745)
COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES
UNDER THE GENERAL MANDATE
Placing Agent
The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions to the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 26 April 2021. A total of 117,772,920 Placing Shares have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at Placing Price of HK$0.145 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement.
References are made to the announcement of China National Culture Group Limited (the "Company") dated 8 April 2021 in relation to the placing of new shares under general mandate (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.
COMPLETION OF PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE
The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions to the Placing Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Placing took place on 26 April 2021. A total of 117,772,920 Placing Shares have been successfully placed by the Placing Agent to not less than six Placees at Placing Price of HK$0.145 per Placing Share pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Placing Agreement, representing approximately 16.67% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of the Placing Shares immediately upon completion of the Placing.
1
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Placees and their respective ultimate beneficial owners (if any) are professional, institutional, or other investors who are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons, the net proceeds (after deducting the placing commission and other related expenses and professional fees) from the Placing amounted to approximately HK$16.7 million. The Company intends to use such net proceeds for the development of the Group's movie segment, including but not limited to the investment in, purchase of and distribution of film, web series and TV series contents.
SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY BEFORE AND UPON COMPLETION OF THE PLACING
The shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and upon completion of the Placing is as follows:
(i) Immediate before
(ii) Immediate upon
Name of Shareholders
completion of the Placing
completion of the Placing
Approximate %
Approximate %
Number of
of total Shares
Number of
of total Shares
Shares held
in issue
Shares held
in issue
Public Shareholders:
The Placees
-
-
117,772,920
16.67
Other public Shareholders
588,864,600
100.00
588,864,600
83.33
Total
588,864,600
100.00
706,637,520
100.00
By Order of the Board
China National Culture Group Limited
SHI Junfeng
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 3 May 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. SHI Junfeng, Ms. SUN Wei and Ms. MAN Qiaozhen as Executive Directors, and Mr. LIU Kwong Sang, Ms. WANG Miaojun and Ms. WANG Yujie as Independent Non-Executive Directors.
China National Culture Group Ltd. published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2021 11:34:00 UTC.