China blue-chips pull back from 13-year highs, Sino-U.S. tensions weigh

* SSEC -1.2%, CSI300 -1.6%, HSI -2.4%
* Consumer firms drag after surging in the previous session
* Tencent slumps, pulls Hang Seng lower
SHANGHAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China shares fell on Tuesday,
with blue chips pulling back from a 13-year high touched in the
previous session, as investors locked in profits in high-flying
consumer firms, and as investor concerns continued to simmer
over Sino-U.S. relations.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was
down 1.2% at 3,580.83 points.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.61%, with
the consumer staples sector down 0.75% and the
consumer discretionary index down 3.02%.
** Consumer staple and discretionary firms had lifted the CSI300
index to its highest level since January 2008 on Monday.
** China-U.S. relations continue to weigh on sentiment. China
said on Tuesday it will conduct military exercises in the South
China Sea this week, just days after Beijing bristled at a U.S.
aircraft carrier group's entry into the disputed waters.
** U.S. President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with
Beijing with "patience," the White House said on Monday.
** Meanwhile, index provider MSCI Inc said it will delete
securities of five Chinese companies from some indexes as of the
close on Jan. 27 in the absence of any guidance.
** CGN Power Co slumped 5.95%, China Shipbuilding
Industry fell 1.2% and Inspur International
dropped 2.23%. China National Nuclear Power
and China National Chem posted small
gains.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 2.18% to
11,700.24, while the Hang Seng Index was down 2.4% at
29,434.08.
** Tencent Holdings Ltd dropped 6.39% a day after the
surging nearly 11% amid heavy buying by mainland investors.
** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.6%, the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by
2.39% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was
down 1.31%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.4713 per U.S. dollar,
0.13% firmer than the previous close of 6.4798.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; editing by Uttaresh.V)