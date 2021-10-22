Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. China Natural Resources, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHNR   VGG2110U1093

CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES, INC.

(CHNR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Natural Resources : Information Statement - Form 6-K

10/22/2021 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information Statement

On or about October 22, 2021, China Natural Resources, Inc. (the "registrant") first disseminated an information statement to its shareholders in connection with the registrant's 2021 annual meeting of shareholders. A copy of the information statement is furnished as an exhibit to this report.

The information statement furnished herewith as Exhibit 15.1 shall not be deemed "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is not incorporated by reference into any filing of the registrant, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Exhibits

Exhibit No.

Description

15.1

Information Statement for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Disclaimer

China Natural Resources Inc. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 20:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES, INC.
07/27CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES : Purchase Agreement (Form 6-K)
PU
07/27CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES : To Acquire Precise Space-Time Technology
PR
07/27China Natural Resources, Inc. signed a definitive agreement to acquire 51% stake in Sha..
CI
04/24CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES : Reports Full Year 2020 Results
PU
04/23China Natural Resources, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
04/23CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES : Reports Full Year 2020 Results
PR
01/21CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES : Announces Entry Into Agreement For Registered Direct Placement O..
PU
01/20CLOSE UPDATE : Stocks Hit Record Highs as Biden Inauguration Lifts Investor Morale; Netfli..
MT
01/20MIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Key Indexes Hit Record Highs As New US Administration Takes Ch..
MT
01/20CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES : to Raise $7.3 Million in Direct Placement of Common Stock
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6,87 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
Net income 2020 25,6 M 4,01 M 4,01 M
Net cash 2020 131 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 1,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 330 M 51,6 M 51,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 28,1x
EV / Sales 2020 25,5x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
China Natural Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wah On Wong Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Youyi Zhu Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kwan Sing Lam Independent Director
Kin Sing Ng Independent Director
Wing Hang Yip Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES, INC.-7.97%52
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED22.33%67 572
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED50.11%22 853
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED118.71%17 838
COAL INDIA LIMITED34.66%15 019
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED130.04%14 794