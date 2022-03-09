China New Energy : CNER September 30, 2021 R1

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
CHINA NEW ENERGY GROUP CO.
2 Campbell Drive, Suite 307C
Uxbridge, Ontario, Canada L9P 1H6
_______________________________
1.647.400.6927
www.gonutraceuticals.store
gary@cybernorthventures.com
8748
QuarterlyReport
For the Period Ending: September 30, 2021
(the "Reporting Period")
As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
107,070,281
As of June 30, 2021,the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
107,070,281
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
107,070,281
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control5 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
5 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)
Page 4 of 14
China New Energy Group, Co.
05/29/2008 CNER Symbol change from TVHT to CNER Travel Hunt Holdings, Inc. until 5-2008
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
10-11-07 State of Incorporation Florida changed to Delaware
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
2 Campbell Drive, Suite 307C
Uxbridge, Ontario, Canada L9P 1H6
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
CNER
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common
CUSIP:
16944P109
Par or stated value:
.001
Total shares authorized:
500,000,000as of date: September 30, 2021
Total shares outstanding:
170,070,281
as of date: September 30, 2021
Number of shares in the Public Float6:
35,941,611
as of date: September 30, 2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
108
as of date: September 30, 2021
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
6 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)
Page 5 of 14
Trading symbol:
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
CUSIP:
Par or stated value:
Total shares authorized:
as of date:
Total shares outstanding:
as of date:
Transfer Agent
Name:
EQ fka Corporate Stock Transfer
Phone:
612-209-9006
Email:
Vickie.Guidry@equiniti.com
Address:
7590 W. Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO 80215
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?7 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☒
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Opening Balance
Date12.31.18
Common:170,070,281
Preferred:
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption or
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares
Securities
shares
shares
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
Registration
issuance,
Issued (or
issued
issued at a
issued to (entities
cash or debt
as of this
Type.
cancellation,
cancelled)
($/per
discount to
must have
conversion)
-
filing.
shares
share) at
market
individual with
OR-
Nature
returned to
Issuance
price at the
voting /
of Services
treasury)
time of
investment
Provided
issuance?
control
(Yes/No)
disclosed).
7 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)
Page 6 of 14
Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:
Ending Balance Ending
Balance:
Date9.30.21Common:170,070,281
Preferred:
Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2020, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2018 through September 30, 2020 pursuant to the tabular format above.
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒
Date of
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing
Name of Noteholder
Reason for
Note
Balance ($)
Amount at
Accrued
Date
mechanism for determining
(entities must have
Issuance (e.g.
Issuance
Issuance
($)
conversion of instrument to
individual with voting
Loan, Services,
($)
shares)
/ investment control
etc.)
disclosed).
03/20/2017
187,000
187,000
0
On
Conversion of $.00001 not
Likan AG
Loan
Demand
exceeding 9.99% of issued shares
Ali Arslan
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
Azure sold note to Likan AG on February 4, 2021.
Financial Statements
The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: ☒ U.S. GAAP
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)
Page 7 of 14
IFRS
B. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)8:
Name:
Caren Currier
Title:
Accountant
Relationship to Issuer:
Consultant
Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.
Balance sheet;
Statement of income;
Statement of cash flows;
Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)
Financial notes; and
Audit letter, if audited
You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report").
If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the document(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end date, and the date that it was posted to OTCIQ in the field below. Financial Statements must be compiled in one document.
8 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)
Page 8 of 14
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
China New Energy Group Company published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 22:42:04 UTC.