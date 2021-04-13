Log in
China New Higher Education : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ON ESTABLISHING AN EDUCATION INDUSTRY INVESTMENT TRUST PLAN

04/13/2021 | 08:08am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China New Higher Education Group Limited

中國新高教集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2001)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ON ESTABLISHING AN EDUCATION INDUSTRY INVESTMENT TRUST PLAN

SUMMARY

The Board announces that on 13 April 2021, Yun Ai Group, a consolidated affiliated entity of the Company, entered into the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with the Trust Company to establish an industrial investment trust plan targeting the private higher education and vocational education industries in the PRC.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratio(s) in relation to the committed capital contribution of RMB1.2 billion by the Group under the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement is more than 5% but less than 25%, the transaction contemplated under the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

In order to execute the Group's development strategy of expanding private higher education business, the Board is pleased to announce that, on 13 April 2021, Yun Ai Group, a consolidated affiliated entity of the Company, entered into the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with the Trust Company, a licensed non-bank institution approved by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, on the proposed cooperation in establishing an industrial investment trust plan targeting the private higher education and vocational education industries in the PRC (the "Proposed Cooperation").

STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

Subject to the terms and conditions of the agreements for the specific projects involved in the investment trust plan to be entered into between the parties, on 13 April 2021, Yun Ai Group and the Trust Company entered into the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement, the principal terms of which are set out as follows:

Date:

13 April 2021

Parties:

(i)

Yun Ai Group; and

(ii)

the Trust Company.

Proposed Cooperation:

Yun Ai Group and the Trust Company shall jointly establish an

industrial investment trust plan, targeting the private higher education

and vocational education industries in the PRC. Yun Ai Group and/or

its affiliated entities shall be the sponsor and initial investor of the

trust, and shall select and decide on the investment projects involved

in the investment trust plan, by leveraging its operational experience

and resources in the higher education industry. The Trust Company

shall be the trustee and manager of the trust, and shall provide

relevant consulting services to Yun Ai Group, and establish and

operate the investment trust plan in accordance with Yun Ai Group's

instructions, by leveraging its professional edge in the investment and

financing areas.

Capital Size of

The targeted capital size of the investment trust plan shall be RMB2

the Investment

billion. Yun Ai Group and/or its affiliated entities shall make capital

Trust Plan:

contribution of a total of RMB1.2 billion to the investment trust

plan, of which the first instalment of contribution will not exceed

RMB0.5 billion. Yun Ai Group shall have the discretion to decide

whether or not it will contribute to the remaining amount of capital

of the investment trust plan based on the situations of the investment

projects under the plan. Such remaining amount of capital can

be contributed by installments by a third party qualified investor

and/or by Yun Ai Group. During the term of Strategic Cooperation

Framework Agreement, the parties can make adjustments to the

targeted capital size of the investment trust plan according to its

operational situation.

Execution Plan: The parties agree that on the basis of the Proposed Cooperation and the targeted capital size of the investment trust plan as agreed in the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement, Yun Ai Group and/or its affiliates, as the actual settlor of the trust, shall complete the establishment and capital contribution procedures of the trust together with the Trust Company. The capital contribution plan of the trust shall be separately agreed between the actual settlor of the trust and the Trust Company.

Term of the Agreement The term of the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement shall be three years from the date of the agreement, and, upon expiry of the agreement, the parties shall enter into another new agreement if they intend to extend the term of cooperation.

INFORMATION OF THE GROUP

The Company is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability on 8 July 2016. It is an investment holding company and, together with its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, is principally engages in private formal higher education.

Yun Ai Group is a company established under the laws of the PRC with limited liability on 19 September 2005. It is a consolidated affiliated entity of the Company and is principally engaged in private formal higher education.

INFORMATION OF THE TRUST COMPANY

The Trust Company is a licensed non-bank financial institution approved by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and with over 30 years of operating history and is principally engaged in the trust business, offering various types of related general financial services to customers in different sectors. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Trust Company and its ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO OF THE STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement is on normal commercial terms, and can facilitate the Group's development strategy of expanding private higher education. The Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement will also bring synergies and further enhance the competitive advantage of the Group's existing business development strategy with strong financing support, which is in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratio(s) in relation to the committed capital contribution of RMB1.2 billion by the Group under the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement is more than 5% but less than 25%, the transaction contemplated under the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

"Board"

"Company"

"Director(s)"

"Group"

"Hong Kong"

"Independent Third Party(ies)"

"Listing Rules"

"PRC"

the board of Directors

China New Higher Education Group Limited（中國新高教 集團有限公司）, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability on 8 July 2016 (Stock Code: 2001)

the director(s) of the Company

the Company and its subsidiaries

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

any entity or person who is not a connected person of the Company within the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

the People's Republic of China excluding, for the purpose of this announcement, Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the share(s) of the Company

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Strategic Cooperation

the strategic cooperation framework agreement dated

Framework Agreement"

13 April 2021 and entered into by and between Yun Ai

Group and the Trust Company in relation to the proposed

cooperation in establishing an industrial investment trust

plan targeting the private higher education and vocational

education industries in the PRC

"Trust Company"

Shanghai AJ Trust Co., Ltd*（上海愛建信託有限責任公

司）, a licensed non-bank institution approved by the China

Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission

"Yun Ai Group"

"%"

Hong Kong, 13 April 2021

Yunnan Einsun Education Investment Group Co., Ltd.* （ 雲 南 愛 因 森 教 育 投 資 集 團 有 限 公 司）, a limited

liability company established under the laws of the PRC on 19 September 2005, and owned as to 70.8305% by Songming Dexue Education Development Co., Ltd., 20.0568% by Kunming Paiduipai Economic Information Consultancy Co., Ltd., 5.7305% by Kunming Bamupu Technology Co., Ltd. and 3.3822% by Songming Zhongyi Enterprise Management and Consulting Services Co., Ltd.

per cent.

By order of the Board of

China New Higher Education Group Limited

Li Xiaoxuan

Chairman

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Xiaoxuan, Mr. Zhao Shuai and Ms. Shen Chunmei, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Hu Jianbo, Mr. Kwong Wai Sun Wilson, Mr. Chan Tung Hoi and Dr. Pang Tsz Kit Peter.

  • English translation denotes for identification purposes only

Disclaimer

China New Higher Education Group Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 12:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
