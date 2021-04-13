China New Higher Education : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT ON ESTABLISHING AN EDUCATION INDUSTRY INVESTMENT TRUST PLAN

Execution Plan: The parties agree that on the basis of the Proposed Cooperation and the targeted capital size of the investment trust plan as agreed in the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement, Yun Ai Group and/or its affiliates, as the actual settlor of the trust, shall complete the establishment and capital contribution procedures of the trust together with the Trust Company. The capital contribution plan of the trust shall be separately agreed between the actual settlor of the trust and the Trust Company.

Term of the Agreement The term of the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement shall be three years from the date of the agreement, and, upon expiry of the agreement, the parties shall enter into another new agreement if they intend to extend the term of cooperation.

INFORMATION OF THE GROUP

The Company is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability on 8 July 2016. It is an investment holding company and, together with its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, is principally engages in private formal higher education.

Yun Ai Group is a company established under the laws of the PRC with limited liability on 19 September 2005. It is a consolidated affiliated entity of the Company and is principally engaged in private formal higher education.

INFORMATION OF THE TRUST COMPANY

The Trust Company is a licensed non-bank financial institution approved by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and with over 30 years of operating history and is principally engaged in the trust business, offering various types of related general financial services to customers in different sectors. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Trust Company and its ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO OF THE STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement is on normal commercial terms, and can facilitate the Group's development strategy of expanding private higher education. The Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement will also bring synergies and further enhance the competitive advantage of the Group's existing business development strategy with strong financing support, which is in the interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.