Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. China Nonferrous Gold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNG   KYG215771042

CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD LIMITED

(CNG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-29 am EDT
5.775 GBX    0.00%
04/06China Nonferrous Gold Secures $20 Million Loan Facility to Repay Debt
MT
2021CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD : Interim Results for the Six-Month Period Ended 30 June 2021
PU
2021China Nonferrous Gold Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Nonferrous Gold Limited 中国有色黄金有限公司 (AIM: CNG), the mineral exploration and development company currently developing the Pakrut gold project in the Republic of Tajikistan, today announces its final results for the year ended 31 December 2021

06/30/2022 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD

LIMITED

ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2021

Company Registration Number WK-277188

CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD LIMITED

Contents

Page

Company Information

3-5

Chief Executive Officer's Statement

6-9

Report of the Directors

10-23

Board of Directors

24-25

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

26

Governance Report

27-33

Report of the Independent Auditor

34-39

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

40

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

41-42

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

43

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

44

Accounting Policies

45-55

Notes to the Financial Statements

56-99

2

CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD LIMITED

Company Information

Directors

Mr Lixian Yu

(Chairman and Non-Executive Director)

Mr Xiaohua Wang

(Executive Director, Finance Director)

Mr Xiuzhi Shi

(Non-Executive Director)

Mr Yong Li

(Non-Executive Director)

Mr Hui Zhang

(Executive Director, Managing Director)

Company Secretary

Ms Ma YiFei

Registered Office

One Nexus Way

Camana Bay

Grand Cayman

KY1-9005

Cayman Islands

Nominated Adviser & Broker

WH Ireland Limited

24 Martin Lane

London

EC4R 0DR

United Kingdom

Bankers

BANK OF CHINA(HONG KONG)LIMITED

3/F,BANK OF CHINA TOWER,1 GARDEN ROAD,HONG KONG

CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION MACAU BRANCH 19/F,Circle Square,61 Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro,Macau

XIAMEN INTERNATIONAL BANK

China Commerce Tower Co.,Ltd,5 Sanlihe Road,Xicheng

District,Beijing,China

CHINA CITIC BANK WUHAN BRANCH

Business Department, Wuhan Branch

China CITIC Bank, No. 747,

Jianshe Avenue, Hankou, Jianghan DistrictWuhan City, Hubei Province

3

Bankers (continued)

CHINA CITIC BANK ZHUHAI BRANCH

COMPANY BUSINESS COUNTER.

NO.1 JINGSHAN ROAD XIANGZHOU DISTRICT ZHUHAI

GUANGDONG PROVINCE CHINA

BANK OF SHANGHAI BEIJING BRANCH

No.C12 Jianguomenwai St. Chaoyang District, Beijing

BANK OF CHINA(HONG KONG)LIMITED

3/F,BANK OF CHINA TOWER,1 GARDEN ROAD,HONG KONG

CHINA CITIC BANK ZHUHAI BRANCH

COMPANY BUSINESS COUNTER. NO.1 JINGSHAN ROAD XIANGZHOU

DISTRICT ZHUHAI GUANGDONG PROVINCE CHINA

NATIONAL WESTMINSTER PLC

NATWEST PARKLANDS,3 DE HAVILLAND WAY

HORWICH,BOLTON

Tajikistan

OJSC"AGROINVESTBANK" DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN

Dushanbe, Tajikistan

"AMONATBONK" DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN

Dushanbe, Tajikistan

OJSC "BANK ESKHATA" Republic of Tajikistan, Khujiand

VAHDAT, Tajikistan

CJSC "SPITAMEN BANK" DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN

VAHDAT, Tajikistan

CJSC "NBP Pakistan Subsidiary Bank in Tajikistan"

Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Independent Auditor

PKF Littlejohn LLP

15 Westferry Circus

4

Canary Wharf

London E14 4HD

Legal Advisors

English law

Charles Russell Speechlys LLP

5 Fleet Place

London EC4M7RD

United Kingdom

Tajikistan law

Galimov Fa and Matt

No. 60, Building 6, Somony Street Dushanbe

Tajikistan

Cayman Islands law

Walkers

Suite 1501-1507

Alexandra House

18 Chater Road

Central

Hong Kong

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Nonferrous Gold Limited published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 12:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD LIMITED
04/06China Nonferrous Gold Secures $20 Million Loan Facility to Repay Debt
MT
2021CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD : Interim Results for the Six-Month Period Ended 30 June 2021
PU
2021China Nonferrous Gold Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30,..
CI
2021CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
2021CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD : Gold Dore Sale Agreement
PU
2021CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD : Board Changes
PU
2021China Nonferrous Gold Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021China Nonferrous Gold Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December..
CI
2021CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD : Final Results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020
PU
2021CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD : Financial Update
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 64,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,36 M - -
Net Debt 2020 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,49x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 26,8 M 26,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 8,91x
EV / Sales 2020 6,34x
Nbr of Employees 732
Free-Float 27,8%
Chart CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Nonferrous Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,06
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Li Xian Yu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiaohua Wang Finance Director & Director
Yong Li Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Xiu Zhi Shi Non-Executive Director
Hui Zhang Executive Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD LIMITED-17.20%27
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.05%49 399
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-0.67%32 669
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-29.45%23 204
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-8.62%21 732
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-10.87%16 940