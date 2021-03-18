Log in
CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED    651

CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED

(651)
China Ocean Industry : (1) POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18 MARCH 2021 AND (2) ELECTION OF DIRECTOR

03/18/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA OCEAN INDUSTRY GROUP LIMITED 中海重工集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00651)

(1) POLL RESULTS OF THE

SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18 MARCH 2021

AND

(2) ELECTION OF DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of SGM were duly passed by way of poll at the SGM.

Reference is made to notice (the "Notice") of the special general meeting (the "SGM") and the circular of China Ocean Industry Group Limited (the "Company") dated 26 February 2021 published by the Company (the "Circular") in respect of, inter alia, the issue of Convertible Bonds under Specific Mandate and election of a non-executive director. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular, unless the context otherwise requires.

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that at the SGM held on 18 March 2021, voting on the proposed ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice was duly conducted by way of poll. The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Abacus Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the SGM. As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions at the SGM was 408,920,971. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolution at the SGM.

There was no share in the Company entitling any Shareholder to attend and vote only against any resolution at the SGM. No parties have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against any resolution or to abstain from voting at the SGM.

The poll results of the resolution passed at the SGM were as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

Number of Votes (%)

FOR

AGAINST

1.

To approve, confirm and ratify the Subscription Agreement (as defined in the circular of the Company dated 26 February 2021) and the transactions contemplated thereunder as set out in ordinary resolution no. 1 of the Notice.

67,285,966 (99.91%)

57,625 (0.09%)

2.

To approve the election of Mr. Ding Lei as a non-executive director of the Company as set out in ordinary resolution no. 2 of the Notice.

67,343,591 (100.00%)

0 (0.00%)

All resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company at the SGM.

ELECTION OF DIRECTOR

As indicated above, the resolution numbered 2 relating to the election of Mr. Ding Lei ("Mr. Ding") as Director was passed at the SGM. Accordingly, Mr. Ding has elected as non-executive Director with effect from the conclusion of the SGM.

The Board would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Ding for joining the Board.

By order of the Board

China Ocean Industry Group Limited

LI Ming

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises three executive directors, namely, Mr. Li Ming, Mr. Zhang Shi Hong and Mr. Zhang Chuanjun; one non-executive director, namely, Mr. Ding Lei; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Ms. Xiang Siying, Mr. Hu Bai He and Ms. Xiang Ying.

China Ocean Industry Group Limited published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 10:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
