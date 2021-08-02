General Announcement::COMPLETION OF REDEMPTION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(the "Company", Stock Code: 603)

COMPLETION OF REDEMPTION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

ISIN: XS1589745170

Common Code: 158974517

Reference is made to the announcement of China Oil And Gas Group Limited (the "Company") dated July 1, 2021 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Company's redemption notice to the Trustee and holders of the 2022 Notes with respect to all of the outstanding 2022 Notes. Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Company has redeemed all of the outstanding 2022 Notes on the Redemption Date (the "Redemption") at the redemption price equal to 101.156% of the principal amount thereof, being US$354,046,000, plus accrued and unpaid interest of US$4,586,458 to the Redemption Date. The total redemption price paid by the Company on the Redemption Date is US$358,632,458.

Upon completion of the Redemption, the 2022 Notes will be cancelled and delisted. There are no outstanding 2022 Notes in issue after the Redemption.

On behalf of the Board

China Oil And Gas Group Limited

Xu Tie-liang

Chairman

August 2, 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Xu Tie-liang (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Guan Yijun and Mr. Gao Falian; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wang Wenhua, Mr. Wang Guangtian and Mr. Yang Jie.