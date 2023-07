CHINA OIL HBP SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD is a China-based company, principally engaged in the provision of oil and gas exploitation services. The Company operates its businesses through three segments. The Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Engineering General Contracting segment is engaged in the provision of energy saving and environmental protection system equipment, as well as the engineering general contracting services. The Petrochemical Environmental Protection Equipment and Services segment is engaged in the provision of technical services, including automation engineering and pollutant disposal, among others. The Oil and Gas Development and Utilization segment is engaged in the investment of gas station projects and others. The Company operates its businesses in domestic and overseas markets.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment