Recently, with excellent corporate governance performance and outstanding ESG effectiveness, COSL stood out among 6,471 A-share and H-share listed companies in China, and was selected into the list of " Pioneer 100 of ESG-Listed Companies in China", ranking 41st.

The "China ESG (Corporate Social Responsibility) 2024 ESG Action Report" launch event was held in Beijing, and was jointly organized by CCTV, SASAC of the State Council, China Association for Public Companies, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and other authoritative organizations and departments. Taking the responsibility of improving the quality of a listed company, COSL has continued to improve the core governance structure featuring "Three Committees and One Board" to enhance the effectiveness of the governance system in accordance with the requirements of the development of new quality productivity. The leadership of the Company attaches great importance to sustainable development and has established a "top-bottom" and whole-process ESG governance structure with the board of directors as the core, proactively integrating ESG into the Company's strategy and guiding the Company's material decisions, production and operation, as well as proactively implementing new ESG regulatory requirements of the Securities and Futures Commission and the Stock Exchanges in the areas of ESG report compilation, information disclosure and other aspects.

The Company has integrated environmental management and environmental system construction into its daily operation, and actively promoted energy conservation, emission reduction and carbon reduction by relying on measures such as technological upgrading and improvement on management of large-scale equipment to help the realization of the carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals. The Company has resolutely fulfilled its social responsibility as a state-owned enterprise and participated in local construction for a long time. The Company has attached importance to communication with stakeholders and established a smooth two-way channel of communication with stakeholders to fully aware of their demands and expectations, then transform into the Company's ESG action objectives and plans, and convey the ESG philosophy and responsibility performance to all stakeholders through the effectiveness of governance.

The inclusion in the list of "Pioneer 100 of ESG-Listed Companies in China" is a high recognition from the capital market with COSL's corporate governance system and capacity. In the future, under the COSL's guidance of Five Development Strategies, the Company will highlight the value orientation of a state-owned enterprise, improve its quality internally and shape its image externally, so as to ensure steady and sustainable development in the path of being a world-class company with Chinese characteristics.

