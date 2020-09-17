China Oilfield Services : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
09/17/2020 | 05:25am EDT
(Incorporated in the People's Republic of China as a joint stock limited liability company)
(Stock Code: 2883)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of China Oilfield Services Limited (the "Company") will be held at Room 311, Main Building of COSL, 201 Haiyou Avenue, Yanjiao Economic & Technological Development Zone, Sanhe City, Hebei Province, the PRC on Wednesday, 21 October 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions of the Company:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Zhao Shunqiang as an executive director of the Company.
To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Peng Wen as a supervisor of the Company.
By Order of the Board
China Oilfield Services Limited
Wu Yanyan
Company Secretary
17 September 2020
As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Messrs. Qi Meisheng (Chairman) and Cao Shujie; the non-executive directors of the Company are Messrs. Meng Jun and Zhang Wukui; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Messrs. Fong Chung, Mark, Wong Kwai Huen, Albert and Lin Boqiang.
Notes:
All resolutions at the EGM will be taken by poll pursuant to the Hong Kong Listing Rules and the results of the poll will be published on the Stock Exchange's and the Company's websites in accordance to the Hong Kong Listing Rules.
Holders of the Company's overseas listed foreign invested shares (H Shares) whose names appear on the Company's register of members maintained by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited on 2 October 2020 (Friday) are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM.
The Company adopts the cumulative voting method to elect directors and supervisors at the EGM.
Cumulative voting method
When adopting the cumulative voting method for electing the executive director as proposed in Resolution 1, each of the shares held by a shareholder shall carry the same number of votes corresponding to the number of directors to be elected. A shareholder may exercise his voting rights by splitting his votes evenly for each of the candidates of directors corresponding to the number of shares he holds; or by casting all his votes carried by each of his shares corresponding to the number of directors to be elected for a particular candidate of directors; or by casting a portion of his votes carried by each of his shares corresponding to the number of directors to be elected for a certain number of candidates of directors.
For example: under the cumulative voting method, the maximum valid votes that a shareholder is entitled to cast are calculated on the basis of the total number of shares held by such shareholder times the number of directors to be elected (2 persons). If such shareholder holds 100 shares, then the maximum valid votes he can cast = 100 (the number of shares held by him) × 2 = 200. The shareholder could use his discretion to cast 200 votes evenly among 2 candidates, or to place all his votes on one particular candidate, or to split his votes to 2 candidates.
Where the total number of votes cast by a shareholder for one or several of the candidate(s) of directors is in excess of the number of votes carried by the total number of shares held by him, the votes cast by the shareholder shall be invalid, and the shareholder shall be deemed to have waived his voting rights. Where the total number of votes cast for one or several candidate(s) of directors by a shareholder is less than the number of votes carried by the total number of shares held by such shareholder, the votes cast by the shareholder shall be valid, and the voting rights attached to the shortfall between the votes actually cast and the votes which the shareholder is entitled to cast shall be deemed to have been waived by the shareholder.
The voting method of Resolution 2 is identical to that of Resolution 1.
The candidate is elected when the favourable votes obtained exceed half of the number of shares (on the basis of non-cumulative number of shares) held by the shareholders (including their proxies) attending this general meeting.
H shareholders who intend to attend the EGM must complete and return the reply slip for attending the EGM to the Company's Hong Kong registered office by facsimile or post no later than 30 September 2020 (Wednesday):
Address:
65/F., Bank of China Tower
1 Garden Road, Hong Kong
Tel:
(852)
2213 2515
Fax:
(852)
2525 9322
Each shareholder of the Company who has the right to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint in writing one or more proxies, whether a shareholder or not, to attend and vote on his behalf at the EGM. Where a shareholder has appointed more than one proxy to attend the EGM, such proxies may only vote on a poll. The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of the appointor or his attorney duly authorised in writing. In the case that an appointer is a legal person, the power of attorney must be either under the common seal of the legal person or under the hand of its director or other person, duly authorised. If the instrument appointing a proxy is signed by an attorney of the appointor, the power of attorney authorising that attorney to sign, or other documents of authorisation, must be certified by a notary public. For holders of H Shares, the power of attorney or other documents of authorisation and proxy forms must be delivered to the H Share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong
Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by post or facsimile, no less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the EGM in order for such documents to be valid. For holders of A Shares, the above-mentioned documents must be delivered to the Planning and Finance Department of the Company before the above-mentioned time.
Holders of H Shares whose names appear on the Company's register of members maintained by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited and holders of A Shares whose name appear on the Company's register of members maintained by Shanghai branch of China Securities Depository & Clearing Corporation Limited on 2 October 2020 are entitled to attend the EGM. The Company's register of members will be closed from 2 October 2020 (Friday) to 21 October 2020 (Wednesday) (both days inclusive), during which time no transfer of shares will be registered. Transferees of H Shares who wish to attend the EGM must deliver their duly stamped instruments of transfer, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited by no later than 4:30 p.m. on 30 September 2020 (Wednesday) for completion of the registration of the relevant transfer in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited's address is as follows: Shops 1712-1716
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East Wanchai
Hong Kong
Shareholders or their proxies must present proof of their identities upon attending the EGM. Should a proxy be appointed, the proxy must also present copies of his/her proxy form, or copies of appointing instrument and power of attorney, if applicable.
The EGM is expected to last not more than one day. Shareholders or proxies attending the EGM are responsible for their own transportation and accommodation expenses.
