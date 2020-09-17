China Oilfield Services : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the People's Republic of China as a joint stock limited liability company)

(Stock Code: 2883)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of China Oilfield Services Limited (the "Company") will be held at Room 311, Main Building of COSL, 201 Haiyou Avenue, Yanjiao Economic & Technological Development Zone, Sanhe City, Hebei Province, the PRC on Wednesday, 21 October 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Zhao Shunqiang as an executive director of the Company. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Peng Wen as a supervisor of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Oilfield Services Limited

Wu Yanyan

Company Secretary

17 September 2020

As at the date of this notice, the executive directors of the Company are Messrs. Qi Meisheng (Chairman) and Cao Shujie; the non-executive directors of the Company are Messrs. Meng Jun and Zhang Wukui; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Messrs. Fong Chung, Mark, Wong Kwai Huen, Albert and Lin Boqiang.

Notes: