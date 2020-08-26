China Oilfield Services : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

On 26 August 2020, the board of directors (the "Board") of China Oilfield Services Limited (the "Company" or "COSL") received the written resignation from Mr. Cao Shujie, an executive director of the Company, who resigned from the position of executive director of the Company due to position change. His resignation will be effective when new executive director is elected by the shareholders of the Company at the EGM. After resignation, Mr. Cao Shujie will cease to hold any position within the Company.

Mr. Cao Shujie has confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the securities holders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. During his tenure as an executive director of the Company, Mr. Cao Shujie performed his work rigorously, diligently and pragmatically and provided significant contribution to the development of the Company. The Board would like to express its heartfelt thanks to Mr. Cao Shujie.

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board appointed Mr. Qi Meisheng, an executive director, as the chief executive officer of the Company with effect from 26 August 2020. The chief executive officer of the Company is chief executive and reports to the Board. The Board is of the view that the appointment of Mr. Qi Meisheng as the chief executive officer of the Company is an appropriate arrangement in the interests of the shareholders of the Company as a whole.

BACKGROUND OF MR. QI MEISHENG

Mr. Qi Meisheng, Chinese, born in 1968, the Chairman of the Board and an Executive Director of COSL. He graduated from China University of Petroleum (East China) with bachelor degree of drilling engineering and was granted EMBA of CEIBS in 2013. He served variety positions such as Roustabout, Floorman, Derrickman, Assistant Driller, Driller, Toolpusher and Senior Toolpusher in Nanhai West Drilling Company and China Offshore Oil Southern Drilling Company from July 1991 to August 2000. From September 2000 to January 2002, he served as Acting Rig Manager of NH2. From January 2002 to December 2004, he served as Rig Manager of NH6 of COSL Drilling. From December 2004 to March 2006, he served as Safety Director of COSL Drilling. From March 2006 to July 2006, he served as Assistant of GM of COSL Drilling. From July 2006 to September 2008, he served as Vice GM of COSL Drilling. From September 2008 to May 2009, he served as Vice GM of COSL Drilling and President Assistant of CDE. From May 2009 to June 2010, he served as Vice GM of COSL Drilling and CEO of CDE. From June 2010 to December 2013, he served as GM of COSL Drilling. He served as Vice President of COSL and GM of COSL Drilling from December 2013 to June 2016. From June 2016 to March 2018, he successively served as CEO and President and an Executive Director of COSL. Since March 2018, Mr. Qi has served as Chairman and an Executive Director of COSL. Mr. Qi has 29 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry.