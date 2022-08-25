Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. China Online Education Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COE   US16954L1052

CHINA ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP

(COE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-24 pm EDT
1.400 USD   +5.26%
05:31aChina Online Education Group to Report Second Quarter, 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022
PR
08/23Asian ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
08/15CHINA ONLINE EDUCATION : Announces Engagement of Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP, a U.S. Auditor, as the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Online Education Group to Report Second Quarter, 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022

08/25/2022 | 05:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. EDT on August 30, 2022

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Online Education Group ("51Talk", or the "Company") (NYSE: COE), a global online education platform with core expertise in English education, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 30, 2022 (8:00 p.m. Singapore/Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 30, 2022).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States Toll:

+1-866-264-5888

International:

+1-412-317-5226

Mainland China Toll:

400-120-1203

Hong Kong Toll:

800-905-945

Hong Kong-Local Toll:

+852-3018-4992

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "China Online Education Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.51talk.com

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until September 6, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States Toll:

+1-877-344-7529

International Toll:

+1-412-317-0088 

Canada Toll:          

+855-669-9658

Replay Access Code:

9674628

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is a global online education platform with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students to take live interactive English lessons on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students

For more information, please visit http://ir.51talk.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-online-education-group-to-report-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-tuesday-august-30-2022-301612323.html

SOURCE China Online Education Group


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CHINA ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP
05:31aChina Online Education Group to Report Second Quarter, 2022 Financial Results on Tuesda..
PR
08/23Asian ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
08/15CHINA ONLINE EDUCATION : Announces Engagement of Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP, a U.S. Au..
PU
08/15China Online Education Group Announces Engagement of Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP, a ..
PR
08/08CHINA ONLINE EDUCATION : to Hold an Annual General Meeting on September 30, 2022 - Form 6-..
PU
08/01Asian ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
07/25Asian ADRs Nudge Lower in Monday Trading
MT
07/15Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
07/13Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
07/06Asian ADRs Fall Sharply in Wednesday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP
More recommendations