China Outfitters : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF REGISTERED OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

(Stock code: 1146)
CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF REGISTERED OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Outfitters Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the address of registered office and principal share registrar and transfer office of the Company in the Cayman Islands has been changed to the following with effect from 1 February 2021:
Registered Office
One Nexus Way,
Camana Bay,
Grand Cayman, KY1-9005
Cayman Islands
Principal Share Registrar and
Transfer Office in the Cayman Islands
Intertrust Corporate Services (Cayman) Limited
One Nexus Way
Camana Bay
Grand Cayman, KY1-9005
Cayman Islands
By order of the Board
China Outfitters Holdings Limited
Zhang Yongli
Chairman
Shanghai, 22 March 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Yongli, Mr. Sun David Lee and Ms. Huang Xiaoyun; the non-executive director is Mr. Wang Wei; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Kwong Wilson Wai Sun, Mr. Cui Yi and Mr. Yeung Chi Wai.
