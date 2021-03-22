Log in
CHINA OUTFITTERS HOLDINGS LIMITED

CHINA OUTFITTERS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1146)
China Outfitters : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF REGISTERED OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

03/22/2021 | 07:05am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock code: 1146)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF REGISTERED OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Outfitters Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the address of registered office and principal share registrar and transfer office of the Company in the Cayman Islands has been changed to the following with effect from 1 February 2021:

Registered Office

One Nexus Way,

Camana Bay,

Grand Cayman, KY1-9005

Cayman Islands

Principal Share Registrar and

Transfer Office in the Cayman Islands

Intertrust Corporate Services (Cayman) Limited

One Nexus Way

Camana Bay

Grand Cayman, KY1-9005

Cayman Islands

By order of the Board

China Outfitters Holdings Limited

Zhang Yongli

Chairman

Shanghai, 22 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Yongli, Mr. Sun David Lee and Ms. Huang Xiaoyun; the non-executive director is Mr. Wang Wei; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Kwong Wilson Wai Sun, Mr. Cui Yi and Mr. Yeung Chi Wai.

Disclaimer

China Outfitters Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 11:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
