Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    81   HK0000065737

CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS GROUP LIMITED

(81)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Overseas Grand Oceans : FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS REVIEW FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

04/22/2021 | 12:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00081)

FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS REVIEW FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

The following description provides certain unaudited financial data relating to the operating performance of China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") in the first quarter of 2021.

Financial Performance

The Group turnover was approximately RMB4,321 million for the three months ended 31 March 2021, representing an increase of 16.8% comparing with the same period last year, while the operating profit for the quarter was approximately RMB769 million, recording an increase of 20.3% comparing with the same period last year.

Business Review

In the first quarter of 2021, the Group and its associates and joint ventures recorded contracted property sales of approximately RMB15,519 million for an aggregated area of about 1,160,200 square meters (sq.m.) sold, with year-on-year increase of 89.5% and 63.0% respectively. Also, as at 31 March 2021, the balance of preliminary sales pending the completion of sales and purchase agreements was approximately RMB1,953 million for an aggregated area of about 135,500 sq.m..

Progress for all development projects was satisfactory and largely in line with the construction programs.

During this quarter, the Group newly entered into Anqing City, Anhui Province, and together with land acquired in seven other cities, it totally added thirteen parcels of land with total attributable gross floor area of approximately 3,256,000 sq.m. for attributable land cost of approximately RMB10,703 million. As at 31 March 2021, the Group and its associates and joint ventures have a total landbank available to build gross floor area of approximately 33.1 million sq.m. (of which, 29.6 million sq.m. are attributable to the Group, including the interests in associates and joint ventures) in the PRC.

The Group would maintain a professional and prudent financial management of the financial resources and also continue to closely monitor the impacts from the pandemic, external economic environment, volatility of exchange rate of RMB and national policy changes to the business operations in order to maximize its shareholders' returns in the long term.

1

General

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's shareholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only our belief as of the date of these statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Group's own information and on information from other sources we believe to be reliable. The Group's actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which could affect the market price of the Company's share.

The Company's shareholders and potential investors should note that all the figures contained herein are unaudited. Accordingly, figures and discussions contained in this announcement should in no way be regarded as to provide any indication or assurance on the financial results of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021.

The Company's shareholders and potential investors are urged to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company and are recommended to consult their own professional advisers if they are in doubt as to their investment positions.

By order of the Board of Directors

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited

Zhuang Yong

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 22 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises eight directors, of which three are executive directors, namely, Mr. Zhuang Yong, Mr. Yang Lin and Mr. Paul Wang Man Kwan; two non-executive directors, namely Mr. Yan Jianguo and Mr. Billy Yung Kwok Kee, and three independent non-executive directors, namely Dr. Timpson Chung Shui Ming, Mr. Jeffrey Lam Kin Fung and Mr. Dantes Lo Yiu Ching.

The review for first quarter of 2021 is published on the Company's website (http://www.cogogl.com.hk), the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (http://www.hkexnews.hk) and the website of EQS TodayIR Ltd (http://www.todayir.com/en/showcases.php?code=81).

2

Disclaimer

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 04:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS GROUP LIMITED
12:26aCHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS  : Financial and business review for the first quart..
PU
04/12CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS  : Logs Total Contracted Property Sales of Over $1 B..
MT
04/05CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS  : Ocean Buys Office Space in Anhui Province for $3 ..
MT
04/01CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS  : Connected transactions in relation to acquisition..
PU
03/22CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS  : Boosts Dividend as 2020 Profit Soars 31%; Shares ..
MT
03/21CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS  : Announcement of final results for the year ended ..
PU
03/05CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS'  : Total Property Sales Reach $480 Million in Febru..
MT
02/09CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS  : Raises $512 Million Via 2.45% Bond Sale; Files fo..
MT
02/05CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS'  : Total Property Sales Shoot up 87% in January
MT
01/07CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS'  : December Total Contracted Property Sales Jump 31..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44 797 M 5 772 M 5 772 M
Net income 2020 4 852 M 625 M 625 M
Net Debt 2020 5 395 M 695 M 695 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,74x
Yield 2020 6,52%
Capitalization 17 973 M 2 315 M 2 316 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 974
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 6,95 HKD
Last Close Price 5,25 HKD
Spread / Highest target 79,0%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lin Yang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Man Kwan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yong Zhuang Chairman
Shui Ming Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Kin Fung Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA OVERSEAS GRAND OCEANS GROUP LIMITED26.20%2 294
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.10%44 727
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED11.12%39 498
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.94%34 131
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED17.79%28 202
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-10.26%27 425
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ