China Overseas Grand Oceans : FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS REVIEW FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00081)

FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS REVIEW FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021

The following description provides certain unaudited financial data relating to the operating performance of China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") in the first quarter of 2021.

Financial Performance

The Group turnover was approximately RMB4,321 million for the three months ended 31 March 2021, representing an increase of 16.8% comparing with the same period last year, while the operating profit for the quarter was approximately RMB769 million, recording an increase of 20.3% comparing with the same period last year.

Business Review

In the first quarter of 2021, the Group and its associates and joint ventures recorded contracted property sales of approximately RMB15,519 million for an aggregated area of about 1,160,200 square meters (sq.m.) sold, with year-on-year increase of 89.5% and 63.0% respectively. Also, as at 31 March 2021, the balance of preliminary sales pending the completion of sales and purchase agreements was approximately RMB1,953 million for an aggregated area of about 135,500 sq.m..

Progress for all development projects was satisfactory and largely in line with the construction programs.

During this quarter, the Group newly entered into Anqing City, Anhui Province, and together with land acquired in seven other cities, it totally added thirteen parcels of land with total attributable gross floor area of approximately 3,256,000 sq.m. for attributable land cost of approximately RMB10,703 million. As at 31 March 2021, the Group and its associates and joint ventures have a total landbank available to build gross floor area of approximately 33.1 million sq.m. (of which, 29.6 million sq.m. are attributable to the Group, including the interests in associates and joint ventures) in the PRC.

The Group would maintain a professional and prudent financial management of the financial resources and also continue to closely monitor the impacts from the pandemic, external economic environment, volatility of exchange rate of RMB and national policy changes to the business operations in order to maximize its shareholders' returns in the long term.