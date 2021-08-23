Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Overseas Land & Investment Limited
  News
  Summary
    688   HK0688002218

CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED

(688)
China Overseas Land & Investment : INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

08/23/2021 | 12:24am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 04:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 259 B 33 201 M 33 201 M
Net income 2021 52 091 M 6 688 M 6 688 M
Net Debt 2021 91 450 M 11 741 M 11 741 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,78x
Yield 2021 7,64%
Capitalization 197 B 25 262 M 25 264 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 6 134
Free-Float 33,9%
Managers and Directors
Zhi Chao Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sai Kit Lui Chief Financial Officer
Jian Guo Yan Chairman
Liang Luo Vice Chairman, COO, Chief Architect & EVP
Lai Tai Fan Hsu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED6.64%25 262
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED13.00%42 036
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.71%28 384
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-14.22%25 128
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED28.89%23 995
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-23.97%23 224