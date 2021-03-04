China Overseas Land & Investment : PROPERTY SALES AND LAND ACQUISITION UPDATES FOR THE TWO MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 688)

PROPERTY SALES AND LAND ACQUISITION UPDATES

FOR THE TWO MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2021

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce certain operating data of the Company, together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (collectively, the "China Overseas Series of Companies") for the two months ended 28 February 2021 (the "Property Sales and Land Acquisition Updates"). This announcement is also available on the website of the Company (www.coli.com.hk).

1.

Property Sales Update

For February 2021, the contracted property sales of the China Overseas Series of Companies amounted to approximately RMB23.561 billion and the corresponding gross floor area ("GFA")

sold was approximately 1,126,000 square meters, with year-on-year increase of 86.0% and 59.4% respectively. Details of the contracted property sales and the corresponding GFA are set out in Table 1 below.

From January to February 2021, the accumulated contracted property sales of the China Overseas

Series of Companies amounted to approximately RMB50.579 billion and the accumulated corresponding GFA sold was approximately 2,542,700 square meters, with year-on-year increase of 53.5% and 40.5% respectively.

In addition, as at 28 February 2021, the China Overseas Series of Companies had recorded subscribed property sales of approximately RMB20.646 billion, which are expected to be turned into contracted property sales in the following months.

Table 1: Contracted property sales of and the corresponding GFA sold by the China Overseas Series of Companies for February 2021

Contracted property sales (RMB'00 million) Contracted area sold GFA ('0000 sq.m.) The Company and its subsidiaries Regional Breakdown(Note 1) Hua Nan Region 41.28 16.92 Hua Dong Region 41.08 13.00 Hua Bei Region 51.72 17.24 Northern Region 16.61 12.64 Western Region 17.60 14.90 Hong Kong and Macau 1.77 0.13 Sub-total for the Company and its subsidiaries 170.06 74.83 Joint ventures and associates of the Company 34.45 12.36 China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited 31.10 25.41 Total 235.61 112.60

2.

Land Acquisition Update

For February 2021, the Company (together with its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group")) acquired 2 land parcels in Guangzhou and Fuzhou with an aggregate attributable GFA of approximately 228,115.00 square meters. The land premium payable by the Group in respect of the relevant land acquisitions amounted to approximately RMB4,766.73 million. From January to February 2021, the aggregate attributable GFA of the land acquired by the Group was approximately 946,437.82 square meters and the aggregate land premium payable by the Group amounted to approximately RMB9,962.97 million. Details of the land acquisitions by the Group are set out in Table 2 below.

In addition, for February 2021, China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited ("COGO") and/or its subsidiaries did not acquire any land parcels.

Table 2: Details of the land acquisitions acquired by the Group during February 2021

Land parcels acquired by the Group during February 2021 No. Date of acquisition City in which land acquired is located Name of development project Percentage interest attributable to the Company Land area (sq.m.) Total GFA (sq.m.) Attributable GFA (sq.m.) Land premium (RMB mn) (Note 2) 1 February Guangzhou Haizhu District Project 100% 8,030.00 62,727.00 62,727.00 2,208.73 2 February Fuzhou Jin'an District Project 100% 62,422.00 165,388.00 165,388.00 2,558.00 Sub-total for the Group: 70,452.00 228,115.00 228,115.00 4,766.73

Note:

1. The regional breakdown is based on the locations of the regional headquarters responsible for the management of the relevant development projects, and is for reference only. The updates for cities covered in each region are set out in the annual report and interim report of the Company.

2. The land premium represents the full sum of land premium payable by the Group in respect of the relevant acquisition.

Please be informed that the Property Sales and Land Acquisition Updates have been prepared based on internal management records of the China Overseas Series of Companies which have not been audited nor reviewed by external auditors, and as such the data contained therein is for investors' information only. Such data may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company and COGO on an annual, semi-annual or quarterly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collecting and collating such data. The Property Sales and Land Acquisition Updates do not constitute, nor should they be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates. They do not and are not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when investing or dealing in the securities of the Company. You are also recommended to consult your own professional or financial advisers if you are in any doubt as to your investment positions.

