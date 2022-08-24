China Overseas Land's First-Half Net Profit Fell as Sales Declined

By Yi Wei Wong

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. said that its first-half net profit fell due to a decline in property sales.

The Chinese property developer said Wednesday that its first-half net profit fell to 16.74 billion yuan ($2.45 billion), compared with profit of CNY20.78 billion a year ago.

China Overseas Land's revenue fell to CNY103.79 billion in the first half, compared with CNY107.88 billion a year ago.

Domestic property sales have declined, on an on-month basis, for every month since July 2021 amid a weaker outlook for China's economy and lower personal income levels, the developer said.

China Overseas Land will continue to actively seek acquisition opportunities in the second half, after buying several projects in Guangzhou, Shanghai and Chengdu in the first half of the year.

