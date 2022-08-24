Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    688   HK0688002218

CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.

(688)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:07 2022-08-24 am EDT
19.26 HKD   -1.23%
08/04China Overseas Land & Investment's July Property Sales Slump 23%
MT
08/04China Overseas Land & Investment Limited Announces Sales Results Moth and Year to Date Ended 31 July 2022
CI
07/21Hong Kong Stocks Fail to Extend Gains; Property Counters Slide
MT
China Overseas Land's First-Half Net Profit Fell as Sales Declined

08/24/2022 | 12:44am EDT
By Yi Wei Wong


China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. said that its first-half net profit fell due to a decline in property sales.

The Chinese property developer said Wednesday that its first-half net profit fell to 16.74 billion yuan ($2.45 billion), compared with profit of CNY20.78 billion a year ago.

China Overseas Land's revenue fell to CNY103.79 billion in the first half, compared with CNY107.88 billion a year ago.

Domestic property sales have declined, on an on-month basis, for every month since July 2021 amid a weaker outlook for China's economy and lower personal income levels, the developer said.

China Overseas Land will continue to actively seek acquisition opportunities in the second half, after buying several projects in Guangzhou, Shanghai and Chengdu in the first half of the year.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 0043ET

