    688   HK0688002218

CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED

(688)
China shares gain as slower-than-expected inflation raises monetary easing bets

01/12/2022 | 12:11am EST
* SSEC +0.35%, CSI300 +0.36%; Hang Seng +2.12%

* China producer price growth slower than expected in December

* Hang Seng up on tech boost, property drags

SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chinese shares rose on Wednesday, supported by materials, consumer and new energy firms after slower-than-expected December producer inflation made room for more monetary easing in the world's second-largest economy.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.35% at 3,579.93.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.36%, with the new energy sub-index up 2.26%.

** Resource firms were 2.06% higher and the consumer staples sector was up 0.49%.

** China's producer prices rose slower than expected in December after government measures to contain high raw material prices, while consumer prices slowed as food prices fell.

** Analysts expect moderating factory-gate inflation to offer more room for loosening monetary policy, as authorities seek to stabilise growth.

** Hong Kong-listed Chinese H-shares rose 2.2% to 8,552.76, while the Hang Seng Index gained 2.12% to 24,241.15.

** The Hang Seng Tech index was 3.86% higher at midday as tech firms led a rebound in equities after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave less hawkish than expected comments in a testimony to Congress.

** JD.Com Inc, up 9.89%, was the top gainer among H-shares, followed by Meituan, gaining 9.33% and CNOOC Ltd, up 7.93%.

** Mainland developers capped broader gains in Hong Kong and were the top H-shares decliners.

** Sunac China Holdings Ltd fell 4.6%, China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd lost 2.63% and Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd slipped 2.04%.

** The mainland properties index fell 1.99%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.7%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was up 1.36% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.61%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index rose 1.16%, while Japan's Nikkei index gained 1.93%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.3651 per U.S. dollar, 0.13% firmer than the previous close of 6.3733.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) -0.04% 4.593837 Delayed Quote.-0.81%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.14% 8.680266 Delayed Quote.0.71%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.03% 5.0698 Delayed Quote.0.07%
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED 3.39% 22.85 End-of-day quote.23.78%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 0.68% 7.37 End-of-day quote.6.50%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) -0.06% 7.2397 Delayed Quote.0.00%
HANG SENG -0.20% 23703.24 Real-time Quote.1.31%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.32% 0.086115 Delayed Quote.0.97%
MEITUAN 0.68% 208 End-of-day quote.-7.72%
NIKKEI 225 -0.90% 28222.48 Real-time Quote.-1.09%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.50% 4376.31 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.38% 4125.22 Delayed Quote.-1.36%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX -1.06% 2554.4796 Real-time Quote.-3.52%
SUNAC CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.33% 12.18 End-of-day quote.3.40%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.08% 6.3697 Delayed Quote.0.36%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.13% 6.365 Delayed Quote.0.37%
Financials
Sales 2021 266 B 34 137 M 34 137 M
Net income 2021 52 710 M 6 761 M 6 761 M
Net Debt 2021 106 B 13 565 M 13 565 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,77x
Yield 2021 6,11%
Capitalization 250 B 32 080 M 32 077 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 5 916
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 22,85 HKD
Average target price 26,75 HKD
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhi Chao Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sai Kit Lui Chief Financial Officer
Jian Guo Yan Chairman
Liang Luo Vice Chairman, COO, Chief Architect & EVP
Lai Tai Fan Hsu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED23.78%31 027
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.53%35 313
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.74%33 845
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED12.40%31 830
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.39%30 920
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED4.07%23 135