China shares gain as slower-than-expected inflation raises monetary easing bets

* SSEC +0.35%, CSI300 +0.36%; Hang Seng +2.12%
* China producer price growth slower than expected in
December
* Hang Seng up on tech boost, property drags
SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chinese shares rose on
Wednesday, supported by materials, consumer and new energy firms
after slower-than-expected December producer inflation made room
for more monetary easing in the world's second-largest economy.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index
was up 0.35% at 3,579.93.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.36%,
with the new energy sub-index up 2.26%.
** Resource firms were 2.06% higher and the
consumer staples sector was up 0.49%.
** China's producer prices rose slower than expected in
December after government measures to contain high raw material
prices, while consumer prices slowed as food prices fell.
** Analysts expect moderating factory-gate inflation to
offer more room for loosening monetary policy, as authorities
seek to stabilise growth.
** Hong Kong-listed Chinese H-shares rose 2.2% to
8,552.76, while the Hang Seng Index gained 2.12%
to 24,241.15.
** The Hang Seng Tech index was 3.86% higher at
midday as tech firms led a rebound in equities after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave less hawkish than
expected comments in a testimony to Congress.
** JD.Com Inc, up 9.89%, was the top gainer among
H-shares, followed by Meituan, gaining 9.33% and CNOOC
Ltd, up 7.93%.
** Mainland developers capped broader gains in Hong Kong and
were the top H-shares decliners.
** Sunac China Holdings Ltd fell 4.6%, China
Overseas Land & Investment Ltd lost 2.63% and Country
Garden Holdings Co Ltd slipped 2.04%.
** The mainland properties index fell 1.99%.
** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.7%, the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was up 1.36% and
Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.61%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
rose 1.16%, while Japan's Nikkei index
gained 1.93%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.3651 per U.S. dollar,
0.13% firmer than the previous close of 6.3733.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)