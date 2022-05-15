Log in
05/15Hong Kong-Listed Property Developers Rise on China's Lower Mortgage Rates
DJ
05/11China Overseas Land's Contracted Property Sales Fall Nearly 36% in April
MT
05/10China Overseas Land & Investment Limited Reports Unaudited Consolidated Contracted Property Sales for the Month and Year to Date Ended April 2022
CI
Hong Kong-Listed Property Developers Rise on China's Lower Mortgage Rates

05/15/2022 | 10:58pm EDT
By Justina Lee


Hong Kong-listed property developers are up in early trade Monday, following a surprise move by China's central bank to reduce mortgage rates for first-home buyers.

Country Garden Holdings Co. is up 3.4% and Seazen Group Ltd. gains 4.0%. Longfor Group Holdings Ltd., China Resources Land Ltd. and China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. add 1.5%, 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively. Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. gains 1.5%.

The Hang Seng Mainland Properties index rises 1.7%, trimming year-to-date losses to 15% and outperforming the broader Hang Seng Index's 0.2% rise.

The People's Bank of China said Sunday that it would allow commercial banks to reduce their mortgage rates by up to 20 basis points from the current floors for first-home buyers. It kept the minimum mortgage rates for second-home buyers unchanged.

Property analysts said the move could help revive part of the property market at a time when China's economy is cooling.

"We expect the new mortgage rate pricing mechanism...could help home buyers to save as much as some 70 [basis points in] borrowing cost," CGS-CIMB analysts said in a research note.

Goldman Sachs analysts added that the move "sends a loud and clear signal that policymakers are pushing for property policy easing with concrete measures.


Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-15-22 2257ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.66% 2.98 Delayed Quote.7.12%
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD. -0.65% 23.05 Delayed Quote.25.68%
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED 0.15% 33.8 Delayed Quote.3.05%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD. 1.58% 4.48 Delayed Quote.-36.13%
GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES CO., LTD. 0.00% 2.7 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
HANG SENG -0.39% 19819.74 Delayed Quote.-14.95%
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.97% 36.6 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
SEAZEN GROUP LIMITED 0.33% 3.05 Delayed Quote.-42.32%
SEAZEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD 7.01% 24.72 End-of-day quote.-15.14%
