MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Shanghai Stock Exchange > China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. 601601 CNE1000008M8 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. (601601) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 08/21 32.27 CNY +0.75% 06:33a CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Overseas regulatory announcement - 2020 interim results presentation PU 06:28a CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Announcement of unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2020 PU 08/21 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Announcement on poll results for the extraordinary general meeting PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news China Pacific Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 0 08/23/2020 | 06:28am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. 中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code：02601) ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 Chairman's statement The year 2020 has shaped up to be one that is extraordinary and particularly challenging. With the unexpected outbreak of COVID-19, the whole of China mobilised manpower and resources to combat the pandemic. In the face of growing uncertainties in domestic and overseas economic environments, increasing risks and challenges, and normalisation of the pandemic prevention and control effort, we took matters into our own stride, maintained consistency in strategies, and continued to work hard and make progress. We achieved a milestone in the history of our development. In the first half of 2020, we issued and listed global depositary receipts (GDRs) on the LSE, making us the first insurer simultaneously listed in Shanghai, Hong Kong and London. Our history over the past 30 years is 1 compelling evidence of the importance of corporate governance as the bedrock of the development of a business enterprise. It is because of the effectiveness of our governance mechanisms that CPIC has been able to persist in high-quality development, forestall systemic risks, and contribute to national initiatives, China's real economy as well as the welfare of the Chinese people. And we will not stop there. The recent GDR issuance is another important step to enhance our corporate governance. It raised capital and, more importantly, it pooled talent. In particular, with the participation of high-quality investors such as Swiss Re, we further optimised our ownership structure, which laid a sound foundation for continuous enhancement of corporate governance. Recently, with the election of new directors, the new board of directors has become more diversified, international and professional, which, in turn, will add impetus to the implementation of Transformation 2.0 and long-term development of the Company. We delivered steady growth of business results. The board closely tracked the status of KPIs and led a broad-basedeffort to promote business development. In the first half of the year, we achieved further growth of comprehensive strength, while maintaining an overall healthy momentum in the core business segments. The property and casualty insurance business reported rapid top-line growth, with continued enhancement of underwriting profitability.

top-line growth, with continued enhancement of underwriting profitability. Our life insurance operation met challenges head-on, stepped up on-line management of the agency force, and continued to push for its restructuring and upgrading focusing on the 3 core segments. During the reporting period, we achieved steady growth of the life insurance residual margin, with improvement in new business value (NBV) margin of the individual customer business.

head-on, stepped up on-line management of the agency force, and continued to push for its restructuring and upgrading focusing on the 3 core segments. During the reporting period, we achieved steady growth of the life insurance residual margin, with improvement in new business value (NBV) margin of the individual customer business. As for asset management, we persisted in the optimisation of Strategic Asset Allocation (SAA) based on profiles of liabilities, while enhancing infrastructural management, improving mechanisms of outsourcing management and performance evaluation, and pushing forward the building of mid-end systems, with steady investment performance in the first half of 2020. We pressed ahead with transformation. Breakthroughs in innovations of systems and mechanisms. We vigorously promoted the establishment of a market-based, long-term incentive system, with recent on-the-ground progress in the core business segments of our life and property and casualty operations. 2 The new structure combines a performance-based pay system, which focuses on value contribution, and a dynamic mechanism to "enlarge the pie" of compensation package. At the same time, given the long-term nature of the insurance business, there are also mechanisms of "lock-ups", "deferred payment" and "claw-backs". The new scheme covers the key positions of the headquarters of the life and property and casualty subsidiaries, and is more skewed towards the front-line of their branch offices, so as to strike a balance between providing incentives for growth and quality. We believe that the implementation of the new mechanisms will stimulate organisational vitality and improve talent retention, paving the way for sustainable development. Further progress of digital empowerment. The data centre in Luojing of Shanghai was proceeding according to plan, with the completion of "CPIC Cloud" and "3 Data Centres in 2 Locations". We continued to optimise the distributional framework of the core business systems, fostering seconds-level response capabilities. We also started comprehensive strategic co-operation with leading technology firms and renowned academies, put in place a mode of co-operation for the technology ecosystem, with steady progress in the capacity- building of data processing and AI mid-end output. We formulated a draft plan for the establishment of CPIC Fintech, in a bid to enhance our technology capabilities in an all- around way through marketisation of technology.

The data centre in Luojing of Shanghai was proceeding according to plan, with the completion of "CPIC Cloud" and "3 Data Centres in 2 Locations". We continued to optimise the distributional framework of the core business systems, fostering seconds-level response capabilities. We also started comprehensive strategic co-operation with leading technology firms and renowned academies, put in place a mode of co-operation for the technology ecosystem, with steady progress in the capacity- building of data processing and AI mid-end output. We formulated a draft plan for the establishment of CPIC Fintech, in a bid to enhance our technology capabilities in an all- around way through marketisation of technology. Reaping more benefits from increased intra-Group synergy. We launched a new management system for cross-sell business and intra-Group collaboration, integrated customer data, improved tools support and continued to promote the integrated customer- oriented operational model with our own characteristics. In the first half of 2020, business from intra-Group collaboration grew rapidly, underpinned by unified customer resources at Group level. Of this, cross-sell premiums, such as health and automobile insurance cross- sold by life insurance agents amounted to RMB9.95 billion, a growth of 20.9%; the number of customers with 2 insurance policies or above reached 27.29 million, up 6.3%; affiliates under the Group jointly developed more than 400 strategic accounts, which covered 84% of governments at provincial or municipal level.

intra-Group synergy. Deepening of integrated risk management. We improved the standards, performance evaluation and personnel management systems of risk management, while launching pilot programmes of integrated risk management at grass-root levels. We pushed forward the integration of risk management and internal auditing which went downstream to sub-key branches, so as to enhance the risk management effectiveness at grass-root levels. We 3 initiated the re-engineering of key processes at Group headquarters in a bid to streamline procedures, improve efficiency and strengthen service capabilities. We promoted the sharing of financial resources, deepened centralised management of fund payments and receipts, unified fund management so as to maximise benefits from centralisation. We promoted the branding of "CPIC Service" in an all-around way. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, we stood side by side with our compatriots and fully participated in the combat against the pandemic. As an insurance company, we provided insurance cover to mitigate disruption to the economy and people's welfare, while facilitating resumption of businesses and work. We provided comprehensive solutions in the form of funding and risk protection, which targeted the key supply chain and most vulnerable communities and enterprises, supporting firms in key sectors and SMEs in their effort to resume normal business. CPIC employees have been seen at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic, around the pavilions of the China International Import Expo, and at the scene of disaster relief in flood-strickenareas of Southern China, reinforcing a brand image of "Responsible, Smart and Caring" of "CPIC Service". We continued to deepen targeted poverty reduction mechanisms. As of the end of the first half of 2020, our poverty alleviation programmes covered 6.414 million registered impoverished people nationwide, and provided a total of RMB2.73 trillion in sum assured to poverty-strickenareas. The "Fang Pin Bao" programme was up and running in over 500 districts and counties of 25 provinces, providing cover against poverty with sum assured of RMB5.96 trillion, benefiting 90 million vulnerable people. We paired up with 2 rural townships and 3 rural villages and succeeded in lifting them out of poverty 9 months earlier than planned. The Rainbow On-lineCharity Platform, stepped up product promotion via live streaming, and delivered nearly 60% increase in turnover dedicated to poverty alleviation. The mode of "shopping and donating to those in need" helps to pool resources and get more people on board in the poverty relief effort. Thirty years is the prime time of one's life. As a business enterprise, we will soon celebrate our 30th anniversary, and that means more foresight and even better plan to prepare us for long-term growth opportunities. Recently, we completed a new 3-YearDevelopment Programme of the Group and the Development Programme of Health-relatedBusiness. The former outlines the vision and objectives of the Group between 2020 and 2022, and sets out the 3 development paths, namely, the improvement of product and service supply, the focus on long-term capacity-buildingand long-termincentive systems and the establishment of an integrated risk control system. The latter revisits and revamps the strategic plan for deployment along the health value chain, with a vision of becoming a leading domestic provider of 4 comprehensive health-related services via capacity-building in products, services, operation and risk management. In the retirement business, we are half way through the implementation of original plans. The "CPIC Home" retirement communities are up and running in various locations across China. Given China's economic development and demographic shift, the health and retirement sector is becoming increasingly important. The COVID-19 pandemic further raised people's awareness of public health. Going forward, we will seize opportunities and vigorously deploy along the health and retirement value chain, in a bid to promote the model of "insurance products + health management" and "insurance products + elderly care". The quest for great achievements always starts with the first step. The COVID-19pandemic is still spreading globally, triggering an economic slow-down.A new development pattern of "dual circulation" is beginning to take shape in China, with domestic circulation at the core supplemented by international circulation. As for China's insurance industry, the life insurance market is still facing big challenges, while on the property and casualty insurance side, the comprehensive reform of automobile insurance is expected to be launched soon, with the severity and frequency of natural disasters in 2020 rarely seen before. All these lead to increasing uncertainties in our business operation. But a complex market environment is all the more reason for rationality and consistency in strategies. In the second half of the year, we will persist in high quality development, while striking a balance between stability of business performance and the acceleration of transformation. On the liability side, we will accelerate the shift of growth drivers of property and casualty insurance, pro-actively adapt to the comprehensive reform of automobile insurance, and translate the achievements of previous transformation into our competitive edge. We will also step up the restructuring of the life insurance agency force, upgrade the customer- oriented operational model, and foster new growth engines via service and digital empowerment.

we will accelerate the shift of growth drivers of property and casualty insurance, pro-actively adapt to the comprehensive reform of automobile insurance, and translate the achievements of previous transformation into our competitive edge. We will also step up the restructuring of the life insurance agency force, upgrade the customer- oriented operational model, and foster new growth engines via service and digital empowerment. On the asset management side , in a complex economic environment, it is essential to adhere to the principle of long-term, prudent and value investing, further enhance investment research capabilities, step up post-investment management, strengthen co- ordination of assets and liabilities and continue to improve capabilities in risk prevention and mitigation.

, in a complex economic environment, it is essential to adhere to the principle of long-term, prudent and value investing, further enhance investment research capabilities, step up post-investment management, strengthen co- ordination of assets and liabilities and continue to improve capabilities in risk prevention and mitigation. It is equally important to foster long-term development capabilities in key areas. One is the deepening of long-term incentive systems so as to inject vitality into the organisation; another priority is marketisation of technological innovation. We will emulate leading 5 insurance companies and renowned Internet firms, and accelerate market-based reform of systems and institutions so that technology can be a more powerful enabler of business development; there is also the building of a platform for health management services by pooling premium resources, both in-house and third-party, and promoting the sharing of core capabilities. Looking ahead, under the leadership of the board of directors, we will stiffen the sinews, meet challenges head-on, and work relentlessly toward the vision of "being the best in customer experience, business quality and risk control capabilities, with industry leadership in healthy and steady development". 6 Review and analysis of operating results Business overview I. Key businesses We are a leading integrated insurance group in China, and the first insurer simultaneously listed in Shanghai, Hong Kong and London. We provide, through our subsidiaries and along the insurance value chain, a broad range of risk protection solutions, wealth management and asset management services. In particular, we provide life/health insurance products & services through CPIC Life, property and casualty insurance products & services through CPIC P/C and Anxin Agricultural, and specialised health insurance products & health management services through CPIC Allianz Health. We manage insurance funds, including third-party assets, through our investment arm, CPIC AMC. We conduct pension fund management business and other related asset management business via Changjiang Pension. We also engage in mutual fund management business through CPIC Fund. In the first half of 2020, China's insurance market realised a premium income of RMB2,718.624 billion, up 6.5% from the same period of 2019. Of this, premium from life/health insurance companies amounted to RMB1,996.877 billion, a growth of 6.0%, and that from property and casualty insurance companies amounted to RMB721.747 billion, up 7.6%. Measured by direct business premiums, CPIC Life and CPIC P/C are both China's 3rd largest insurers for life and property and casualty insurance, respectively. II. Core competitiveness We are a leading integrated insurance group in China, and the first insurer simultaneously listed in Shanghai, Hong Kong and London, ranking 193rd among Fortune Global 500 released in 2020. On the back of vigorous effort in transformation and competitive insurance expertise, we can capitalise on the growth potential of China's insurance market. Focus We persist in the focus on insurance, and have obtained a full range of insurance-related licences covering life insurance, property and casualty insurance, pension, health insurance, agricultural insurance and asset management. With balanced development of business segments along the insurance value chain, we have fostered top-notch core competitiveness in the insurance business. Our life/health insurance business, with the agency channel as the key driver of both 7 volume and value growth, centres on protection, pursues product innovation and strives to drive sustainable value growth. The property and casualty insurance persists in business quality control, promotes the shift of growth drivers, with continuous improvement in underwriting profitability. As for investment, we put in place the system of asset liability management (ALM), adhere to prudent, value and long-term investing, and enhance mechanisms to curb cost of liabilities, with sustained improvement in industry-leadingliability-based SAA capabilities. In the first half of the year, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, we pro-actively enhanced professional capacity-building, stepped up the on-line operation of the agency force, innovated products and services to seize opportunities arising from the resumption of work and business, and achieved steady business development. Prudence We are committed to protection as the central insurance value proposition, and pursue a path of high-quality development with a business philosophy centring on prudence and sustainability. We boast a professional and competent board of directors, an experienced management team and a group-centralised platform of management, with sound corporate governance featuring a clear definition of responsibilities, checks and balances and well-coordinated mechanisms. Through the recent GDR issuance, we raised capital and attracted talent, further optimised shareholding structure, which paved the way for continued improvement in corporate governance and an even more diversified, international and professional board of directors. We established an industry leading system for risk management and internal control, which ensures healthy and sustainable development of the Company. Dynamism We persist in customer orientation and forge ahead with transformation in a bid to foster capabilities for sustainable development. In response to trends and dynamics of the industry, we pro-actively invest in emerging business segments such as health care and elderly care, with progress in the new "products + services" model. We use technology to empower the insurance business, seeking to enhance customer experience, operational efficiency and risk management, and facilitate transformation. We boost synergy across various business segments based on customer data mining, so as to boost value creation. Responsibility Committed to our responsibility to society, customers and shareholders, we vigorously participate in national initiatives, serve the needs of the real economy, promote the brand image 8 of "CPIC Service" as one that is "Responsible, Smart and Caring", contributing to a better life of the Chinese people. At the same time, we strive to generate sound returns and give back to our shareholders so that they can benefit from the growth of the Company. Performance overview We focused on the core business of insurance, deepened the customer-oriented Strategic Transformation, pursued high quality development and delivered solid business results and sustained increase in overall strength in the reporting period. I. Performance highlights During the reporting period, Group operating incomenote 1 amounted to RMB235.481 billion, of which, gross written premiums (GWPs) reached RMB216.597 billion, a growth of 4.2% compared with the same period of 2019. Group net profitnote 2 reached RMB14.239 billion, down by 12.0%, with net operating profitnotes 2, 3 (OPAT) of RMB17.428 billion, a growth of 28.1%. Group embedded value amounted to RMB430.420 billion, an increase of 8.7% from the end of 2019. Of this, value of in-force businessnote 4 reached RMB198.247 billion, up 5.7%. Life insurance business delivered RMB11.228 billion in NBV, down by 24.8% compared with the same period of 2019, with an NBV margin of 37.0%, down by 2.0pt. Property and casualty insurance businessnote 5 recorded a combined ratio of 98.4%, down by 0.2pt. Annualised growth rate of Group investments' net asset value fell by 0.6pt to 5.3%. As of the end of the reporting period, Group total number of customers amounted to 140.65 million, an increase of 2.09 million from the end of 2019. Life business NBV growth under pressure, with steady growth of residual margin. CPIC Life realised RMB11.228 billion in NBV, down by 24.8%, with an NBV margin of 37.0%, down by 2.0pt. Given the focus on business quality, the NBV margin of the individual customer business stood at 56.5%, up 6.8pt from the same period of 2019.

The residual margin of life insurance amounted to RMB347.056 billion, a growth of 5.3% from the end of 2019.

CPIC Life realised a 5.9% growth of renewal business, driving a GWP growth of 0.1%, reaching RMB138.586 billion. Improved combined ratio of property and casualty businessnote 5, with rapid top-line growth. The control of expenses was intensified in property and casualty insurance business, and 9 recorded a combined ratio of 98.4%, down by 0.2pt. Of this, loss ratio stood at 59.9%, up 0.6pt, and expense ratio fell to 38.5%, down by 0.8pt. GWPs amounted to RMB77.748 billion, an increase of 12.4%. Of this, non-auto business grew by 29.1% and accounted for 38.2% of total property and casualty insurance GWPs, up 4.9pt.

non-auto business grew by 29.1% and accounted for 38.2% of total property and casualty insurance GWPs, up 4.9pt. Automobile insurance enhanced renewal business management and pushed for a shift of growth drivers. Emerging business lines including agricultural and liability insurance experienced rapid development. Of this, agricultural business realised RMB6.274 billion in direct business premiumsnote 6, with a fast increase in market share. Persisted in asset allocation stretching across economic cycles and based on profiles of liabilities, with largely stable investment results. The share of fixed income investments stood at 79.5%, down by 0.9pt from the end of 2019; that of equity investments 15.5%, down by 0.2pt, and of this, core equity investments note 7 accounted for 8.3% of total investment assets, the same as that at the end of 2019.

accounted for 8.3% of total investment assets, the same as that at the end of 2019. With continued effort to extend asset duration, enhance investment research capabilities and the Tactical Asset Allocation (TAA) process, Group annualised growth rate of investments' net asset value reached 5.3%, down by 0.6pt from the same period of 2019. Annualised total investment yield was 4.8%, the same as that for the first half of 2019, with annualised net investment yield of 4.4%, down by 0.2pt.

Group assets under management ( AuM) amounted to RMB2,306.305 billion, an increase of 12.9% from the end of 2019. Of this, third-party AuM amounted to RMB753.439 billion, an increase of 20.8%. Notes: Based on PRC GAAP. Attributable to shareholders of the parent. OPAT is based on net profit on the financial statements, while excluding certain P/L items with short-term volatility an material one-off items which management does not consider to be part of the Company's day-to-day business operation. Based on the Group's share of CPIC Life's value of in-force business after solvency. Consolidated data of CPIC P/C, Anxin Agricultural and CPIC HK. Based on direct business premiums, excluding premium from reinsurance assumed, with consolidation of CPIC P/C and Anxin Agricultural. Stocks and equity funds included. 10 II. Key performance indicators Unit: RMB million As at 30 June 2020/for As at 31 December Indicators the period between 2019/for the period Changes (%) January and June in between January and 2020 June in 2019 Key value indicators Group embedded value 430,420 395,987 8.7 Value of in-force businessnote 1 198,247 187,585 5.7 Group net assetsnote 2 196,798 178,427 10.3 NBV of CPIC Life 11,228 14,927 (24.8) NBV margin of CPIC Life (%) 37.0 39.0 (2.0pt) Combined ratio of CPIC P/C (%) 98.3 98.6 (0.3pt) Annualised growth rate of investments' net asset value (%) 5.3 5.9 (0.6pt) Key operating indicators GWPs 216,597 207,809 4.2 CPIC Life 138,586 138,428 0.1 CPIC P/C 76,672 68,247 12.3 Group number of customers ('000)note 3 140,646 138,558 1.5 Average number of insurance policies per customer 2.02 1.95 3.6 Monthly average agent number ('000) 766 796 (3.8) Monthly average first-year commission per agent (RMB) 857 1,247 (31.3) Surrender rate of CPIC Life (%) 0.5 0.5 - Annualised total investment yield (%) 4.8 4.8 - Annualised net investment yield (%) 4.4 4.6 (0.2pt) Third-party AuM 753,439 623,815 20.8 CPIC AMC 269,597 194,766 38.4 Changjiang Pension 442,217 395,277 11.9 Key financial indicators Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent 14,239 16,183 (12.0) CPIC Life 10,147 12,259 (17.2) CPIC P/C 3,176 3,350 (5.2) Basic earnings per share (RMB)note 2 1.57 1.79 (12.3) Net assets per share (RMB)note 2 20.55 19.69 4.4 11 Comprehensive solvency margin ratio (%) CPIC Group 289 295 (6pt) CPIC Life 242 257 (15pt) CPIC P/C 275 293 (18pt) Notes: Based on the Group's share of CPIC Life's value of in-force business after solvency. Attributable to shareholders of the parent. The Group number of customers refers to the number of applicants and insureds who hold at least one insurance policy within the insurance period issued by one or any of CPIC subsidiaries as at the end of the reporting period. In the event that the applicants and insureds are the same person, they shall be deemed as one customer. Life/health insurance business Due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, NBV growth was under pressure. CPIC Life stepped up on-line business operation, promoted the restructuring of the agency force, explored the new development mode of "products + services" in a bid to foster new growth drivers. CPIC Allianz Health boosted product and service innovations, deepened Group strategy of synergic development, and recorded rapid business growth. I. CPIC Life (I) Business analysis In the first half of 2020, driven by renewal business growth, CPIC Life reported RMB138.586 billion in GWPs, a growth of 0.1% compared with the same period of 2019. Due to the decline of new business premiums, the NBV fell by 24.8% to RMB11.228 billion. As a result of decreased share of first year premiums (FYPs) from individual customer business, the NBV margin fell by 2.0pt to 37.0%. Given the focus on business quality, the NBV margin of the individual customer business stood at 56.5%, up 6.8pt. 1. Analysis by channels Unit: RMB million For 6 months ended 30 June 2020 2020 2019 Changes (%) Individual customers 130,707 132,398 (1.3) Agency channel 126,389 126,979 (0.5) 12 New policies 19,065 26,305 (27.5) Regular premium business 14,741 22,800 (35.3) Renewed policies 107,324 100,674 6.6 Other channelsnote 4,318 5,419 (20.3) Group clients 7,879 6,030 30.7 Total GWPs 138,586 138,428 0.1 Note: Other channels include bancassurance and telemarketing & internet sales, etc. (1) Business from individual customers For the reporting period, CPIC Life realised RMB130.707 billion in GWPs from individual customers, down by 1.3%. Of this, new policies from the agency channel amounted to RMB19.065 billion, down by 27.5%, and renewal business RMB107.324 billion, an increase of 6.6%. GWPs from the agency channel accounted for 91.2% of total GWPs, a decrease of 0.5pt from the first half of 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic was a major disruption to the traditional operational mode of the agency channel, such as off-line marketing, recruitment and basic management activity. To address these challenges, CPIC Life took a host of measures to promote the upgrading of the agency force, such as accelerating on-line operation, improving agent recruitment, enhancing agent training, and increasing technological applications. During the reporting period, monthly average number of agents reached 766,000. Of this, monthly average number of active and high- performing agents reached 207,000 and 121,000, accounting for 27.0% and 15.8% respectively of the total number of agents, with month-on-month recovery in the second quarter. At the same time, CPIC Life vigorously explored the new model of "products + health management" and "products + elderly care" via the health management service of "CPIC Blue Passports", the deposit of human immune cells under the "Life Bank" programme, and retirement communities of "CPIC Home" to help with the acquisition of high-end customers. As of the end of the reporting period, "CPIC Home" had extended over 10,000 certificates of admission into its retirement communities. Going forward, CPIC Life will persist in customer orientation and high-quality development, "do the right thing" and pursue sustainable value growth. We will intensify efforts to upgrade the agency force, diversify service offerings and promote digital empowerment. To be specific, we will step up the restructuring of the sales force focusing on the core manpower, ultra-high performing agents and new generation agents; vigorously push forward the model of "products + services" as part of the effort to foster the brand name of "CPIC Service"; step up digital 13 empowerment and the on-line and off-line integration to strengthen capabilities in customer acquisition and up-sell. For 6 months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Changes (%) Monthly average agent number ('000) 766 796 (3.8) Monthly average FYP per agent (RMB) 4,183 5,887 (28.9) Monthly average first-year commission per agent (RMB) 857 1,247 (31.3) Average number of new long-term life insurance policies per agent per month 1.83 1.54 18.8 (2) Business from group clients In pursuit of high-quality development, CPIC Life focused on the core customer segments, effectively controlled expenses and risks through business and service innovations, and delivered improved profitability as evidenced by lower direct cost ratio and combined ratio. During the reporting period, the business segment realised RMB7.879 billion in GWPs, up 30.7%. CPIC Life vigorously contributed to China's social health insurance system by engaging in government-sponsored business such as critical illness programmes, third-party administration of social insurance, long-term care and supplementary medical insurance, which, during the reporting period, covered over 115 million people, cumulatively responded to nearly 14 million service requests, and paid out a total of RMB16 billion in claims. There was cumulatively a total of 36 managed care programmes, covering 32 million people under the social security system in 31 municipalities/prefectures of 12 provinces. 2. Analysis by product types CPIC Life focus on both traditional and participating products. For the reporting period, traditional business generated RMB55.370 billion in GWPs, up 14.0%. Of this, long-term health insurance contributed RMB28.491 billion, up 2.8%. Participating business delivered RMB70.234 billion in GWPs, down by 11.1%, due to switch of products. Unit: RMB million For 6 months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Changes (%) GWPs 138,586 138,428 0.1 Traditional 55,370 48,573 14.0 Long-term health 28,491 27,717 2.8 Participating 70,234 79,015 (11.1) Universal 49 52 (5.8) 14 Tax-deferred pension 38 38 - Short-term accident and health 12,895 10,750 20.0 15 3. Policy persistency ratio For 6 months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Changes Individual life insurance customer 13-month persistency ratio (%)note 1 86.9 91.7 (4.8pt) Individual life insurance customer 25-month persistency ratio (%)note 2 86.7 90.5 (3.8pt) Notes: 13-month persistency ratio: premiums from in-force policies 13 months after their issuance as a percentage of premiums from policies which entered into force during the same period. 25-month persistency ratio: premiums from in-force policies 25 months after their issuance as a percentage of premiums from policies which entered into force during the same period. The policy persistency of CPIC Life maintained an overall healthy level, with the 13-month and 25-month persistency ratios at 86.9% and 86.7% respectively. 4. Top 10 regions for GWPs The GWPs of CPIC Life mainly came from economically developed regions or populous areas. Unit: RMB million For 6 months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Changes (%) GWPs 138,586 138,428 0.1 Henan 16,193 16,354 (1.0) Jiangsu 14,215 14,321 (0.7) Shandong 11,776 11,631 1.2 Zhejiang 10,038 10,293 (2.5) Hebei 8,738 8,713 0.3 Guangdong 7,486 7,646 (2.1) Heilongjiang 6,009 5,969 0.7 Hubei 6,001 5,845 2.7 Shanxi 5,614 5,849 (4.0) Sichuan 4,460 4,401 1.3 Subtotal 90,530 91,022 (0.5) Others 48,056 47,406 1.4 (II) Financial analysis Unit: RMB million For 6 months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Changes (%) 16 Net premiums earned 130,489 132,811 (1.7) Investment incomenote 33,137 28,760 15.2 Other operating income 1,231 1,156 6.5 Total income 164,857 162,727 1.3 Net policyholders' benefits and claims (130,183) (123,752) 5.2 Finance costs (1,141) (1,244) (8.3) Interest credited to investment contracts (1,902) (1,659) 14.6 Other operating and administrative expenses (20,016) (25,524) (21.6) Total benefits, claims and expenses (153,242) (152,179) 0.7 Profit before tax 11,615 10,548 10.1 Income tax (1,468) 1,711 (185.8) Net profit 10,147 12,259 (17.2) Note: Investment income includes investment income and share of profit / (loss) in equity accounted investees on financial statements. Investment income for the reporting period was RMB33.137 billion, up 15.2%, mainly because of increase in gains from securities trading and interest income on bond investments. Net policyholders' benefits and claims amounted to RMB130.183 billion, up 5.2%, largely due to growth of changes in long-term life insurance contract liabilities. Unit: RMB million For 6 months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Changes (%) Net policyholders' benefits and claims 130,183 123,752 5.2 Life insurance death and other benefits paid 31,096 31,822 (2.3) Claims incurred 3,958 3,721 6.4 Changes in long-term life insurance contract liabilities 88,807 82,382 7.8 Policyholder dividends 6,322 5,827 8.5 Other operating and administrative expenses for the reporting period amounted to RMB20.016 billion, down by 21.6%. Income tax for the reporting period was RMB1.468 billion, up by 185.8%, mainly due to adjustment of tax deductible policies on commission and brokerage expenses of insurance companies. The income tax expense booked for 2018 was adjusted in 2019, resulting in a low base in 2019, hence the sharp increase in the first half of 2020. Excluding the above-mentioned factor, income tax for the reporting period would have decreased by 14.7% from the same period 17 of 2019. As a result, CPIC Life recorded a net profit of RMB10.147 billion, down by 17.2%. II. CPIC Allianz Health In the first half of 2020, CPIC Allianz Health vigorously adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic, leveraged its strengths as a specialised provider of health insurance and management services, and strived to provide high-quality service to Group customers via on-line and off-line channels, doing its share to promote the branding of "Responsible, Smart and Caring" of CPIC Service. In the meantime, despite the adverse impact of the pandemic, it continued to deepen the strategy of boosting development via increased intra-Group synergy, and reported rapid business growth. For the reporting period, it realised RMB4.022 billion in GWPs and health management fee income, a growth of 52.7%, and net profit of RMB23 million. The company seized the window of opportunity of China's health insurance market, continuously fostered core competitiveness of health insurance companies. In product development, it supported CPIC Life in its effort to improve the product line-up, drive business development and enhance customer experience, achieving a 57.6% growth of life insurance collaboration business in the first half of 2020; it focused on the transformation in personal lines business of property and casualty insurance, accelerated product upgrading, optimised service allocation, fuelling a 40.6% fast growth of the individual health insurance business of CPIC P/C in the reporting period. The health subsidiary continued to diversify its product offerings and explored product innovation of single illnesses. In respect of operational risk control, it continuously enhanced service quality in insurance application, claims handling, business renewals and customer service, in a bid to enhance customer experience. As for health management, the company stepped up deployment along the health-related value chain by means of partnerships and collaboration, boosted the integration of health management and health insurance so as to promote the development of health insurance business; it diversified the model of "products + services", put in place mechanisms of "insurance + health management" to support customer acquisition and up-sell and customer value generation. Property and casualty insurance In the first half of 2020, CPIC P/Cnote introduced effective steps to mitigate the impact of COVID- 19 pandemic, persisted in business quality control, achieved continued improvement in underwriting profitability and rapid premium growth. The capability of customer acquisition 18 and retention was enhanced in automobile insurance to promote the shift of growth drivers, with further improvement in the combined ratio; non-auto business maintained underwriting profitability, with rapid development of emerging business lines including agricultural and liability insurance. Note: References to CPIC P/C in this report do not include Anxin Agricultural. I. CPIC P/C (I) Business analysis During the reporting period, in the face of the pandemic, CPIC P/C focused on disease control and prevention on the one hand and the resumption of business on the other. It innovated products and services to help with the resumption of work and business to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. At the same time, CPIC P/C vigorously promoted the branding of CPIC Service, enhanced customer acquisition and retention and deepened risk management to pursue high quality development. It reported GWPs of RMB76.672 billion, up 12.3%, with a combined ratio of 98.3%, a decrease of 0.3pt from the same period of 2019. Of this, the loss ratio stood at 59.7%, up 0.5pt, and the expense ratio reached 38.6%, down by 0.8pt. 19 1. Analysis by lines of business Unit: RMB million For 6 months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Changes (%) GWPs 76,672 68,247 12.3 Automobile insurance 47,962 46,133 4.0 Compulsory automobile insurance 11,515 10,784 6.8 Commercial automobile insurance 36,447 35,349 3.1 Non-automobile insurance 28,710 22,114 29.8 Agricultural insurance 5,721 3,796 50.7 Liability insurance 4,840 3,609 34.1 Health insurance 4,828 2,724 77.2 Commercial property insurance 3,553 3,441 3.3 Others 9,768 8,544 14.3 (1) Automobile insurance In the first half of 2020, CPIC P/C proactively adapted to challenges such as the slow-down of new vehicle sales and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, continued to enhance customer acquisition and retention, promoted on-line business operation in an all-around way, accelerated on-line and off-line integration, enhanced risk selection and achieved high-quality development of automobile insurance business. For the reporting period, CPIC P/C reported GWPs of RMB47.962 billion from automobile business, a growth of 4.0%, with a combined ratio of 97.8%, down by 0.6pt from the first half of 2019. Of this, the loss ratio stood at 59.6%, down by 0.3pt and the expense ratio decreased by 0.3pt to 38.2%. Going forward, the company will continue to ensure compliance in its business operation, pro- actively adapt to the comprehensive reform of automobile insurance, continuously enhance capabilities in customer acquisition and retention, step up on-line operation, deepen intraGroup synergy, enhance risk selection and pricing, intensify claims management and claims cost control in a bid to drive high-quality development of automobile business. (2) Non-automobile insurance For the reporting period, CPIC P/C made great efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, supported China's national strategies, the real economy and people's welfare. It accelerated the 20 development of emerging business lines, continued to enhance business quality control, and recorded GWPs of RMB28.710 billion, up 29.8%, with a combined ratio of 99.7%, up 0.2pt, staying relatively stable. Of the major business lines, commercial property insurance and liability insurance reported further improvement in the combined ratio, with accident insurance recording great improvement in underwriting profitability. Emerging lines such as agricultural and liability insurance continued to grow rapidly. Out of the above, agricultural insurance stepped up innovations in products, services and technology, and continuously improved services for farmers and rural areas. During the outbreak of COVID-19, it developed an innovative insurance solution insuring against the disruption to the supply of farm produce in large and medium-sized cities, which played an important role in ensuring food supply. In the first half of 2020, the business line delivered RMB5.721 billion in GWPs, up 50.7%. Guarantee insurance focused on personal lines business and business of using guarantee insurance as a substitute for security deposit, continued to enhance the risk control systems and anti-fraud and credit risk management capabilities, with business risks under control. Going forward, we will continue to accelerate the development of emerging lines, optimise business mix, step up product and service innovations, and push for an all-around upgrading of the customer-oriented operational capabilities. At the same time, we will strengthen business quality control, establish risk control systems for emerging business, increase digital empowerment, improve technology-driven risk management capabilities based on smart risk control and digital operational platforms, so as to drive healthy and rapid development of the business. (3) Key financials of major business lines Unit: RMB million For 6 months ended 30 June Name of insurance GWPs Amounts Claims Reserves Underwriting Combined insured profit ratio (%) Automobile insurance 47,962 15,217,920 24,958 65,319 945 97.8 Agricultural insurance 5,721 187,745 2,223 4,636 5 99.8 Liability insurance 4,840 19,637,353 1,391 6,445 267 89.5 Health insurance 4,828 157,493,231 1,825 4,657 (345) 111.7 Commercial property insurance 3,553 9,145,638 1,247 5,212 59 96.7 21 2. Top 10 regions for GWPs CPIC P/C implemented differentiated regional development strategies as per requirements of the Group concerning the 3 Strategic Areas, while considering factors like market potential and local market competitive landscape. Unit: RMB million For 6 months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Changes (%) GWPs 76,672 68,247 12.3 Guangdong 8,600 7,324 17.4 Jiangsu 8,362 7,563 10.6 Zhejiang 6,760 6,543 3.3 Shanghai 5,220 4,960 5.2 Shandong 4,368 3,883 12.5 Beijing 3,575 3,446 3.7 Hebei 2,992 2,518 18.8 Henan 2,888 2,397 20.5 Hunan 2,785 2,368 17.6 Sichuan 2,684 2,453 9.4 Subtotal 48,234 43,455 11.0 Others 28,438 24,792 14.7 (II) Financial analysis Unit: RMB million For 6 months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Changes (%) Net premiums earned 59,304 50,563 17.3 Investment incomenote 3,432 2,440 40.7 Other operating income 173 118 46.6 Total income 62,909 53,121 18.4 Claims incurred (35,276) (29,853) 18.2 Finance costs (281) (416) (32.5) Other operating and administrative expenses (23,104) (20,186) 14.5 Total benefits, claims and expenses (58,661) (50,455) 16.3 Profit before tax 4,248 2,666 59.3 22 Income tax (1,072) 684 (256.7) Net profit 3,176 3,350 (5.2) Note: Investment income includes investment income and share of profit / (loss) in equity accounted investees on financial statements. Investment income for the reporting period amounted to RMB3.432 billion, up by 40.7%, mainly attributable to higher gains from securities trading. Other operating and administrative expenses amounted to RMB23.104 billion, up by 14.5%. This, coupled with the impact of adjustment of policies on deductibles for corporate income tax in the first half of 2019, resulted in a net profit of RMB3.176 billion, a decrease of 5.2% from the same period of 2019. II. Anxin Agricultural In the first half of 2020, committed to the high-quality development objectives, Anxin Agricultural continued to cement its branding as a top-notch provider of agricultural insurance, underpinned by innovation and transformation, deepening of integration, empowerment of technology and compliance in business operation. It delivered RMB902 million in GWPs, up 13.5%. Of this, agricultural insurance reported GWPs of RMB598 million, a growth of 10.9%, with a combined ratio of 107.7%, up 15.1pt, due to the impact of a higher loss ratio. It reported net profit of RMB26 million, down by 50.0%. III. CPIC HK We conduct overseas business via CPIC HK, a wholly-owned subsidiary. As at 30 June 2020, its total assets stood at RMB1.343 billion, with net assets of RMB552 million. GWPs for the reporting period amounted to RMB277 million, with a combined ratio of 92.4%, and a net profit of RMB12 million. Asset management We persist in long-term, value and prudent investing and support the core insurance business with outstanding ALM capabilities. Within the SAA framework, we continued to extend the duration of assets, while seizing market opportunities and dynamically adjusting the procedures of TAA. As a result, we delivered solid investment performance, with Group AuM on steady increase. 23 I. Group AuM As of the end of the first half of 2020, Group AuM totalled RMB2,306.305 billion, rising 12.9% from the end of 2019. Of this, Group in-house investment assets amounted to RMB1,552.866 billion, a growth of 9.4%, and third-party AuM RMB753.439billion, an increase of 20.8%, with a fee income of RMB1.059 billion, up 51.3% from the same period of 2019. Unit: RMB million 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Changes (%) Group AuM 2,306,305 2,043,078 12.9 Group in-house investment assets 1,552,866 1,419,263 9.4 Third-party AuM 753,439 623,815 20.8 CPIC AMC 269,597 194,766 38.4 Changjiang Pension 442,217 395,277 11.9 II. Group in-house investment assets During the reporting period, in the face of the formidable challenges of COVID-19 and complex domestic and international environment, China demonstrated solidarity and pushed forward disease prevention and control and social and economic development in a coordinated manner. On the capital markets, interest rates fell sharply and then experienced a V-shaped rebound; the equity market rallied amid steady progress of pandemic control and resumption of business and work, with the ChiNext market rallying even more. With the guidance of SAA, we conducted TAA with flexibility, seized market opportunities and achieved solid investment results. In fixed income investments, given expectations of lower interest rates, we seized tactical opportunities and increased allocation into T-bonds and local government bonds at a time of interest rate rebound to extend asset duration. We also increased investments in high-qualitynon-public financing instruments to the extent that the liquidity risk is under control. Given possible deterioration of defaults on the fixed income market, we maintained prudence in credit risk exposure. (I) Consolidated investment portfolios unit: RMB million 30 June 2020 Share (%) Share change from Changes (%) the end of 2019 (pt) Group investment assets (total) 1,552,866 100.0 - 9.4 By investment category 24 Fixed income investments 1,233,918 79.5 (0.9) 8.1 - Debt securities 613,802 39.5 (3.1) 1.4 - Term deposits 177,168 11.4 1.0 19.9 - Debt investment plans 176,761 11.4 0.7 16.7 - Wealth management productsnote 1 167,452 10.8 0.9 18.5 - Preferred shares 32,000 2.1 (0.2) - - Other fixed income investmentsnote 2 66,735 4.3 (0.2) 4.1 Equity investments 241,293 15.5 (0.2) 8.6 - Equity funds 30,210 1.9 - 14.4 - Bond funds 17,738 1.1 (0.2) (2.4) - Stocks 98,545 6.4 - 8.8 - Wealth management productsnote 1 1,475 0.1 - 102.3 - Preferred shares 13,763 0.9 (0.1) 1.0 - Other equity investmentsnote 3 79,562 5.1 0.1 9.6 Investment properties 8,121 0.5 (0.1) (2.0) Cash, cash equivalents and others 69,534 4.5 1.2 47.7 By investment purpose Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 10,490 0.7 0.4 112.7 Available-for-sale financial assets 526,093 33.9 (2.2) 2.8 Held-to-maturity financial assets 303,424 19.5 (1.3) 2.8 Interests in associates 10,305 0.7 - (2.4) Investment in joint ventures 9,883 0.6 (0.1) - Loans and other investmentsnote 4 692,671 44.6 3.2 18.0 Notes: Wealth management products include wealth management products issued by commercial banks, collective trust plans by trust firms, special asset management plans by securities firms and credit assets backed securities by banking institutions, etc. Other fixed income investments include restricted statutory deposits and policy loans, etc. Other equity investments include unlisted equities, etc. Loans and other investments include term deposits, cash and short-term time deposits, securities purchased under agreements to resell, policy loans, restricted statutory deposits, investments classified as loans and receivables, and investment properties, etc. 1. By investment category As of the end of the reporting period, the share of debt securities was 39.5%, a drop of 3.1pt 25 from the end of 2019. Out of the above, treasury bonds, local government bonds and financial bonds issued by policy banks made up 16.4% of total investment assets, up 0.2pt from the end of 2019, with an average duration of 15.3 years, extended by 0.1 years versus the end of 2019. Moreover, 99.8% of enterprise bonds and financial bonds issued by non-policy banks had an issuer/debt rating of AA/A-1 or above. Out of these, the share of AAA reached 93.7%. We put in place and dynamically enhanced independent internal credit-rating teams and credit risk management systems covering the entire debt securities investment process, namely, before, during and after the investment. In the selection of new securities, we looked at the internal credit-rating of both the debt and debt issuer, identified the credit risk based on our internal credit-rating system and the input from in-house credit analysts, while considering other factors such as macroeconomic conditions, market environment and external credit-ratings in order to make a well-informed investment decision. At the same time, to assess the credit risk of the stock of bond holdings, we followed a uniform and standardised set of regulations and procedures, combining both regular and unscheduled follow-up tracking post the investment. Our corporate/enterprise bond holdings spread over a wide range of sectors with good diversification effect; the debt issuers all boasted sound financial strength, with the overall credit risk under control. The share of equity investments stood at 15.5%, down by 0.2pt from the end of 2019. Of this, stocks and equity funds accounted for 8.3% of total investment assets, the same as that as of the end of 2019. On the back of market strategy research and in compliance of disciplined TAA processes, we pro-actively seized tactical opportunities on the equity market and realised solid investment performance with an average neutral allocation, supporting the core business of insurance. As of the end of the reporting period, non-public financing instruments (NPFIs) totalled RMB349.478 billion, accounting for 22.5% of total investment assets, rising 1.6pt from the end of 2019. While ensuring full compliance with regulatory requirements and internal risk control policies, we persisted in prudent management as is inherently required of insurance companies, stayed highly selective about debt issuers and projects and strived to serve the needs of China's real economy. The underlying projects spread across sectors like infrastructure, non-bank financial institutions, communications & transport and real estate, and were geographically concentrated in China's prosperous areas such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong and Jiangsu. Overall, the credit risk of our NPFI holdings is in the comfort zone. All NPFIs had external credit- ratings, and of these, the share of AAA reached 94.7%, and that of AA+ and above 99.9%. 51.8% 26 of NPFIs were exempt from debt issuer external credit-ratings, with the rest secured with credit- enhancing measures such as guarantee or pledge of collateral. Mix and distribution of yields of non-public financing instruments Sectors Share of Nominal Average Average remaining investments (%) yield (%) duration (year) duration (year) Infrastructural 35.6 5.4 7.2 5.4 Non-bank financial institutions 17.2 5.0 5.4 3.9 Communications & transport 16.3 5.4 6.6 4.3 Real estate 15.5 4.8 7.6 6.4 Energy and manufacturing 8.1 5.1 6.5 4.1 Others 7.3 5.9 8.2 5.8 Total 100.0 5.2 6.9 5.0 Note: Non-public financing instruments include wealth management products issued by commercial banks, debt investment schemes, collective trust plans by trust firms, special asset management plans by securities firms and credit assets backed securities by banking institutions, etc. 2. By investment purpose By investment purpose, our in-house investment assets are mainly in three categories, namely, available-for-sale (AFS) financial assets, held-to-maturity (HTM) financial assets as well as loans and other investments. Of this, financial assets at fair value through profit or loss increased by 112.7% from the end of 2019, mainly because of increased allocation in unlisted equities. AFS financial assets increased by 2.8%, mainly as a result of increased investments in stocks and funds. HTM financial assets grew by 2.8% from the end of 2019, mainly due to increased investments in government bonds. Loan and other investments rose by 18.0%, largely attributable to increased allocation in debt investment plans and term deposits. (II) Group consolidated investment income For the reporting period, net investment income totalled RMB32.663 billion, up 10.0%. This stemmed mainly from increased interest income on fixed income investments. Annualised net investment yield reached 4.4%, down by 0.2pt compared with the same period of 2019. Total investment income amounted to RMB38.429 billion, up 17.8%, mainly attributable to increase in realised gains and interest income on fixed income investments, with annualised total investment yield at 4.8%, the same as that for the first half of 2019. Annualised growth rate of investments' net asset value fell by 0.6pt to 5.3%, as a result of decrease in net of fair value changes of AFS assets. 27 Unit: RMB million For 6 months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Changes (%) Interest income from fixed income investments 29,091 26,670 9.1 Dividend income from equity investments 3,188 2,639 20.8 Rental income from investment properties 384 382 0.5 Net investment income 32,663 29,691 10.0 Realised gains 8,106 2,522 221.4 Unrealised (losses) / gains (414) 898 (146.1) Charge of impairment losses on investment assets (2,484) (1,077) 130.6 Other incomenote 1 558 577 (3.3) Total investment income 38,429 32,611 17.8 Net investment yield (annualised) (%)note 2 4.4 4.6 (0.2pt) Total investment yield (annualised) (%)note 2 4.8 4.8 - Growth rate of investments' net asset value (annualised) (%)notes 2,3 5.3 5.9 (0.6pt) Notes: Other income includes interest income on cash and short-term time deposits, securities purchased under agreements to resell, share of profit / (loss) in equity accounted investees, and investment income through the step acquisition of a subsidiary, etc. The impact of securities sold under agreements to repurchase was considered in the calculation of net investment yield. Average investment assets as the denominator in the calculation of net / total investment yield and growth rate of investments' net asset value are computed based on the Modified Dietz method. Growth rate of investments' net asset value = total investment yield + net of fair value changes of AFS booked as other comprehensive income / (loss) / average investment assets. Total investment yield on a consolidated basis Unit: % For 6 months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Changes Total investment yield (annualised) 4.8 4.8 - Fixed income investmentsnote 4.9 5.1 (0.2pt) Equity investmentsnote 4.1 3.1 1.0pt Investment propertiesnote 9.6 9.1 0.5pt Cash, cash equivalents and othersnote 0.7 0.9 (0.2pt) Note: The impact of securities sold under agreements to repurchase was not considered. Third-party AuM

(I) CPIC AMC 28 In the first half of 2020, CPIC AMC adhered to prudent business development strategies, effectively adapted to the adverse impact of COVID-19, faithfully implemented regulatory requirements and supported economic development in an all-around way. As of the end of the reporting period, its third-party AuM amounted to RMB269.597 billion, an increase of 38.4% from the end of 2019. During the reporting period, the company intensified its support for the fight against the pandemic. It contacted, at the earliest possible time, 7 owners of partnership projects, which had planned to invest a total of over RMB10 billion in Hubei Province, and given the extraordinary circumstances, opened a green channel to fast-track work process so that funds could be channelled to local firms at the forefront of the combat against the pandemic. At the same time, it seized opportunities arising from the national economy, looked closely for high- quality assets, and steadily promoted the development of alternative investment business through co-operation with target clients such as large State-owned Enterprises (SOEs) under the central and local governments or in major cities. For the first half of 2020, it registered a total of 10 alternative investment products involving an amount of RMB33.1 billion, maintaining its industry leadership. Under the guidelines of "market-based,product-driven development", the company faithfully implemented new rules on asset management, and steadily promoted the business of asset management products. In the first half of 2020, based on a full review of its target client mix and insights into customer needs, it conducted effective communication with key institutional clients, particularly banks and insurance companies, and successfully marketed its strategies and products. As of the end of the reporting period, the subsidiary reported RMB208.6 billion in third-party asset management products and AuM combined, an increase of 62.8% from the end of 2019. (II) Changjiang Pension In the first half of 2020, Changjiang Pension coordinated pandemic control and prevention and business development, took a host of steps to support the resumption of business and work, continued to deepen its presence in the 3 pillars of old-age provision, pro-actively increased investments in human resources and technology, strived to provide "Responsible, Smart and Caring" service, and achieved high-quality development. As at 30 June 2020, its third-party assets under trustee management amounted to RMB182.049 billion, up 22.6% from the end of 2019; third-party assets under investment management reached RMB442.217 billion, an increase of 11.9%. 29 In the first pillar, it continued with steady management of the social security pension fund and was entrusted multiple times with additional funds, with the investment performance leading among comparable portfolios. As for the second pillar, the company initiated the trustee and investment management of 26 occupational annuity schemes, with industry-leading performance so far in the year; it continued to deepen its presence in enterprise annuity business, and was selected as manager of a number of large enterprise annuity plans in public tendering; it focused on the marketing of the "Shengshi Ruyi" collective group retirement product to serve the needs of hybrid ownership and pay structure reform of SOEs. In the third pillar, Changjiang Pension pro-actively adapted to the changing market environment, and continued to deliver solid investment performance for the tax-deferred pension schemes; in the light of regulatory requirements and new rules on asset management, it focused on the development of long-duration individual retirement plans based on net asset value, which cumulatively served nearly 20 million individual customers; it dynamically improved the product line-up for institutional clients; in the first half of 2020, the company registered RMB20.8 billion in debt investment plans, ranking the 3rd in the industry, with firm steps to promote innovation and transformation of the alternative business. 30 Analysis of specific items I. Items concerning fair value accounting Unit: RMB million 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Changes Impact of fair value changes on profitsnote Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 10,490 4,931 5,559 (414) Available-for-sale financial assets 526,093 511,822 14,271 (2,220) Total 536,583 516,753 19,830 (2,634) Note: Impact on profits of change of fair value for AFS financial assets refers to charges for impairment losses. II. Solvency We calculate and disclose our core capital, actual capital, minimum required capital and solvency margin ratio in accordance with requirements by CBIRC. The solvency margin ratio of domestic insurance companies in the PRC shall meet certain prescribed levels as stipulated by CBIRC. Unit: RMB million 30 June 31 December Reasons of change 2020 2019 CPIC Group Profit for the period, capital injection, profit Core capital 485,527 453,838 distribution to shareholders, and change of fair value of investment assets Profit for the period, capital injection, profit Actual capital 495,527 463,838 distribution to shareholders, and change of fair value of investment assets Minimum required capital 171,167 157,481 Growth of insurance business and changes to asset allocation Core solvency margin ratio (%) 284 288 Comprehensive solvency margin ratio (%) 289 295 CPIC Life Profit for the period, profit distribution to the Core capital 366,003 357,883 shareholders, and change of fair value of investment assets Profit for the period, profit distribution to the Actual capital 366,003 357,883 shareholders, and change of fair value of investment assets Minimum required capital 150,960 139,354 Growth of insurance business and changes to asset allocation 31 Core solvency margin ratio (%) 242 257 Comprehensive solvency margin ratio (%) 242 257 CPIC P/C Profit for the period, profit distribution to the Core capital 40,872 38,900 shareholders, and change of fair value of investment assets Profit for the period, profit distribution to the Actual capital 50,872 48,900 shareholders, and change of fair value of investment assets Minimum required capital 18,484 16,713 Growth of insurance business and changes to asset allocation Core solvency margin ratio (%) 221 233 Comprehensive solvency margin ratio (%) 275 293 CPIC Allianz Health Core capital 1,142 Actual capital 1,142 Minimum required capital 919 Core solvency margin ratio (%) 124 Comprehensive solvency margin ratio (%) 124 1,084 Profit for the period, change of fair value of investment assets 1,084 Profit for the period, change of fair value of investment assets 702 Growth of insurance business and changes to asset allocation 155 155 Anxin Agricultural Profit for the period, profit distribution to the Core capital1,7251,684 shareholders, and change of fair value of investment assets Actual capital 1,725 Minimum required capital 629 Core solvency margin ratio (%) 274 Comprehensive solvency margin ratio (%) 274 Profit for the period, profit distribution to the 1,684 shareholders, and change of fair value of investment assets 557 Growth of insurance business and changes to asset allocation 303 303 Please refer to the summaries of solvency reports published on the websites of SSE (www.sse.com.cn), SEHK (www.hkexnews.hk), LSE (www.londonstockechange.com) and the Company (www.cpic.com.cn) for more information about the solvency of CPIC Group and its main insurance subsidiaries. III. Sensitivity analysis of price risk 32 The following table shows the sensitivity analysis of price risk, i.e. the pre-tax impactnote 1 of fair value changes of all equity assetsnote 2 in the case of a 10% change in stock prices as at the end of the reporting period on our profit before tax and shareholders' equity (assuming the fair value of equity assetsnote 2 moves in proportion to stock prices), other variables being equal. Unit: RMB million From January to June 2020 / 30 June 2020 Market value Impact on profit before tax Impact on equity +10% 22 7,791 -10% (22) (7,791) Notes: After policyholder participation. Equity assets do not include bond funds, money market funds, wealth management products, preferred shares and other equity investments, etc. IV. Insurance contract liabilities Insurance contract liabilities include unearned premium reserves, claim reserves, and long-term life insurance contract liabilities. All three are applicable in life insurance business, while only the first two are applicable in property and casualty insurance. As at 30 June 2020, insurance contract liabilities of CPIC Life amounted to RMB1,071.691 billion, representing an increase of 10.2% from the end of 2019. Those of CPIC P/C amounted to RMB107.069 billion, an increase of 14.3%. The rise was mainly caused by business expansion and accumulation of insurance liabilities. We also test the adequacy of reserves at the balance sheet date. If the testing shows that reserves set aside for each type of insurance contracts are sufficient, there is no need for additional provisions; if not, then additional reserves are required. Unit: RMB million 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Changes (%) CPIC Life Unearned premium reserves 8,063 4,500 79.2 Claim reserves 5,117 4,472 14.4 Long-term life insurance contract liabilities 1,058,511 963,540 9.9 33 CPIC P/C Unearned premium reserves 64,542 56,643 13.9 Claim reserves 42,527 37,026 14.9 V. Investment contract liabilities Investment contract liabilities mainly cover the non-insurance portion of insurance contracts, and those contracts which failed to pass the testing of significant insurance risk. Unit: RMB million 31 December Increase for the period Decrease for the period 30 June 2019 Deposits Interest Others Deposits Fees 2020 received credited withdrawn deducted Investment contract liabilities 75,506 9,603 1,902 472 (3,651) (80) 83,752 VI. Reinsurance business In the first half of 2020, premiums ceded to reinsurers are shown below: Unit: RMB million For 6 months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Changes (%) CPIC Life 5,105 3,110 64.1 Traditional 1,742 949 83.6 Long-term health 1,373 630 117.9 Participating 213 131 62.6 Universal 27 39 (30.8) Tax-deferred pension - - / Short-term accident and health 3,123 1,991 56.9 CPIC P/C 11,218 9,523 17.8 Automobile 3,207 3,103 3.4 Non-automobile 8,011 6,420 24.8 34 In the first half of 2020, premiums from reinsurance assumed are set out below: Unit: RMB million For 6 months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Changes (%) CPIC Life Traditional 238 - / Long-term health 1 - / Participating - - / Universal - - / Tax-deferred pension - - / Short-term accident and health - - / CPIC P/C 607 430 41.2 Automobile - - / Non-automobile 607 430 41.2 As at the end of the first half of 2020, assets under reinsurance are set out below: Unit: RMB million 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Changes (%) CPIC Life Reinsurers' share of insurance contract liabilities Unearned premiums 1,639 1,067 53.6 Claim reserves 257 246 4.5 Long-term life insurance contract liabilities 12,867 12,340 4.3 CPIC P/C Reinsurers' share of insurance contract liabilities Unearned premiums 8,032 6,283 27.8 Claim reserves 7,015 6,117 14.7 We determine retained insured amounts and reinsurance ratio according to insurance regulations and our business development needs. To lower the concentration risk of reinsurance, we also entered into reinsurance agreements with various leading international reinsurance companies. The criteria for the selection of reinsurance companies include their financial strength, service level, insurance clauses, claims settlement efficiency and price. In general, only domestic reinsurance companies with proven records or international reinsurance 35 companies of ratings of A- or above would qualify as our reinsurance partners. Besides China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation and its subsidiaries, i.e., China Life Reinsurance Company Ltd., and China Property & Casualty Reinsurance Company Ltd., our reinsurance partners also include international giants like Swiss Reinsurance Company (瑞 士 再 保 險 公 司) and Munich Reinsurance Company (慕尼黑再保險公司). 36 VII. Main subsidiaries & associates and equity participation Unit: RMB million Company Main business scope Registered Group Total Net Net capital shareholdingnote2 assets assets profit Property indemnity insurance; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; China Pacific short-term health and accident insurance; Property reinsurance of the above 19,470 98.5% 191,724 41,557 3,176 Insurance Co., said insurance; insurance Ltd. funds investment as approved by relevant laws and regulations; other business as approved by CBIRC. Personal lines insurance including life insurance, health insurance, accident insurance, etc. denominated in RMB or foreign currencies; reinsurance of the above said insurance; statutory life/health insurance; agency and business relationships with China Pacific domestic and overseas insurers and Life Insurance 8,420 98.3% 1,397,179 80,262 10,147 organisations, loss Co., Ltd. adjustment, claims and other business entrusted from overseas insurance organisations; insurance funds investment as prescribed by Insurance Law of the PRC and relevant laws and regulations; international insurance activities as approved; other business as approved by CBIRC. Changjiang Group pension and 3,000 61.1% 4,999 3,476 258 Pension annuity business; Insurance Co., individual pension and 37 Ltd. annuity business; short- term health insurance; accident insurance; reinsurance of the aforementioned business; outsourced money management business denominated in RMB or foreign currencies for the purpose of elderly provisions; pension insurance asset management business; advisory business pertaining to asset management; insurance fund management as allowed by the PRC laws and regulations; other business as approved by CBIRC. Asset management of capital and insurance funds; outsourcing of Pacific Asset fund management; advisory services relating Management 2,100 99.7% 4,078 3,371 241 to asset management; Co., Ltd. other asset management business as allowed by the PRC laws and regulations. Health and accident insurance denominated in RMB yuan or foreign currencies; health insurance sponsored by the government or CPIC Allianz supplementary to state Health medical insurance 1,700 77.1% 9,981 1,234 23 Insurance Co., policies; reinsurance of Ltd. the above said insurance; health insurance-related advisory and agency business; insurance funds investment as approved by relevant laws and regulations; other business as approved by 38 CBIRC. Agricultural insurance; property indemnity insurance; liability insurance; statutory liability insurance; credit Anxin and guarantee insurance; Agricultural short-term health 700 51.3% 4,208 1,524 26 Insurance Co., insurance and accident Ltd. insurance; property insurance relating to rural areas and farmers; reinsurance of the above said insurance; insurance agency business. Fund management CPIC Fund business; the launch of mutual funds and other Management 150 50.8% 643 536 37 business as approved by Co., Ltd. competent authorities of the PRC. Notes: Figures for companies in the table are on an unconsolidated basis. For other information pertaining to the Company's main subsidiaries, associates or invested entities, please refer to Review and analysis of operating results of this report, and Scope of Consolidation, Interests in Associates, Investment in Joint Ventures as Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information. Figures for Group shareholding include direct and indirect shareholdings. VIII. Seizure, attachment, and freeze of major assets or their pledge as collateral The Company's assets are mainly financial assets. The repurchase of bonds forms part of the Company's day-to-day securities investment activities, and as of the end of the reporting period, no abnormality was detected. IX. Gearing ratio 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Changes Gearing ratio (%) 88.3 88.3 - Note: Gearing ratio = ( total liabilities + non-controlling interests) / total assets. 39 Outlook I. Market environment and business plan China's development is facing increasing risks and challenges. A new development pattern of "dual circulation" is taking shape in China, with domestic circulation at the core and supplemented by international circulation. From a long-term perspective, rising per capita income, population ageing, urbanisation, economic restructuring, shift of government roles and the cut of tax and administrative fees will continue to drive sustainable development of China's insurance industry. The COVID-19 pandemic as a major public health crisis promises to further raise public awareness of and stimulate demand for insurance and health care service, and China remains one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing insurance markets of the world. Traditional domestic insurance companies are accelerating transformation; foreign players are increasing presence in China; Internet insurance firms and specialised insurance intermediaries are thriving. All of them will stimulate dynamic development of the insurance market. Going forward, with a vision of "achieving leadership in healthy and stable development of the insurance industry", and the targets of "being the best in customer experience, business mix and risk control capabilities", the Company will deepen Transformation 2.0 in the 5 keys areas of talent, digitalisation, intra-Group synergy, governance and deployment, introduce long-term incentive systems, promote marketisation of technological innovation, establish a comprehensive platform of health-related business, enhance the professionalism of investment management, and achieve the modernisation of corporate governance, so as to foster core competitiveness for the future. Meanwhile, it will also promote the branding of "CPIC Service", vigorously serve national strategies, support the real economy, improve the welfare of the Chinese people, ensure the prevention of major risks, and achieve more success in high-quality development. II. Major risks and mitigating measures Firstly, in terms of macroeconomic environment, the global spread of COVID-19, escalation of trade frictions and rising anti-globalisation sentiment severely disrupted the world industry chain and business models, with increasing uncertainties in short-term economic growth. At the same time, normalisation of resumption of business and work will run in tandem with the control and prevention of the pandemic. As China's economic growth slows down, rising credit defaults, the pressure on long-termrisk-free interest rates and deterioration of liquidity risk may materially impact insurance and asset management business. 40 Secondly, in terms of industry development, China's insurance market is also slowing down, coupled with a shift of the development model, and accumulation of risks over the years which have begun to surface. The regulator will continue to intensify its efforts to mitigate risks, tackle irregularities and tighten the overall regulation. New actuarial rules on life/health insurance, amendments to regulations on health insurance, and the launch of comprehensive reform of automobile insurance will compel the industry to enhance capacity-building and professionalism. The COVID-19 pandemic will stimulate digital transformation of the industry, reshape its business model, posing challenges to traditional insurance companies, which rely more on off-line operation. Insurance player will face more intense competitions as a result of increased opening-up of the industry and technological development. Thirdly, in respect of its business operation, the Company is facing a relatively high risk of large claims arising from severe natural catastrophes and accidents caused by human error, with emerging risks starting to have potential impact on the stability of its business performance. Its GDR issuance and the execution of internationalisation strategy will require full compliance in domestic and overseas jurisdictions and even more professionalism in corporate governance and investment capabilities. To cope with these risks, we will persist in compliance in business operation, stay focused on the core business of insurance and press ahead with Transformation 2.0. In particular, in light of the Transformation objectives, we will step up research into and analysis of macroeconomic trends, accelerate digital empowerment to improve on-line capabilities, dynamically enhance capabilities in risk assessment and product pricing; improve ALM and counter-party credit risk management in an all-around way, strengthen investment research capabilities and the matching of assets and liabilities; continuously optimise mechanisms for risk identification, assessment, early warning and mitigation, as well as programmes of cumulative risk exposure control and reinsurance so as to forestall major risks and ensure stable business operation and healthy solvency levels. Change in accounting estimates When measuring the insurance contract reserves, the Group determines actuarial assumptions such as discount rate, mortality and morbidity, surrender rates, expense assumptions and policy dividend assumptions based on information currently available as at the balance sheet date. 41 As at 30 June 2020, the Group used information currently available to determine the above assumptions. Mainly due to change of the benchmark yield curve of discount rate for life and long-term health insurance reserves, life and long-term health insurance reserves after reinsurance increased by approximately RMB4,236 million as at 30 June 2020 and profit before tax decreased by approximately RMB4,236 million for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020. Embedded value Summary of Embedded Value and Value of Half Year's Sales The table below shows the Group Embedded Value of CPIC Group as at 30 June 2020, and the value of half year's sales of CPIC Life in the 6 months to 30 June 2020 at a risk discount rate of 11%. Unit: RMB million Valuation Date 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Group Adjusted Net Worth 232,174 208,402 Adjusted Net Worth of CPIC Life 115,450 114,677 Value of In Force Business of CPIC Life Before Cost of Required Capital Held 213,804 203,392 Cost of Required Capital Held for CPIC Life (12,113) (12,548) Value of In Force Business of CPIC Life After Cost of Required Capital Held 201,691 190,844 CPIC Group's Equity Interest in CPIC Life 98.29% 98.29% Value of In Force Business of CPIC Life After Cost of Required Capital Held 198,247 187,585 attributable to the shareholders of CPIC Group Group Embedded Value 430,420 395,987 CPIC Life Embedded Value 317,141 305,521 Valuation Date 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 Value of Half Year's Sales of CPIC Life Before Cost of Required Capital Held 12,674 18,011 Cost of Required Capital Held (1,447) (3,084) Value of Half Year's Sales of CPIC Life After Cost of Required Capital Held 11,228 14,927 Notes: Figures may not be additive due to rounding. Results in column "30 June 2019" are those reported in the 2019 interim report. 42 3. Results in column "31 December 2019" are those reported in the 2019 annual report. The Group Adjusted Net Worth represents the shareholder net equity of the Company based on the China Accounting Standards, inclusive of adjustments of the value of certain assets to market value and adjusted for the relevant differences, such as difference between China Accounting Standards reserves and policy liabilities valued under "Appraisal of Embedded Value" standard published by the CAA. It should be noted that the Group Adjusted Net Worth incorporates the shareholder net equity of the Company as a whole (including CPIC Life and other operations of the Company), and the value of in force business and the value of half year's sales are of CPIC Life only. The Group Embedded Value also does not include the value of in force business that is attributable to minority shareholders of CPIC Life. New Business Volumes and Value of Half Year's Sales The table below shows the volume of new business sold in terms of first year annual premium and value of half year's sales of CPIC Life after cost of required capital held at a risk discount rate of 11% for year 2020. Unit: RMB million First Year Annual Premium (FYAP) in the Value of Half Year's Sales After Cost of First Half of Year Required Capital Held 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total 30,316 38,238 11,228 14,927 Of which: Traditional 12,035 16,987 9,596 12,405 Participating 4,566 7,821 1,106 1,913 Implementation of profit distribution during the reporting period The Company distributed a cash dividend of RMB1.20 per share (tax included) in accordance with the "Resolution on Profit Distribution Plan for the Year of 2019" approved at the 2019 Annual General Meeting. The implementation of this distribution plan has been completed in June 2020. Profit distribution The Company did not propose to distribute any profit, nor did it transfer any capital reserves to share capital for the first half of 2020. 43 Compliance of the Corporate Governance Code During the reporting period, save as disclosed below, the Company has complied with all the code provisions and substantially all of the recommended best practices of the Corporate Governance Code, as well as the latest revisions of the Corporate Governance Code including but not limited to improving the transparency and accountability of the board and board member election, and advocating the diversity of board members. Code Provision A.2.1 of the Corporate Governance Code provides that the roles of the chairman and chief executive shall be separate and should not be performed by the same individual. A resolution in relation to the appointment of Mr. FU Fan as the president of the Company has been considered and approved at the 22nd session of the 8th Board, and his appointment qualification has been approved by CBIRC in March 2020. The Board has designated Mr. KONG Qingwei, Chairman of the Board, as the temporary person-in-charge to act on behalf of the president prior to the tenure of office of Mr. FU Fan. After considering the principles under Code Provision A.2.1 of the Corporate Governance Code and examining the Company's management structure, the Board is of the view that such temporary arrangement is able to provide the Company with effective management and, at the same time, protect the shareholders' rights to the greatest extent. Currently, Mr. KONG Qingwei serves as Chairman of the Board, and Mr. FU Fan serves as President of the Company. Completion of the issuance and listing of GDRs Upon the approval of CBIRC, domestic and foreign securities regulators and stock exchanges, the GDRs issued by the Company were listed on the LSE on 22 June 2020 (London time) (Stock Name: China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.; Trading Symbol: CPIC). Newly issued PRC domestic A shares of the Company are used as the underlying securities of the GDRs, with each GDR representing 5 A shares of the Company. After the listing of the A shares issued upon the exercise of over-allotment option on the SSE on 9 July 2020 (Beijing time), 111,268,291 GDRs were issued by the Company in total, and the total share capital of the Company changed to 9,620,341,455 shares. The issue price was USD17.60 per GDR, and the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of GDRs were USD1,965.4 million. 44 Purchase, redemption or sale of the Company's listed securities During the reporting period, neither the Company nor its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any listed securities of the Company. Review of accounts The audit committee of the Company has reviewed the principal accounting policies of the Company and the unaudited financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 in the presence of internal and external auditors. Publication of results on the websites of SEHK and the Company The interim report of the Company for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020 will be dispatched to shareholders of the Company and will be published on the websites of SEHK (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.cpic.com.cn) in due course. DEFINITIONS "The Company", "the Group", China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. "CPIC" or "CPIC Group" "CPIC Life" China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. "CPIC P/C" China Pacific Property Insurance Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. "CPIC AMC" Pacific Asset Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. "CPIC HK" China Pacific Insurance Co., (H.K.) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. "Changjiang Pension" Changjiang Pension Insurance Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. "Anxin Agricultural" Anxin Agricultural Insurance Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. "CPIC Fund" CPIC Fund Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. 45 "CPIC Allianz Health" CPIC Allianz Health Insurance Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. "CBIRC" China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission "SSE" Shanghai Stock Exchange "SEHK" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "LSE" London Stock Exchange "PRC GAAP" China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises issued by Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China, and the application guide, interpretation and other related regulations issued afterwards "Corporate Governance Code" Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "RMB" Renminbi "pt" Percentage point By Order of the Board China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. KONG Qingwei Chairman Hong Kong, 23 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. KONG Qingwei and Mr. FU Fan; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Ms. LIANG Hong, Ms. LU Qiaoling, Mr. John Robert DACEY, Mr. HUANG Dinan, Mr. WANG Tayu, Mr. WU Junhao, Mr. ZHOU Donghui and Mr. CHEN Ran; and the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Ms. LAM Tyng Yhi, Elizabeth, Ms. LIU Xiaodan, Mr. WOO Ka Biu, Jackson, Mr. CHEN Jizhong and Mr. JIANG Xuping. Note: The appointment qualifications of Ms. LIANG Hong, Ms. LU Qiaoling, Mr. John Robert DACEY, Mr. ZHOU Donghui, Mr. CHEN Ran, Ms. LIU Xiaodan and Mr. WOO Ka Biu, Jackson are subject to the approval of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. 46 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 CONTENTS Pages REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 1 UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION Interim condensed consolidated income statement 2 Interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income 3 Interim condensed consolidated balance sheet 4 -5 Interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity 6 - 7 Interim condensed consolidated cash flow statement 8 Notes to the Interim condensed consolidated financial information 9 - 56 REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. (Incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) Introduction We have reviewed the interim financial information set out on pages 2 to 56, which comprises the interim condensed consolidated balance sheet of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") as at 30 June 2020 and the interim condensed consolidated income statement, the interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and the interim condensed consolidated cash flow statement for the six-month period then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of a report on interim financial information to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review and to report our conclusion solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report. Scope of Review We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim financial information of the Group is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". PricewaterhouseCoopers Certified Public Accountants Hong Kong, 21 August 2020 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) Group Six months ended 30 June Notes 2020 2019 Gross written premiums 6(a) Less: Premiums ceded to reinsurers 6(b) Net written premiums 6(c) Net change in unearned premium reserves Net premiums earned Investment income 7 Other operating income Other income Total income Net policyholders' benefits and claims: Life insurance death and other benefits paid 8 Claims incurred 8 Changes in long-term life insurance contract liabilities 8 Policyholder dividends 8 Finance costs Interest credited to investment contracts Other operating and administrative expenses Total benefits, claims and expenses Share of profit in equity accounted investees Profit before tax 9 Income tax 10 Net profit for the period Attributable to: Shareholders of the parent Non-controlling interests Basic earnings per share 11 Diluted earnings per share 11 (unaudited) (unaudited) 216,597 207,809 (13,822) (11,211) 202,775 196,598 (10,005) (11,113) 192,770 185,485 37,766 31,952 2,176 1,695 39,942 33,647 232,712 219,132 (31,096) (31,824) (40,366) (34,321) (88,911) (82,509) (6,322) (5,827) (1,531) (1,780) (1,902) (1,659) (45,233) (47,004) (215,361) (204,924) 279 277 17,630 14,485 (3,039) 2,041 14,591 16,526 14,239 16,183 352 343 14,591 16,526 RMB 1.57 RMB 1.79 RMB 1.57 RMB 1.79 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 2 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) Group Six months ended 30 June Notes 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net profit for the period 14,591 16,526 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 11 3 Available-for-sale financial assets 3,417 7,899 Income tax relating to these items (894) (1,954) Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to 2,534 5,948 profit or loss in subsequent period Other comprehensive income for the period 12 2,534 5,948 Total comprehensive income for the period 17,125 22,474 Attributable to: Shareholders of the parent 16,706 22,012 Non-controlling interests 419 462 17,125 22,474 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 3 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) Group Notes 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Goodwill 1,357 1,357 Property and equipment 18,745 19,365 Right-of-use assets 4,831 4,810 Investment properties 8,121 8,283 Other intangible assets 2,784 2,972 Interests in associates 13 10,305 10,563 Investment in joint ventures 14 9,883 9,879 Held-to-maturity financial assets 15 303,424 295,247 Investments classified as loans and receivables 16 375,957 324,013 Restricted statutory deposits 6,658 6,658 Term deposits 17 177,168 147,756 Available-for-sale financial assets 18 526,093 511,822 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 19 10,490 4,931 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 28,608 28,045 Policy loans 59,307 57,194 Interest receivables 17,308 19,493 Reinsurance assets 20 28,823 25,560 Deferred income tax assets 21 1,127 860 Insurance receivables 41,484 23,256 Other assets 22 16,140 11,397 Cash and short-term time deposits 23 36,852 14,872 Total assets 1,685,465 1,528,333 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 4 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) Group Notes 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 (unaudited) (audited) EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Issued capital 24 9,576 9,062 Reserves 25 113,291 98,763 Retained profits 25 73,931 70,602 Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent 196,798 178,427 Non-controlling interests 4,892 4,893 Total equity 201,690 183,320 Liabilities Insurance contract liabilities 26 1,181,122 1,068,021 Investment contract liabilities 27 83,752 75,506 Policyholders' deposits 70 70 Bonds payable 28 9,990 9,988 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 100,224 78,366 Lease liabilities 3,478 3,668 Deferred income tax liabilities 21 3,169 2,911 Income tax payable 2,527 549 Premium received in advance 7,414 21,000 Policyholder dividend payable 24,112 25,447 Payables to reinsurers 8,896 4,543 Other liabilities 59,021 54,944 Total liabilities 1,483,775 1,345,013 Total equity and liabilities 1,685,465 1,528,333 KONG Qingwei FU Fan Director Director The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 5 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) Group For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (unaudited) Attributable to shareholders of the parent Reserves Available- for-sale investment Issued Capital Surplus General revaluation Foreign currency Retained Non-controlling Total capital reserves reserves reserves reserves translation reserves profits Subtotal interests equity At 1 January 2020 9,062 66,650 4,835 14,329 12,952 (3) 70,602 178,427 4,893 183,320 Total comprehensive income - - - - 2,456 11 14,239 16,706 419 17,125 Dividend declared 1 - - - - - - (10,874) (10,874) - (10,874) Capital contribution by shareholders (Note 1) 514 12,040 - - - - - 12,554 - 12,554 De-registration of subsidiaries - (15) - - - - - (15) - (15) Appropriations to general reserves - - - 36 - - (36) - - - Dividends paid to non-controlling - - - - - - - - (420) (420) shareholders At 30 June 2020 9,576 78,675 4,835 14,365 15,408 8 73,931 196,798 4,892 201,690 1 Dividend declared represents the final dividend on ordinary shares declared for the year ended 31 December 2019, amounting to RMB 10,874 million (RMB 1.20 per share). The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 6 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) Group At 1 January 2019 Total comprehensive income Dividend declared 1 Appropriations to general reserves Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders At 30 June 2019 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited) Attributable to shareholders of the parent Reserves Available- for-sale investment Issued Capital Surplus General revaluation Foreign currency Retained Non-controlling Total capital reserves reserves reserves reserves translation reserves profits Subtotal interests equity 9,062 66,635 4,835 11,642 2,808 (16) 54,610 149,576 4,472 154,048 - - - - 5,826 3 16,183 22,012 462 22,474 - - - - - - (9,062) (9,062) - (9,062) - - - 27 - - (27) - - - - - - - - - - - (381) (381) 9,062 66,635 4,835 11,669 8,634 (13) 61,704 162,526 4,553 167,079 1 Dividend declared represents the final dividend on ordinary shares declared for the year ended 31 December 2018, amounting to RMB 9,062 million (RMB 1.00 per share). The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 7 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) Group Six months ended 30 June Notes 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Cash generated from operating activities 29 69,249 68,864 Income tax paid (1,964) (4,059) Net cash inflows from operating activities 67,285 64,805 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment, intangible assets and other assets (1,045) (1,127) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment, intangible assets and other assets 6 36 Purchases of investments, net (102,207) (104,405) Acquisition of subsidiaries and other business entities, net (9) (2,442) Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries and other business entities, net 318 3 Interest received 32,000 29,098 Dividends received from investments 2,667 2,391 Other cash paid related to investing activities (9) - Net cash outflows from investing activities (68,279) (76,446) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Securities sold under agreements to repurchase, net 22,020 14,345 Proceeds from the issue of asset-backed securities 3,600 4,540 Proceeds from the issue of share capital 12,831 - Repayment of borrowings (2,290) (4,000) Interest paid (1,200) (1,453) Dividends paid (11,285) (313) Principal elements of lease payments (695) (672) Cash received/(paid) related to NCI of consolidated structured entities 479 (204) Other cash (paid)/received related to financing activities (4) 329 Net cash inflows from financing activities 23,456 12,572 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash 12 10 equivalents Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 22,474 941 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 42,546 38,121 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 65,020 39,062 Analysis of balances of cash and cash equivalents Cash at banks and on hand 32,426 18,713 Time deposits with original maturity of no more than three months 3,073 2,224 Other monetary assets 913 1,219 Investments with original maturity of no more than three 28,608 16,906 months Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 65,020 39,062 The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 8 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) CORPORATE INFORMATION

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.(the "Company") was established in Shanghai, the

People's Republic of China (the "PRC") in May 1991, under the original name of China Pacific Insurance Co., Ltd. Pursuant to the approval of the State Council of the PRC and Circular [2001] No. 239 issued by the f ormer China Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CIRC"), the Company was restructured as a joint stock limited company in October 2001 with an issued capital of RMB 2,006.39 million. The Company increased its issued capital to RMB 6,700 million through issuing new shares to its then existing shareholders and new shareholders in 2002 and 2007.

In December 2007, the Company conducted a public offering of 1,000 million A shares in the PRC. Upon the completion of the A share offering, the issued capital was increased to RMB 7,700 million. The Company's A shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and trading of its A shares commenced on 25 December 2007.

In December 2009, the Company conducted a global offering of overseas listed foreign shares ("H shares"). Upon the completion of the H share offering, the issued capital was increased to RMB

8,600 million. The Company's H shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and trading of its H shares commenced on 23 December 2009.

In November 2012, the Company conducted a non-public offering of 462 million H shares. Upon completion of the H share offering, the issued capital was increased to RMB 9,062 million, which was approved by the CIRC in December 2012.

In June 2020, the Company issued 102,873,300 Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") on the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE") and listed on the LSE, with each GDR representing five A shares of the Company. Upon the completion of the GDR listing, the Company's issued capital was increased to approximately RMB 9,576 million (before the over-allotment option was exercised). The over-allotment option described in the Prospectus of GDR was partially exercised in July 2020, as detailed in Note 36.

The authorised business scope of the Company includes investing in insurance enterprises, supervising and managing domestic and overseas reinsurance businesses of subsidiaries and utilizing funds, participating in global insurance activities upon approval. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "CPIC Group") are property and casualty businesses, life insurance businesses, pension and annuity businesses, as well as asset management, etc. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES 2.1 Basis of preparation This interim condensed consolidated financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2020 has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"), as part of the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"). This interim condensed consolidated financial information does not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. 9 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) 2.1 Basis of preparation (continued) Changes in accounting policy and disclosures

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial information are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the adoption of amended or improved standards and interpretations as of 1 January 2020 as described below. The adoption of these revised HKFRSs currently has had no significant impact on these consolidated financial statements. Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 Definition of Material Amendments to HKFRS 3 Definition of a Business Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 Interest Rate Benchmark Reform The Group has not early adopted any other standard, interpretation or amendment that was issued but is not yet effective. New and revised standards not yet adopted

All HKFRSs that remain in effect which are relevant to the Group have been applied except HKFRS 9, as the Group qualifies for a temporary exemption from HKFRS 9 which was illuminated in HKFRS 4 Amendments.

The Group has not applied the following key new and revised HKFRSs that have been issued but are not yet effective, in these consolidated financial statements: HKFRS 17 Insurance Contracts2 Amendments to HKFRS 16 Covid-19-related Rent Concessions1 Amendments to HKAS 1 Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current3 Amendments to HKFRS 3 Reference to the Conceptual Framework3 Amendments to HKAS 37 Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract3 Annual improvements to HKFRS standards 2018-2020 Amendments to HKFRSs Cycle3 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022 None of these HKFRSs is expected to have a significant effect on the consolidated financial statements of the Group, except for the following as set out below: 10 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) 2.1 Basis of preparation (continued) New and revised standards not yet adopted (continued)

HKFRS 9, 'Financial instruments', addresses the classification, measurement and recognition of financial assets and financial liabilities. The complete version of HKFRS 9 was issued in July 2014. It replaces the guidance in HKAS 39 that relates to the classification and measurement of financial instruments. HKFRS 9 retains but simplifies the mixed measurement model and establishes three primary measurement categories for financial assets: amortised cost, fair value through other comprehensive income ("OCI") and fair value through profit or loss. The basis of classification depends on the entity's business model and the contractual cash flow characteristics of the financial asset. Investments in equity instruments are required to be measured at fair value through profit or loss with the irrevocable option at inception to present changes in fair value in OCI which are not recycled to profit or loss. There is now a new expected credit losses model that replaces the incurred loss impairment model used in HKAS 39. For financial liabilities there were no changes to classification and measurement except for the recognition of changes in own credit risk in other comprehensive income, for liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss. HKFRS 9 relaxes the requirements for hedge effectiveness by replacing the bright line hedge effectiveness tests. It requires an economic relationship between the hedged item and hedging instrument and for the 'hedged ratio' to be the same as the one management actually use for risk management purposes. Contemporaneous documentation is still required but is different to that currently prepared under HKAS 39. The standard is effective for accounting periods beginning on 1 January 2018. The Group is eligible to and has elected to apply the temporary option to defer the effective date of HKFRS 9 under the amendments to HKFRS 4 'Insurance contracts'. The impact of the adoption of HKFRS 9 on the Group's consolidated financial statements will, to a large extent, have to take into account the interaction with the issued insurance contracts standard. The Group will not adopt the HKFRS 9 until 1 January 2021 (please note below that the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") issued the amendments to IFRS 4 and

IFRS 17 to defer the effective date of IFRS 17 to 1 January 2023 and the temporary exemption from IFRS 9 will be extended as well) and the Group makes additional disclosures as below:

The Group is defined as an insurer with its activities predominantly connected with insurance, with the percentage of the total carrying amounts of its liabilities connected with insurance relative to the total carrying amounts of all its liabilities greater than 90%.

Financial assets meet SPPI are relevant financial assets of which the contractual cash flows generated on a specific date are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount. 11 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) 2.1 Basis of preparation (continued) New and revised standards not yet adopted (continued)

Additional disclosures of financial assets listed in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, available-for-sale financial assets, held-to-maturity financial assets, investments classified as loans and receivables are as follows: Six months ended As at 30 June 2020 30 June 2020 Fair value Change in the fair value Financial assets held for trading (A) 3,886 (136) Financial assets managed and whose performance evaluated on a fair value basis (B) 6,603 (278) Financial assets other than A or B --Financial assets meet SPPI (C) 979,244 5,880 --Financial assets not meet SPPI 250,995 3,066 Total 1,240,728 8,532 Credit risk rating grades of financial assets meet SPPI (C) As at 30 June 2020 Carrying amount Domestic Exempt from ratingNote 254,881 AAA 659,499 A-1 70 AA+ 36,566 AA 1,000 Not rated 1,815 Overseas A-(inclusive) or above 229 BBB+ 343 BBB 36 BBB- 15 BB+(inclusive) or below 122 Total 954,576 Note: "Exempt from rating", a domestic rating grade, is to describe a rating grade above "AAA". It mainly includes government bonds and policy financial bonds. 12 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) 2.1 Basis of preparation (continued) New and revised standards not yet adopted (continued) As at 30 June 2020 Financial assets not have low credit risk Carrying amount Fair value Domestic 2,815 2,815 Overseas 122 123 Total 2,937 2,938 Except for the above assets, other financial assets other than cash held by the Group, including securities purchased under agreements to resell, policy loans, term deposits, restricted statutory deposits, etc., are financial assets which meet the SPPI conditions. The carrying amounts are close to their fair value. HKFRS 17 was issued in May 2017 and will replace the current HKFRS 4 Insurance Contracts. It applies to the measurement of insurance contracts issued, all reinsurance contracts and investment contracts with discretionary participating features. It requires a current measurement model where estimates are re-measured each reporting period. Contracts are measured using the building blocks of: discounted probability-weighted cash flows

probability-weighted cash flows an explicit risk adjustment, and

a contractual service margin ("CSM") representing the unearned profit of the contract which is recognised as revenue over the coverage period. The standard is currently mandatorily effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021 and earlier application is permitted. On 25 June 2020, the IASB issued the amendments to IFRS 4 and IFRS 17, the effective date of IFRS 17 will be deferred to annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023, and the temporary exemption from IFRS 9 will be extended to enable the implementation of both IFRS 9 and IFRS 17 at the same time. The deferral for HKFRS 17 to 1 January 2023 is yet to be endorsed by the Financial Reporting Standards Committee of the HKICPA. The impact is expected to be significant, and the Group is in the process of assessing the impact of adoption of HKFRS 17. There are no other HKFRSs or HK (IFRIC) interpretations that are not yet effective that would be expected to have a material impact on the Group. 13 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 3. CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES When measuring the insurance contract reserves, the Group determines actuarial assumptions such as discount rate, mortality and morbidity, surrender rates, expense assumptions and policy dividend assumptions based on information currently available as at the balance sheet date. As at 30 June 2020, the Group used information currently available to determine the above assumptions. Mainly due to change of the benchmark yield curve of discount rate for life and long- term health insurance reserves, life and long-term health insurance reserves after reinsurance increased by approximately RMB 4,236 million as at 30 June 2020 and profit before tax decreased by approximately RMB 4,236 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION The Group presents segment information based on its major operating segments. For management purpose, the Group is organised into business units based on their products and services. Different operating segments provide products and services with different risks and rewards. The Group's operating segments are listed as follows: The life and health insurance segment (including China Pacific Life Insurance Co.,Ltd. ("CPIC Life") and CPIC Allianz Health Insurance Co.,Ltd. ("CPIC Allianz Health")) offers a wide range of RMB life and health insurance;

The property and casualty insurance segment (including Mainland China segment and Hong Kong segment) provides a wide range of RMB and foreign-currency property and casualty insurance;

foreign-currency property and casualty insurance; Other businesses segment mainly provides corporation management and assets management services, etc. Intersegment sales and transfers are measured based on the actual transaction price. More than 99% of the Group's revenue is derived from its operations in Mainland China. More than 99% of the Group's assets are located in Mainland China. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, gross written premiums from transactions with the top five external customers amounted to 0.7% (for the six months ended 30 June 2019: 0.6%) of the Group's total gross written premiums. 14 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) Segment income statement for the six months ended 30 June 2020: Life and health Property and Corporate Elimina- insurance casualty insurance and others tions Total Mainland Hong Elimina- Sub-total China Kong tions Gross written premiums 139,515 77,547 277 (76) 77,748 - (666) 216,597 Less: Premiums ceded to reinsurers (3,146) (11,331) (103) 92 (11,342) - 666 (13,822) Net written premiums 136,369 66,216 174 16 66,406 - - 202,775 Net change in unearned premium (3,670) (6,389) (39) 1 (6,427) - 92 (10,005) reserves Net premiums earned 132,699 59,827 135 17 59,979 - 92 192,770 Investment income 32,986 3,464 17 - 3,481 20,622 (19,323) 37,766 Other operating income 1,267 176 1 - 177 2,755 (2,023) 2,176 Other income 34,253 3,640 18 - 3,658 23,377 (21,346) 39,942 Segment income 166,952 63,467 153 17 63,637 23,377 (21,254) 232,712 Net policyholders' benefits and claims: Life insurance death and other benefits paid (31,096) - - - - - - (31,096) Claims incurred (4,596) (35,697) (69) - (35,766) - (4) (40,366) Changes in long-term life insurance contract liabilities (88,807) - - - - - (104) (88,911) Policyholder dividends (6,322) - - - - - - (6,322) Finance costs (1,143) (284) - - (284) (48) (56) (1,531) Interest credited to investment contracts (1,902) - - - - - - (1,902) Other operating and administrative (21,177) (23,254) (63) - (23,317) (2,742) 2,003 (45,233) expenses Segment benefits, claims and (155,043) (59,235) (132) - (59,367) (2,790) 1,839 (215,361) expenses Segment results 11,909 4,232 21 17 4,270 20,587 (19,415) 17,351 Share of profit/(loss) in equity 286 8 - - 8 (17) 2 279 accounted investees Profit before tax 12,195 4,240 21 17 4,278 20,570 (19,413) 17,630 Income tax (1,477) (1,059) (9) - (1,068) (256) (238) (3,039) Net profit for the period 10,718 3,181 12 17 3,210 20,314 (19,651) 14,591 15 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) Segment income statement for the six months ended 30 June 2019: Life and health Property and Corporate Elimina- insurance casualty insurance and others tions Total Mainland Hong Elimina- Sub-total China Kong tions Gross written premiums 139,096 69,037 198 (77) 69,158 - (445) 207,809 Less: Premiums ceded to reinsurers (1,999) (9,645) (92) 80 (9,657) - 445 (11,211) Net written premiums 137,097 59,392 106 3 59,501 - - 196,598 Net change in unearned premium (3,038) (8,312) 23 - (8,289) - 214 (11,113) reserves Net premiums earned 134,059 51,080 129 3 51,212 - 214 185,485 Investment income 28,439 2,441 17 - 2,458 16,733 (15,678) 31,952 Other operating income 1,176 120 1 - 121 2,248 (1,850) 1,695 Other income 29,615 2,561 18 - 2,579 18,981 (17,528) 33,647 Segment income 163,674 53,641 147 3 53,791 18,981 (17,314) 219,132 Net policyholders' benefits and claims: Life insurance death and other benefits paid (31,824) - - - - - - (31,824) Claims incurred (4,096) (30,203) (79) - (30,282) - 57 (34,321) Changes in long-term life insurance contract liabilities (82,384) - - - - - (125) (82,509) Policyholder dividends (5,827) - - - - - - (5,827) Finance costs (1,244) (417) - - (417) (55) (64) (1,780) Interest credited to investment contracts (1,659) - - - - - - (1,659) Other operating and administrative (26,116) (20,328) (44) - (20,372) (2,370) 1,854 (47,004) expenses Segment benefits, claims and (153,150) (50,948) (123) - (51,071) (2,425) 1,722 (204,924) expenses Segment results 10,524 2,693 24 3 2,720 16,556 (15,592) 14,208 Share of profit/(loss) in equity 380 (4) - - (4) (7) (92) 277 accounted investees Profit before tax 10,904 2,689 24 3 2,716 16,549 (15,684) 14,485 Income tax 1,711 684 (3) - 681 (176) (175) 2,041 Net profit for the period 12,615 3,373 21 3 3,397 16,373 (15,859) 16,526 The segment assets as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 are as following: Life Property and Elimina- insurance casualty insurance Others tions Total Mainland Hong Elimina- China Kong tions Sub-total 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) 1,369,990 195,263 1,343 (152) 196,454 141,231 (22,210) 1,685,465 31 December 2019 (Audited) 1,272,861 168,757 1,225 (161) 169,821 102,806 (17,155) 1,528,333 16 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 5. SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION Particulars of the Company's incorporated subsidiaries as at 30 June 2020 are as follows: Percentage of Registered capital Issued capital Percentage of voting rights Place of (RMB thousand, (RMB thousand, equity attributable attributable Business scope and incorporation/ Place of unless otherwise unless otherwise to the to the Name Type of legal entity principal activities registration operations specified) specified) Company(%) Company(%) Note Direct Indirect China Pacific Property Insurance Co., Ltd. Limited company Property and casualty Shanghai The PRC 19,470,000 19,470,000 98.50 - 98.50 ("CPIC Property") insurance CPIC Life Limited company Life and health Shanghai The PRC 8,420,000 8,420,000 98.29 - 98.29 insurance Pacific Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("CPIC Limited company Investment management Shanghai Shanghai 2,100,000 2,100,000 80.00 19.67 100.00 Asset Management") China Pacific Insurance Co., (H.K.) Ltd. Limited company Property and casualty Hong Kong Hong Kong HK$250,000 HK$250,000 100.00 - 100.00 insurance thousand thousand Shanghai Pacific Insurance Real Estate Co., Limited company Real estate Shanghai Shanghai 115,000 115,000 100.00 - 100.00 Ltd. Changjiang Pension Insurance Co., Ltd. Limited company Pension business and Shanghai Shanghai 3,000,000 3,000,000 - 61.10 62.16 ("Changjiang Pension") investment management CPIC Investment Management (H.K.) Limited company Investment management Hong Kong Hong Kong HK$50,000 HK$50,000 49.00 50.83 100.00 Company Limited thousand thousand ("CPIC Investment (H.K.)") City Island Developments Limited ("City Limited company Investment holding The British The British US$50,000 US$1,000 - 98.29 100.00 Island") Virgin Islands Virgin Islands Great Winwick Limited * Limited company Investment holding The British The British US$50,000 US$100 - 98.29 100.00 Virgin Islands Virgin Islands Great Winwick (Hong Kong) Limited * Limited company Investment holding Hong Kong Hong Kong HK$10,000 HK$1 - 98.29 100.00 Newscott Investments Limited * Limited company Investment holding The British The British US$50,000 US$100 - 98.29 100.00 Virgin Islands Virgin Islands 17 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 5. SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION (continued) Particulars of the Company's incorporated subsidiaries as at 30 June 2020 are as follows (continued): Percentage of Percentage of Registered capital Issued capital equity voting rights Place of (RMB thousand, (RMB thousand, attributable attributable Business scope and incorporation/ Place of unless otherwise unless otherwise to the to the Name Type of legal entity principal activities registration operations specified) specified) Company(%) Company(%) Note Direct Indirect Newscott (Hong Kong) Investments Limited company Investment holding Hong Kong Hong Kong HK$10,000 HK$1 - 98.29 100.00 Limited * Shanghai Xinhui Real Estate Limited company Real estate Shanghai Shanghai US$15,600 US$15,600 - 98.29 100.00 Development Co., Ltd. * thousand thousand Shanghai Hehui Real Estate Limited company Real estate Shanghai Shanghai US$46,330 US$46,330 - 98.29 100.00 Development Co., Ltd. * thousand thousand Pacific Insurance Online Services Limited company Consulting services, etc. Shandong The PRC 200,000 200,000 100.00 - 100.00 Technology Co., Ltd. （"CPIC Online Services"） Tianjin Trophy Real Estate Co., Ltd. Limited company Real estate Tianjin Tianjin 353,690 353,690 - 98.29 100.00 （"Tianjin Trophy"） Pacific Insurance Senior Living Limited company Senior living properties Shanghai Shanghai 3,000,000 3,000,000 - 98.29 100.00 Investment Management Co., Ltd. investment and ("CPIC Senior Living Investment") management, etc. CPIC Allianz Health Limited company Health insurance Shanghai Shanghai 1,700,000 1,700,000 77.05 - 77.05 Anxin Agricultural Insurance Co., Ltd. Limited company Property and casualty Shanghai Shanghai 700,000 700,000 - 51.35 52.13 ("Anxin") insurance Pacific Medical & Healthcare Limited company Medical consulting Shanghai Shanghai 500,000 500,000 - 98.29 100.00 Management Co., Ltd. ("Pacific services, etc. Medical & Healthcare") Pacific Insurance Agency Co., Ltd. Limited company Insurance agency Shanghai Shanghai 50,000 50,000 - 100.00 100.00 ("Pacific Insurance Agency") CPIC Fund Management Co., Ltd. Limited company Fund management Shanghai Shanghai 150,000 150,000 - 50.83 51.00 ("CPIC Funds") 18 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 5. SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION (continued) Particulars of the Company's incorporated subsidiaries as at 30 June 2020 are as follows (continued): Percentage of Percentage of Registered capital Issued capital equity voting rights Place of (RMB thousand, (RMB thousand, attributable attributable Business scope and incorporation/ Place of unless otherwise unless otherwise to the to the Name Type of legal entity principal activities registration operations specified) specified) Company(%) Company(%) Note Direct Indirect CPIC Senior Living Development Limited company Senior living properties Chengdu Chengdu 1,000,000 510,000 - 98.29 100.00 (Chengdu) Co., Ltd. ("Chengdu Project investment and Company") management, etc. CPIC Senior Living Development Limited company Senior living properties Hangzhou Hangzhou 1,200,000 530,000 - 98.29 100.00 (1) (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. ("Hangzhou investment and Project Company") management, etc. CPIC Senior Living Development Limited company Senior living properties Xiamen Xiamen 900,000 290,000 - 98.29 100.00 (2) (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. ("Xiamen Project investment and Company") management, etc. Pacific Care Home (Chengdu) Senior Limited company Seniors and disabled Chengdu Chengdu 60,000 - - 98.29 100.00 (3) Living Service Co., Ltd. ("Pacific Care care, etc. Home at Chengdu") * Subsidiaries of City Island. 19 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 5. SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION (continued) Particulars of the Company's incorporated subsidiaries as at 30 June 2020 are as follows (continued): Hangzhou Project Company

Hangzhou Project Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary set up by CPIC Life, has obtained the business license of legal entity with the unified social credit code of 91330185MA2GMQ5J3E on 31 May 2019. The registered capital is RMB 1,200 million. CPIC Life made the capital contribution of RMB 350 million and RMB 180 million in 2019 and 2020, respectively. CPIC Life has made the capital contribution of RMB 530 million as at 30 June 2020. Xiamen Project Company

Xiamen Project Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary set up by CPIC Life, has obtained the business license of legal entity with the unified social credit code of 91350200MA33L83Y9L on 6 March 2020. The registered capital is RMB 900 million. CPIC Life has made the capital contribution of RMB 290 million as at 30 June 2020. Pacific Care Home at Chengdu

Pacific Care Home at Chengdu, a wholly-owned subsidiary set up by CPIC Senior Living Investment, has obtained the business license of legal entity with the unified social credit code of 91510115MA64FB601H on 18 May 2020. The registered capital is RMB 60 million. CPIC Senior Living Investment has not yet made the capital contribution as at 30 June 2020. As at 30 June 2020, entities no longer included in the Group's scope of consolidation: Ningbo Fenghua Xikou Garden Hotel Co., Ltd. (the "Xikou Garden Hotel"), a subsidiary of CPIC Life, was registered in Ningbo with a paid-in capital of RMB 27.28 million. Xikou Garden Hotel completed the liquidation and de-registration procedures in 2020. Taiji (Shanghai) Information Technology Co., Ltd. (the "Taiji Information Technology"), the CPIC Online Services's subsidiary, was registered in Shanghai with a paid-in capital of RMB 15 million. Taiji Information Technology completed the liquidation and de-registration procedures in 2020. 20 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 5. SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION (continued) As at 30 June 2020, consolidated structured entities material to the Group are as follows: Collective Product Scale Holding by the (Units in RMB Name Group (%) thousand) Nature of business Pacific-China Venture Capital Fund Equity 100.00 6,120,000 Investing in China Venture Capital Co., Ltd. through equity investment plan. Investment Plan CPIC Zengfu Annually Open Pure Type 100.00 5,009,999 Investing in financial instruments with high liquidity including national bonds, government bond, Launching Securities Investment Fund local treasury bonds, financial bonds, enterprise bonds, corporate bonds, Central Bank bills, medium term notes, short-term commercial paper, super short-term commercial paper, SME private debt, asset-backed security, subordinated debt, the debt part of the convertible bonds, bonds repo, bank deposits (including agreement deposits, notice deposits and term deposits), NCDs, money market instrument, treasury bond futures and other financial instruments that laws and regulations or the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC') allow funds to invest (yet subject to related regulations of the CSRC). CPIC Zengyu Annually Open Pure Type 100.00 5,009,999 Investing in financial instruments with high liquidity including national bonds, government bond, Launching Securities Investment Fund local treasury bonds, financial bonds, enterprise bonds, corporate bonds, Central Bank bills, medium term notes, short-term commercial paper, super short-term commercial paper, SME private debt, asset-backed security, subordinated debt, the debt part of the convertible bonds, bonds repo, bank deposits (including agreement deposits, notice deposits and term deposits), NCDs, money market instrument, treasury bond futures and other financial instruments that laws and regulations or the CSRC allow funds to invest (yet subject to related regulations of the CSRC). Pacific-Jiangsu Communications Holding Co., 100.00 4,000,000 Investing in Taizhou Yangtze River Highway Bridge Project operated by Jiangsu Ltd. Debt Investment Plan (Phase I) Communications Holding Co., Ltd. through debt investment plan. Pacific-China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) 53.91 2,430,000 Investing in projects operated by CNMC's subsidiaries through debt investment plan. Co.,Ltd. ("CNMC") Debt Investment Plan (Phase I) Note: CPIC Asset Management, CPIC Funds and Changjiang Pension are the asset managers of the consolidated structured entities. 21 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 6. NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS (a) Gross written premiums Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Long-term life insurance premiums 125,692 127,678 Short-term life insurance premiums 13,157 10,973 Property and casualty insurance premiums 77,748 69,158 216,597 207,809 (b) Premiums ceded to reinsurers Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Long-term life insurance premiums ceded to reinsurers (1,982) (1,119) Short-term life insurance premiums ceded to reinsurers (1,164) (879) Property and casualty insurance premiums ceded to reinsurers (10,676) (9,213) (13,822) (11,211) Net written premiums Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Net written premiums 202,775 196,598 7. INVESTMENT INCOME Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income (a) 32,542 29,609 Realised gains (b) 8,122 2,522 Unrealised (losses) /gains (c) (414) 898 Charge of impairment losses on financial assets (2,484) (1,077) 37,766 31,952 22 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 7. INVESTMENT INCOME (continued) (a) Interest and dividend income Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - Fixed maturity investments 34 48 - Funds 3 6 - Stocks 6 12 - Other equity investments 2 25 45 91 Held-to-maturity financial assets - Fixed maturity investments 7,023 6,608 Loans and receivables - Fixed maturity investments 15,782 13,809 Available-for-sale financial assets - Fixed maturity investments 6,486 6,455 - Funds 610 494 - Stocks 1,504 1,328 - Other equity investments 1,092 824 9,692 9,101 32,542 29,609 (b) Realised gains Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - Fixed maturity investments 97 55 - Funds (9) (6) - Stocks (5) (170) - Other equity investments 4 (126) - Derivative instruments - (2) 87 (249) Available-for-sale financial assets - Fixed maturity investments 307 30 - Funds 728 240 - Stocks 6,602 2,483 - Other equity investments 382 18 8,019 2,771 Others 16 - 8,122 2,522 23 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 7. INVESTMENT INCOME (continued) (c) Unrealised (losses)/gains Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - Fixed maturity investments (126) 45 - Funds 12 373 - Derivative instruments - (1) - Stocks (22) 510 - Wealth management products and other equity (278) (29) investments (414) 898 8. NET POLICYHOLDERS' BENEFITS AND CLAIMS Six months ended 30 June 2020 Gross Ceded Net Life insurance death and other benefits paid 32,076 (980) 31,096 Claims incurred - Short-term life insurance 4,642 (452) 4,190 - Property and casualty insurance 40,849 (4,673) 36,176 Changes in long-term life insurance contract liabilities 89,440 (529) 88,911 Policyholder dividends 6,322 - 6,322 173,329 (6,634) 166,695 Six months ended 30 June 2019 Gross Ceded Net Life insurance death and other benefits paid 32,590 (766) 31,824 Claims incurred - Short-term life insurance 4,218 (364) 3,854 - Property and casualty insurance 34,873 (4,406) 30,467 Changes in long-term life insurance contract liabilities 82,609 (100) 82,509 Policyholder dividends 5,827 - 5,827 160,117 (5,636) 154,481 24 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 9. PROFIT BEFORE TAX The Group's profit before tax is arrived at after charging/(crediting): Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Employee benefit expense (including directors' and supervisors' emoluments) 11,127 11,248 Auditors' remuneration 16 15 Short-term and low-value leases payments 76 171 Depreciation of property and equipment 898 820 Depreciation of investment properties 164 158 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 757 596 Amortisation of other intangible assets 376 267 Amortisation of other assets 10 5 Gains on disposal of items of property and equipment, intangible assets and other long-term assets (1) (1) Charge of impairment loss on insurance receivables and other assets 354 431 Charge of impairment loss on financial assets (Note 7) 2,484 1,077 Foreign exchange (income)/loss, net (25) 75 10. INCOME TAX Income tax Current income tax Deferred income tax (Note 21) Six months ended 30 June 20202019 3,942 (2,087) (903) 46 3,039 (2,041) Tax recorded in other comprehensive income Six months ended 30 June 20202019 Deferred income tax (Note 21) 894 1,954 25 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 10. INCOME TAX (continued) Reconciliation of tax expense

Current income tax has been provided at the rate of 25% on the assessable profits arising in Mainland China. Taxes on profits assessable elsewhere have been calculated at the rates of tax prevailing in the countries/jurisdictions in which the Group operates, based on existing legislation, interpretations and practices in respect thereof.

A reconciliation of the tax expense applicable to profit before tax using the statutory income tax rate of 25% to the tax expense at the Group's effective tax rate is as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Profit before tax 17,630 14,485 Tax computed at the statutory tax rate 4,408 3,621 Adjustments to income tax in respect of previous periods (124) (4,887) Income not subject to tax (1,594) (1,099) Expenses not deductible for tax 167 135 Others 182 189 Tax expense at the Group's effective rate 3,039 (2,041) Pursuant to the Announcement on the Pre-tax Deduction Policy for the Commission and Brokerage Expenses of Insurance Enterprises issued by the Ministry of Finance and the State Administration of Taxation in May 2019 (Notice of the Ministry of Finance and the State Administration of Taxation No.72, 2019), the deductible commissions rate is increased to 18%, with allowing any excess amount to be carried forward to future years. The commission rate is calculated as insurance business related commission and brokerage expenses over the current year total premium income less surrenders. This announcement is effective for the 2018 annual income tax filing for insurance companies. 26 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 11. EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share Basic earnings per share was calculated by dividing the net profit of the current period attributable to shareholders of the parent by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the six-month period ended 30 June 2020. Consolidated net profit for the period attributable to shareholders of the parent Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (million) Basic earnings per share Six months ended 30 June 20202019 14,23916,183 9,0859,062 RMB 1.57 RMB 1.79 The weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue has been adjusted to reflect the impact of the issuance of 102,873,300 GDRs in June 2020, representing 514,366,500 A shares of the Company (Note 1). Diluted earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share was calculated by dividing the net profit of the current period attributable to the shareholders of the parent by the adjusted weighted average number of ordinary shares based on assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option as below. According to the over-allotment option arrangement under the issuance of GDRs, the stabilising manager may require the Company to additionally issue no more than 10,287,300 GDRs, representing 51,436,500 A shares, by exercising the over-allotment option. Consolidated net profit for the period attributable to shareholders of the parent Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (million) Adjustment for: Assumed vesting of the over-allotment option Weighted average number of ordinary shares for diluted earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Six months ended 30 June 20202019 14,239 16,183 9,085 9,062 - - 9,085 9,062 RMB 1.57 RMB 1.79 The Company had no dilutive potential ordinary shares as at 31 December 2019. 27 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 12. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 11 3 Available-for-sale financial assets Gains arising during the period 11,987 14,084 Reclassification adjustments for losses included in profit or loss (8,019) (2,771) Fair value change on available-for-sale financial assets attributable to policyholders (2,771) (4,491) Impairment charges reclassified to the income statement 2,220 1,077 3,417 7,899 Income tax relating to these items (894) (1,954) 2,523 5,945 Other comprehensive income 2,534 5,948 13. INTERESTS IN ASSOCIATES 30 June 2020 At 1 At 30 Historical January Increase Share of Dividend June cost 2020 /(Decrease) profit declared 2020 Shanghai Juche Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Juche") 3 9 - 1 - 10 Zhongdao Automobile Rescue Industry Co., Ltd. ("Zhongdao") 17 34 - 2 - 36 Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Hospital ("Zhizhong Hospital") 100 66 - (4) - 62 Shanghai Dedao Co., Ltd. ("Dedao") 5 1 - - - 1 Shanghai Xingongying Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Xingongying") 81 58 - (2) - 56 Shanghai Heji Business Management LLP. ("Heji") 200 477 (300) 4 (5) 176 Changjiang Pension - China National Chemical Corporation Infrastructure Debt Investment Plan ("CHEMCHINA Debt Investment Plan") 2,160 2,164 - 58 (58) 2,164 28 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 13. INTERESTS IN ASSOCIATES (continued) 30 June 2020 At 1 At 30 Historical January Increase Share of Dividend June cost 2020 /(Decrease) profit declared 2020 Changjiang Pension - Sichuan Railway Xugu Highway Investment Infrastructure Debt Investment Plan ("Sichuan Railway Investment Plan") 250 250 - 7 (7) 250 Ningbo Zhilin Investment Management LLP. ("Ningbo Zhilin") 2,416 2,514 - 125 (61) 2,578 Changjiang Pension - Yunnan Energy Investment Infrastructure Debt Investment Plan ("Yunnan Energy Investment Plan") 3,610 3,617 - 110 (111) 3,616 Beijing More Health Technology Group CO.,Ltd. ("Beijing Miaoyijia") 413 387 - (19) - 368 Jiaxing Yishang Equity Investment LLP. ("Jiaxing Yishang") 474 486 - 8 - 494 Lianren Digital Health Technology Co., Ltd. ("Lianren Digital Health") 500 500 - (15) - 485 Zhejiang Xin'an Shuzhi Technology Co., Ltd. ("Xin'an Technology") 9 - 9 - - 9 10,238 10,563 (291) 275 (242) 10,305 On 8 May 2020, the shareholders of Xingongying changed and its total registered capital increased from RMB 3.106 million to RMB 3.112 million. After this change, CPIC Property's shareholding in Xingongying became 6.27%, and CPIC Online Services's shareholding in Xingongying became 0.67% respectively. On 14 April 2020, additional capital contributions from another shareholder of Jiaxing Yishang increased the paid-in capital of Jiaxing Yishang from RMB 500 million to RMB 500.501 million. After this capital injection, CPIC Life's shareholding in Jiaxing Yishang is diluted to 94.72%. Pursuant to the Notice of Shanghai Heji Business Management Limited Liability Partnership's payment to limited partners for the distribution of proceeds during the second phase of the project, Heji returned the paid-in capital of CPIC Property of RMB 300 million in March 2020, the total paid-in capital of Heji became RMB 202 million. CPIC Property's shareholding in Heji decreased from 99.60% to 99.01%. 29 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 13. INTERESTS IN ASSOCIATES (continued) On 7 May 2020, Pacific Medical & Healthcare, a subsidiary of CPIC Life, entered into an investment cooperation agreement of Xin'an Technology with Quzhou Financial Holdings Group Co., Ltd. and some other investment companies. Pacific Medical & Healthcare purchased 9% shares of Xin'an Technology with a consideration of RMB 6.7086 million and then subscribed additional shares of Xin'an Technology proportionally with a consideration of RMB 2.25 million. On 23 June 2020, Xin'an Technology completed the relevant industrial and commercial modification registration and the total registered capital increased to RMB 13.354 million. Nature of investment in associates as at 30 June 2020: Percentage of Registered Paid-up Place of ownership interest Percentage capital capital of voting (RMB (RMB Name incorporation Direct Indirect power thousand) thousand) Principal activity Juche Shanghai - 37.42% 37.80% 5,882 5,882 Internet Zhongdao Shanghai - 26.37% 26.67% 63,000 58,000 Road rescue Oncology, medical laboratory, clinical fluid, Zhizhong Hospital Shanghai - 15.41% 20.00% 500,000 500,000 etc. Computer information technology, technical development in the field of automotive software Dedao Shanghai - 25.00% 25.00% 20,000 20,000 technology, etc. Technical development in the field of computer information technology, Xingongying(1) Shanghai - 6.85% 6.94% 3,112 3,112 technical consulting, etc. Information Transmission, Software, and information Beijing Miaoyijia Beijing - 19.66% 20.00% 75,009 69,190 technology services Lianren Digital Information technology Health Shanghai - 24.57% 25.00% 2,000,000 2,000,000 services Xin'an Network technology Technology(2) Quzhou - 8.85% 9.00% 13,354 13,354 development services Business management, industrial investment, investment management, assets management, Heji(3) Shanghai - 97.53% N/A 202,000 consulting, etc. CHEMCHINA Debt Investment Plan (4) N/A - 70.55% N/A 3,000,000 Debt investment plan Sichuan Railway Investment Plan(5) N/A - 38.17% N/A 600,000 Debt investment plan Investment management, Ningbo Zhilin(6) Ningbo - 88.46% N/A 2,684,798 assets management Yunnan Energy Investment Plan (7) N/A - 92.94% N/A 3,800,000 Debt investment plan Jiaxing Yishang(8) Jiaxing - 93.10% N/A 500,501 Equity Investment 30 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 13. INTERESTS IN ASSOCIATES (continued) Nature of investment in associates as at 30 June 2020 (continued): Note: According to the articles of association of Xingongying, CPIC Property has significant influence over Xingongying by accrediting a director to the company. Therefore, Xingongying is accounted under equity method. According to the articles of association of Xin'an Technology, Pacific Medical & Healthcare has significant influence over Xin'an Technology by accrediting a director to the company. Therefore, Xin'an Technology is accounted under equity method. CPIC Property holds over 50% shares of Heji. Since CPIC Group cannot direct the relevant activities of Heji according to the partnership agreement of Heji, Heji is accounted under equity method. CPIC Life and Changjiang Pension hold over 50% shares of CHEMCHINA Debt Investment Plan. Since CPIC Group cannot direct the relevant activities of CHEMCHINA Debt Investment Plan according to the Agreement of Investment Plan, CHEMCHINA Debt Investment Plan is accounted under equity method. CPIC Life and Changjiang Pension hold shares of Sichuan Railway Investment Plan. Changjiang Pension is the issuer and manager of Sichuan Railway Investment Plan. Since CPIC Group has significant influence over Sichuan Railway Investment Plan, Sichuan Railway Investment Plan is accounted under equity method. CPIC Life holds over 50% shares of Ningbo Zhilin. Since CPIC Group cannot direct the relevant activities of Ningbo Zhilin according to the partnership agreement of Ningbo Zhilin, Ningbo Zhilin is accounted under equity method. CPIC Life and Changjiang Pension hold over 50% shares of Yunnan Energy Investment Plan. Since CPIC Group cannot direct the relevant activities of Yunnan Energy Investment Plan according to the Agreement of Investment Plan, Yunnan Energy Investment Plan is accounted under equity method. CPIC Life holds over 50% shares of Jiaxing Yishang. Since CPIC Group cannot direct the relevant activities of Jiaxing Yishang according to the partnership agreement of Jiaxing Yishang, Jiaxing Yishang is accounted under equity method. Summarised financial information for principal associates: 30 June 2020/Six months ended 30 June 2020 Total assets Total liabilities Total revenue Net profit Ningbo Zhilin 2,921 26 60 53 CHEMCHINA Debt Investment Plan 3,007 2 88 81 Yunnan Energy 3,809 2 119 116 Investment Plan 31 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 13. INTERESTS IN ASSOCIATES (continued) Summarised financial information for other associates: Six months ended 30 Six months ended 30 June 2020 June 2019 Net loss for the period (158) (92) Other comprehensive income for the period - - Total comprehensive loss for the period (158) (92) Total comprehensive (loss) /income attributable to the (18) 4 Group Carrying amount of the Group's interest 1,947 1,787 14. INVESTMENT IN JOINT VENTURES 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Share of net assets Shanghai Ruiyongjing Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. ("Ruiyongjing Real Estate") 9,834 9,834 Others 49 45 9,883 9,879 Particulars of the joint venture as at 30 June 2020 are as follow: Percentage of Percentage Registered Paid-up Place of ownership interest of voting capital capital Principal Name incorporation Direct Indirect power (RMB thousand) (RMB thousand) activity Shanghai Binjiang- Xiangrui Investment and Construction Co., Ltd. ("Binjiang- Xiangrui") Shanghai - 35.16% 35.70% 150,000 30,000 Real estate Taiyi (Shanghai) Information Used car Technology information Co., Ltd. Shanghai - 48.00% 48.00% 10,000 10,000 service platform Technical Hangzhou Dayu development, Internet technical service Technology and technical Co., Ltd. Hangzhou - 20.25% 20.25% 13,333 13,333 consulting Network Aizhu (Shanghai) technology, Information technical Technology consulting and Co., Ltd. Shanghai - 35.00% 35.00% 10,000 6,950 technical service 32 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 14. INVESTMENT IN JOINT VENTURES (continued) Particulars of the joint venture as at 30 June 2020 are as follow (continued): Percentage of Percentage Registered Paid-up Place of ownership interest of voting capital capital Principal Name incorporation Direct Indirect power (RMB thousand) (RMB thousand) activity Pacific Euler Hermes Insurance Sales Co., Ltd. Shanghai - 50.24% 50.00% 50,000 50,000 Insurance sales Shanghai Third party Dabaoguisheng operation Information services of Technology insurance Co., Ltd. Shanghai - 33.42% 34.00% 100,000 22,200 industry Ruiyongjing Real Estate (1) Shanghai - 68.80% 57.14% 14,050,000 14,050,000 Real estate Pacific Orpea (Shanghai) Senior Care Operation and Management management of Co., Ltd. pension industry, ("Pacific technical Orpea") (2) Shanghai - 55.04% 60.00% 10,000 10,000 consulting Note: CPIC Life holds over 50% of the ownership interest of Ruiyongjing Real Estate. Since CPIC Group cannot direct the relevant activities of Ruiyongjing Real Estate according to the Articles of Association of Ruiyongjing Real Estate, Ruiyongjing Real Estate is accounted under equity method. CPIC Senior Living Investment holds over 50% of the ownership interest of Pacific Orpea. Since CPIC Group cannot direct the relevant activities of Pacific Orpea according to the Articles of Association of Pacific Orpea, Pacific Orpea is accounted under equity method. The main financial information of the Group's joint ventures: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (RMB thousand) (RMB thousand) The joint ventures' net profit/(loss) 7,445 (6,109) As at 30 June 2020, the Group's investment in joint ventures had no impairment. Commitments related to investment in joint ventures are mentioned in Note 31. 33 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 15. HELD-TO-MATURITY FINANCIAL ASSETS Held-to-maturity financial assets are stated at amortised cost and comprise the following: 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Listed Debt investments - Government bonds 1,310 749 - Finance bonds 5,697 5,725 - Corporate bonds 8,671 9,308 Sub-total 15,678 15,782 Unlisted Debt investments - Government bonds 129,366 108,981 - Finance bonds 91,399 94,551 - Corporate bonds 67,119 75,980 Sub-total 287,884 279,512 Less: Impairment provisions (138) (47) Net Value 303,424 295,247 16. INVESTMENTS CLASSIFIED AS LOANS AND RECEIVABLES 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Debt investments - Finance bonds 2,000 2,000 - Debt investment plans 176,758 151,446 - Wealth management products 164,752 138,528 - Preferred shares 32,000 32,000 - Loans 770 236 Sub-total 376,280 324,210 Less: Impairment provisions (323) (197) Net Value 375,957 324,013 34 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 16. INVESTMENTS CLASSIFIED AS LOANS AND RECEIVABLES (continued) As at 30 June 2020, CPIC Asset Management, a subsidiary of the Company, had 86 existing debt investment plans issued by it with a total value of RMB 124.283 billion. Of these, the existing amounts of investments classified as loans and receivables with a book value of approximately RMB 61.529 billion were recognised on the Group's consolidated financial statement (As at 31 December 2019, CPIC Asset Management, a subsidiary of the Company, had 81 existing debt investment plans issued by it with a total value of RMB 117.469 billion. Of these, the existing amounts of investments classified as loans and receivables with a book value of approximately RMB 54.941 billion were recognised on the Group's consolidated financial statement). As at 30 June 2020, Changjiang Pension, a subsidiary of the Company, had 60 existing debt investment plans issued by it with a total value of RMB 102.872 billion. Of these, the existing amounts of investments classified as loans and receivables with a book value of approximately RMB 35.281 billion were recognised on the Group's consolidated financial statement (As at 31 December 2019, Changjiang Pension, a subsidiary of the Company, had 57 existing debt investment plans issued by it with a total value of RMB 101.912 billion. Of these, the existing amounts of investments classified as loans and receivables with a book value of approximately RMB 34.816 billion were recognised on the Group's consolidated financial statement). Meanwhile, as at 30 June 2020, the Group also had investments in debt investment plans classified as loans and receivables launched by other insurance asset management companies with a book value of approximately RMB 79.948 billion (As at 31 December 2019: approximately RMB 61.689 billion). The amount of debt investment plans guaranteed by a third party or by pledge that invested by the Group is about RMB 128.812 billion. For debt investment plans launched by CPIC Asset Management and Changjiang Pension and invested by the Group, the Group did not provide any guarantees or financial support. The Group's maximum exposure to loss in the debt investment plans is limited to their carrying amounts. 17. TERM DEPOSITS Maturity Period 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Within 3 months (including 3 months) 583 21,997 3 months to 1 year (including 1 year) 7,795 2,939 1 to 2 years (including 2 years) 11,290 15,800 2 to 3 years (including 3 years) 78,030 16,470 3 to 4 years (including 4 years) 55,470 41,080 4 to 5 years (including 5 years) 24,000 48,770 Over 5 years - 700 Total 177,168 147,756 35 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 18. AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE FINANCIAL ASSETS Available-for-sale financial assets are stated at fair value and comprise the following: 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Listed Equity investments - Stocks 98,389 90,373 - Funds 6,209 8,056 Debt investments - Government bonds 7,901 7,476 - Finance bonds 5,327 5,389 - Corporate bonds 63,822 64,302 Sub-total 181,648 175,596 Unlisted Equity investments - Funds 45,363 40,369 - Wealth management products 1,327 452 - Other equity investments 52,936 51,554 - Preferred shares 13,763 13,621 Debt investments - Government bonds 78,023 72,170 - Finance bonds 32,602 36,294 - Corporate bonds 117,422 118,781 - Wealth management products 3,009 2,985 Sub-total 344,445 336,226 Total 526,093 511,822 19. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Listed Equity investments - Stocks 156 237 - Funds 94 88 Debt investments - Government bonds 40 11 - Finance bonds 461 253 - Corporate bonds 2,244 2,558 Sub-total 2,995 3,147 Unlisted Equity investments - Funds 356 232 - Wealth management products 148 277 - Other equity investments 6,438 595 Debt investments - Corporate bonds 536 666 - Wealth management products 14 11 - Debt Investment plans 3 3 Sub-total 7,495 1,784 Total 10,490 4,931 36 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 19. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS (continued) Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss include financial assets designated upon initial recognition as at fair value through profit or loss as at 30 June 2020 amounted to RMB 6,603 million (31 December 2019: RMB 886 million). The rest are trading assets, with no material limitation in realisation. 20. REINSURANCE ASSETS 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Reinsurers' share of insurance contracts (Note 26) 28,823 25,560 21. DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES Deferred income tax assets and liabilities are offset when there is a legally enforceable right to offset current tax assets against current tax liabilities and when the deferred income tax assets and liabilities relate to income taxes, if any, to be levied by the same tax authority and the same taxable entity. 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Net deferred income tax (liabilities)/assets, at beginning of period (2,051) 1,211 Recognised in profit or loss (Note 10(a)) 903 121 Recognised in other comprehensive income (Note 10(b)) (894) (3,383) Net deferred income tax liabilities, at end of period (2,042) (2,051) Net deferred income tax liabilities (2,042) (2,051) Represented by: Deferred income tax assets 1,127 860 Deferred income tax liabilities (3,169) (2,911) 22. OTHER ASSETS 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Receivable for securities 6,973 3,963 Due from a related-party (1) 1,614 1,614 Receivables from external parties 1,328 1,042 Due from agents 329 276 Co-insurance receivable 107 123 Others 5,789 4,379 16,140 11,397 As at 30 June 2020, the payments made by the Group on behalf of Binjiang-Xiangrui for the purchase of land and related tax expenses amounted to approximately RMB 1,614 million (31 December 2019: RMB 1,614 million ). 37 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 23. CASH AND SHORT-TERM TIME DEPOSITS 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Cash at banks and on hand 32,866 13,530 Time deposits with original maturity of no more than three months 3,073 358 Other monetary assets 913 984 36,852 14,872 The Group's bank balances denominated in RMB amounted to RMB 22,527 million as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: RMB 13,416 million ). Under PRC's foreign exchange regulations, the Group is permitted to exchange RMB for other currencies through banks authorised to conduct foreign exchange business after obtaining approval from foreign exchange regulatory authorities. Cash at banks earns interest at floating rates based on daily bank deposit rates. Short-term time deposits are made for varying periods of between one day and three months depending on the immediate cash requirements of the Group, and earn interest at the respective short-term time deposit rates. The bank balances and deposits are deposited with creditworthy banks with no recent history of default. The carrying amounts of the cash and short-term time deposits approximate their fair values. As at 30 June 2020, RMB 888 million in the Group's other monetary assets are restricted to meet the regulation requirement of the minimum settlement deposits (31 December 2019: RMB 959 million ). As at 30 June 2020, RMB 440 million in the Group's cash and short-term time deposits balance were restricted for special-purpose use (31 December 2019: RMB 371 million ). 24. ISSUED CAPITAL 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Number of shares issued and fully paid at RMB1 each (million) 9,576 9,062 (Note 1) 38 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 25. RESERVES AND RETAINED PROFITS The amounts of the Group's reserves and the movements therein during the year are presented in the consolidated statement of changes in equity. Capital reserves

Capital reserves mainly represents share premiums from issuance of shares and the deemed disposal of an equity interest in CPIC Life to certain foreign investors in December 2005, and the subsequent repurchase of the said interest in the same subsidiary by the Company in April 2007.

In June 2020, the Company issued 102,873,300 GDRs and listed on the LSE (Note 1). Surplus reserves

Surplus reserves consist of the statutory surplus reserves and the discretionary surplus reserves. Statutory surplus reserves (the "SSR") According to the PRC Company Law and the Articles of Association of the Company and its subsidiaries in the PRC, the Company and its subsidiaries are required to set aside 10% of their net profit (after offsetting the accumulated losses incurred in previous years) determined under the Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises - Basic Standard, the specific accounting standards and other relevant regulations issued by the Ministry of Finance on 15 February 2006 and in subsequent periods ("PRC GAAP"), to the SSR until the balance reaches 50% of the respective registered capital. Subject to the approval of shareholders, the SSR may be used to offset the accumulated losses, if any, and may also be converted into capital, provided that the balance of the SSR after such capitalisation is not less than 25% of the registered capital. (ii) Discretionary surplus reserves (the "DSR") After making necessary appropriations to the SSR, the Company and its subsidiaries in the PRC may also appropriate a portion of their net profit to the DSR upon the approval of the shareholders in general meetings. Subject to the approval of the shareholders, the DSR may be used to offset accumulated losses, if any, and may be converted into capital. Of the Group's retained profits in the consolidated financial statements, RMB 15,035 million as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: RMB 12,576 million) represents the Company's share of its subsidiaries' surplus reserve fund. According to the resolution of the 10th meeting of the 6th Board of Directors of CPIC Property on 20 April 2020, CPIC Property proposed to appropriate RMB 2.5 billion of discretionary surplus reserve from retained profits. The proposal was approved by the general meeting of shareholders of CPIC Property on 8 May 2020. 39 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 25. RESERVES AND RETAINED PROFITS (continued) General reserves

In accordance with the relevant regulations, general reserves should be set aside to cover catastrophic or other losses as incurred by companies operating in the insurance, banking, trust, securities, futures, fund management, leasing and financial guarantee businesses, etc. Based on the applicable PRC financial regulations, the Company's insurance subsidiaries would need to make appropriations for such reserve based on their respective year-end net profits determined in accordance with PRC GAAP in their annual financial statements. The Company's subsidiaries operating in fund management should make appropriation for such reserve based on asset management product management fees. Such reserve is not available for profit distribution or transfer as capital injection.

Of the Group's reserves, RMB 14,365 million as at 30 June 2020 (31 December 2019: RMB 14,329 million) represents the Company's share of its subsidiaries' general reserves. Other reserves

The investment revaluation reserve records the fair value changes of available-for-sale financial assets. The foreign currency translation reserve is used to record exchange differences arising from the translation of the financial statements of the subsidiaries incorporated outside Mainland China. Distributable profits

According to the Articles of Association of the Company, the amount of retained profits available for distribution of the Company should be the lower of the amount determined under PRC GAAP and the amount determined under HKFRSs, or PRC GAAP where the overseas listing place permits. Pursuant to the resolution of the 24th meeting of the 8th Board of Directors of the Company held on 20 March 2020, a final dividend of approximately RMB 10,874 million (equivalent to RMB 1.2 per share (including tax)) was proposed after the appropriation of statutory surplus reserves. The profit distribution plan was approved by the general meeting of shareholders of the Company on 12 May 2020. 40 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 26. INSURANCE CONTRACT LIABILITIES 30 June 2020 Reinsurers' share Insurance of insurance contract contract liabilities liabilities (Note 20) Net Long-term life insurance contracts 1,058,372 (12,863) 1,045,509 Short-term life insurance contracts - Unearned premiums 8,255 (446) 7,809 - Claim reserves 5,296 (887) 4,409 13,551 (1,333) 12,218 Property and casualty insurance contracts - Unearned premiums 65,585 (7,797) 57,788 - Claim reserves 43,614 (6,830) 36,784 109,199 (14,627) 94,572 1,181,122 (28,823) 1,152,299 Incurred but not reported claim reserves 10,881 (1,790) 9,091 31 December 2019 Reinsurers' share Insurance of insurance contract contract liabilities liabilities (Note 20) Net Long-term life insurance contracts 963,542 (12,334) 951,208 Short-term life insurance contracts - Unearned premiums 4,608 (317) 4,291 - Claim reserves 4,587 (687) 3,900 9,195 (1,004) 8,191 Property and casualty insurance contracts - Unearned premiums 57,367 (6,068) 51,299 - Claim reserves 37,917 (6,154) 31,763 95,284 (12,222) 83,062 1,068,021 (25,560) 1,042,461 Incurred but not reported claim reserves 9,276 (1,469) 7,807 41 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 26. INSURANCE CONTRACT LIABILITIES (continued) Claim development tables The following tables reflect the cumulative incurred claims, including both claims notified and IBNR for each successive accident year at each balance sheet date, together with cumulative payments to date. Gross property and casualty insurance claim reserves: Property and casualty insurance (Accident year) For six months ended 30 2016 2017 2018 2019 June 2020 Total Estimate of ultimate claim cost as of: End of current year/period 57,960 59,974 64,450 71,637 36,843 One year later 57,071 57,147 64,051 71,631 Two years later 55,725 55,300 63,954 Three years later 55,167 55,092 Four years later 55,081 Current estimate of cumulative claims 55,081 55,092 63,954 71,631 36,843 282,601 Cumulative payments to date (53,937) (52,755) (59,128) (58,772) (17,678) (242,270) Liability in respect of prior years, unallocated loss adjustment expenses, assumed business, 3,283 discount and risk adjustment margin Total gross claim reserves included in 43,614 the consolidated balance sheet Net property and casualty insurance claim reserves: Property and casualty insurance (Accident year) For six months ended 30 2016 2017 2018 2019 June 2020 Total Estimate of ultimate claim cost as of: End of current year/period 50,934 52,415 56,073 62,405 32,606 One year later 50,251 50,539 55,809 62,299 Two years later 49,406 48,720 55,673 Three years later 48,841 48,509 Four years later 48,717 Current estimate of cumulative claims 48,717 48,509 55,673 62,299 32,606 247,804 Cumulative payments to date (47,885) (46,646) (51,992) (51,613) (15,808) (213,944) Liability in respect of prior years, unallocated loss adjustment expenses, assumed business, 2,924 discount and risk adjustment margin Total net claim reserves included in the 36,784 consolidated balance sheet 42 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 27. INVESTMENT CONTRACT LIABILITIES At 1 January 2019 62,255 Deposits received 17,028 Deposits withdrawn (8,058) Fees deducted (224) Interest credited 3,005 Others 1,500 At 31 December 2019 75,506 Deposits received 9,603 Deposits withdrawn (3,651) Fees deducted (80) Interest credited 1,902 Others 472 At 30 June 2020 83,752 28. BONDS PAYABLE On 23 March 2018, CPIC Property issued a 10-year capital replenishment bond with a total face value of RMB 5 billion in the interbank market. CPIC Property has a conditional option to redeem the bond at the end of the fifth interest-bearing year. The capital replenishment bond pays interests at an initial coupon rate of 5.10% per annum. If CPIC Property does not exercise the early redemption option, the annual coupon rate for the next five years would increase to 6.10%. On 27 July 2018, CPIC Property issued a 10-year capital replenishment bond with a total face value of RMB 5 billion in the interbank market. CPIC Property has a conditional option to redeem the bond at the end of the fifth interest-bearing year. The capital replenishment bond pays interests at an initial coupon rate of 4.99% per annum. If CPIC Property does not exercise the early redemption option, the annual coupon rate for the next five years would increase to 5.99%. Premium 31 December 2019 Issuance amortisation Redemption 30 June 2020 CPIC Property 9,988 - 2 - 9,990 43 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 29. NOTE TO CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT Reconciliation from profit before tax to cash generated from operating activities: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Profit before tax 17,630 14,485 Investment income (37,766) (31,952) Foreign currency (income)/loss (25) 75 Finance costs 1,176 1,429 Charge of impairment losses on insurance receivables and other assets, net 354 431 Depreciation of property and equipment 898 820 Depreciation of investment properties 164 158 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 757 596 Amortisation of other intangible assets 376 267 Amortisation of other assets 10 5 Gain on disposal of items of property and equipment, intangible (1) (1) assets and other long-term assets, net (16,427) (13,687) Increase in reinsurance assets (3,263) (2,426) Increase in insurance receivables (18,228) (14,742) (Increase)/Decrease in other assets (4,743) 1,128 Increase in insurance contract liabilities 107,704 97,797 Increase in other operating liabilities 4,206 794 Cash generated from operating activities 69,249 68,864 30. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS In addition to those disclosed elsewhere in the financial statements, the Group had the following major transactions with related parties: Sale of insurance contracts Shareholders who individually own more than 5% of voting rights of the Company and the shareholders' parent company Six months ended 30 June 20202019 1- The Group's above related party transactions were entered into based on normal commercial terms during the normal course of insurance business. (c) Fund subscription and redemption transactions Hwabao WP Fund Management Co., Ltd. Dividends paid

Shareholders who individually own more than 5% of voting rights of the Company Six months ended 30 June 20202019 1,030191 Six months ended 30 June 20202019 4,5713,182 44 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 30. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (continued) Compensation of key management personnel Six months ended 30 June 20202019 Salaries, allowances and other short-term benefits 9 10 The Group had the following major transactions with the joint venture: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Rental fees for leasing office buildings of Binjiang- Xiangrui 37 - Payments made on behalf of Binjiang-Xiangrui for the - 9 purchase of land, construction fees and etc. Total major transactions with the joint venture 37 9 The receivable due from Binjiang-Xiangrui is interest free with no determined maturity date. Transactions with other government-related entities in the PRC

The Group mainly operates in an economic environment predominated by enterprises that are controlled, jointly controlled or significantly influenced by the PRC government through its authorities, affiliates or other organisations (collectively "government-related entities"). The

Company is also a government-related entity.

For the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group had certain transactions with some government-related entities primarily related to insurance, investment and other activities (including, but not limited to, issuing insurance policies, provision of asset management or other services, and the sale, purchase, issuance and redemption of bonds or equity instruments).

Management considers that those transactions with other government-related entities are activities conducted in the ordinary course of business, and that the dealings of the Group have not been significantly or unduly affected by the fact that the Group and those government-related entities are controlled, jointly controlled or significantly influenced by the PRC government. The Group has also established pricing policies for products and services and such pricing policies do not depend on whether or not the customers are government-related entities. 45 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 31. COMMITMENTS Capital commitments

The Group had the following capital commitments at the balance sheet date: 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Contracted, but not provided for (1)(2)(3)(4)(5) 4,602 3,485 Authorised, but not contracted for (1)(2)(3)(5) 6,207 3,115 10,809 6,600 As at 30 June 2020, major projects with capital commitments are as follows: The Company resolved to establish IT Backup Centre and Customer Support Centre in Chengdu High-tech Zone and the expected total capital expenditure is approximately RMB 2,000 million. As at 30 June 2020, the cumulative amount incurred by the Company amounted to RMB 1,718 million. Of the balance, RMB 23 million was disclosed as a capital commitment contracted but not provided for and RMB 259 million was disclosed as a capital commitment authorised but not contracted for. CPIC Property and a third party bade for the use right of the land located at Huangpu District, Shanghai. And in February 2013, two parties set up a project company named Binjiang-Xiangrui as the owner of the land use right to this parcel of land and construction development subject. Total investment of this project approximated RMB 2,090 million. As at 30 June 2020, the cumulative amount incurred by CPIC Property amounted to RMB 1,626 million. Of the balance, RMB 109 million was disclosed as a capital commitment contracted but not provided for and RMB 355 million was disclosed as a capital commitment authorised but not contracted for. CPIC Life and other two parties joined together to bid for the use right of the land located at Huangpu District, Shanghai. All parties set up a project company named Ruiyongjing Real Estate as the owner of the land use right to this parcel of land and construction development subject. The estimated total investment of the project is approximately RMB 19,500 million. The registered capital of the joint venture is RMB 14,050 million, of which CPIC Life shall make a contribution of RMB 9,835 million, representing 70% of the registered capital. In addition, CPIC Life will provide shareholder's loans to the joint venture, which are estimated to be approximately RMB 5,450 million. The total amount of the above two contributions to be made by CPIC Life is estimated to be RMB 15,285 million. As at 30 June 2020, the cumulative amount incurred by CPIC Life amounted to RMB 10,605 million. Of the balance, RMB 2,230 million was disclosed as a capital commitment contracted but not provided for and RMB 2,450 million was disclosed as a capital commitment authorised but not contracted for. CPIC Life and a third party jointly established Jiaxing Yishang. The total investment of this project approximated RMB 950 million. As at 30 June 2020, the cumulative amount incurred by the CPIC Life amounted to RMB 474 million. Of the balance, RMB 476 million was disclosed as a capital commitment contracted but not provided for. 46 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 31. COMMITMENTS (continued) Capital commitments (continued) CPIC Life obtained the use rights of three parcels of land respectively located at Wenjiang District, in Chengdu, Sichuan, at Lin'an District, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, and at Jimei District, in Xiamen, Fujian, and set up three project companies named Chengdu Project Company, Hangzhou Project Company, and Xiamen Project Company accordingly as the owners of the land use rights to the parcels of land and construction development subjects for the construction project "CPIC Home". The estimated total investment of the three projects is approximately RMB 5,501 million. As at 30 June 2020, the cumulative amount incurred amounted to RMB 1,153 million. Of the balance, RMB 1,280 million was disclosed as a capital commitment contracted but not provided for and RMB 3,068 million was disclosed as a capital commitment authorised but not contracted for. Operating lease rental receivables

The Group leases its investment properties under various rental agreements. Future minimum lease receivables under non-cancellable operating leases are as follows: 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 Within 1 year (including 1 year) 851 886 1 to 2 years (including 2 years) 670 577 2 to 3 years (including 3 years) 375 385 3 to 5 years (including 5 years) 360 235 More than 5 years 228 86 2,484 2,169 47 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

In light of the nature of the insurance business, the Group makes estimates for contingencies and legal proceedings in the ordinary course of business, both in the capacity as plaintiff or defendant in litigation and as claimant or respondent in arbitration proceedings. Legal proceedings mostly involve claims on the Group's insurance policies. Provisions have been made for the probable losses to the Group, including those claims where directors can reasonably estimate the outcome of the litigations taking into account legal advice, if any. No provision is made for contingencies and legal proceedings when the outcome cannot be reasonably estimated or the probability of loss is extremely low.

In addition to the legal proceedings of the above natures, as at 30 June 2020, the Group was the defendant in certain pending litigations. Provisions were made for the possible losses based on best estimate by the directors and the Group would only be contingently liable for any claim that is in excess of what had been provided. No provision was made for contingencies and legal proceedings when the outcome cannot be reasonably estimated or the probability of loss is extremely low. MATURITY PROFILE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

The tables below summarise the maturity profiles of the financial assets and financial liabilities of the Group based on remaining undiscounted cash flows, and insurance contract liabilities of the Group based on the estimated timing of the net cash outflows. As at 30 June 2020 On Within 1 1 to 5 Over 5 demand year years years Undated Total Assets: Held-to-maturity financial assets - 23,015 99,232 432,515 - 554,762 Investments classified as loans and - 43,676 257,135 187,637 - 488,448 receivables Restricted statutory deposits - 714 6,442 - - 7,156 Term deposits - 17,823 183,849 - - 201,672 Available-for-sale financial assets 249 32,248 160,442 279,532 201,357 673,828 Financial assets at fair value 61 391 2,422 7,083 799 10,756 through profit or loss Securities purchased under - 28,623 - - - 28,623 agreements to resell Insurance receivables 8,772 23,468 9,417 847 - 42,504 Cash and short-term time deposits 33,778 3,077 - - - 36,855 Others 2,689 72,551 1,616 - - 76,856 Total 45,549 245,586 720,555 907,614 202,156 2,121,460 Liabilities: Insurance contract liabilities - 138,788 57,464 984,870 - 1,181,122 Investment contract liabilities - 9,811 27,592 107,773 - 145,176 Policyholders' deposits - 70 - - - 70 Bonds payable - 505 2,226 11,762 - 14,493 Securities sold under agreements to - 100,333 - - - 100,333 repurchase Lease liabilities - 1,341 2,153 300 - 3,794 Others 48,865 30,621 1,496 105 - 81,087 Total 48,865 281,469 90,931 1,104,810 - 1,526,075 48 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 33. MATURITY PROFILE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (continued) As at 31 December 2019 On Within 1 1 to 5 Over 5 demand year years years Undated Total Assets: Held-to-maturity financial assets - 29,029 96,981 404,187 - 530,197 Investments classified as loans and - 62,932 188,337 165,689 - 416,958 receivables Restricted statutory deposits - 807 7,030 - - 7,837 Term deposits - 35,021 137,314 700 - 173,035 Available-for-sale financial assets 263 33,753 167,461 284,590 183,261 669,328 Financial assets at fair value 63 231 2,452 1,621 879 5,246 through profit or loss Securities purchased under - 28,061 - - - 28,061 agreements to resell Insurance receivables 4,194 11,236 7,867 649 - 23,946 Cash and short-term time deposits 14,514 358 - - - 14,872 Others 1,887 66,420 1,623 - - 69,930 Total 20,921 267,848 609,065 857,436 184,140 1,939,410 Liabilities: Insurance contract liabilities - 124,370 63,037 880,614 - 1,068,021 Investment contract liabilities - 8,566 24,484 101,810 - 134,860 Policyholders' deposits - 70 - - - 70 Bonds payable - 505 2,176 12,064 - 14,745 Securities sold under agreements to - 78,503 - - - 78,503 repurchase Lease liabilities - 1,341 2,369 358 - 4,068 Others 49,483 21,612 1,964 111 - 73,170 Total 49,483 234,967 94,030 994,957 - 1,373,437 34. FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES Fair value estimates are made at a specific point in time based on relevant market information and information about financial instruments. When an active market exists, such as an authorised securities exchange, the market value is the best reflection of the fair values of financial instruments. For financial instruments where there is no active market, fair value is determined using valuation techniques. The Group's financial assets mainly include cash and short-term time deposits, financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, securities purchased under agreements to resell, policy loans, term deposits, available-for-sale financial assets, held-to-maturity financial assets, investments classified as loans and receivables, restricted statutory deposits, etc. The Group's financial liabilities mainly include securities sold under agreements to repurchase, policyholders' deposits, investment contract liabilities and bonds payable, etc. 49 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 34. FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (continued) Fair value of financial assets and liabilities not carried at fair value The following table summarises the carrying values and estimated fair values of held-to-maturity financial assets, investments classified as loans and receivables, and bonds payable whose fair values are not presented in the consolidated balance sheet. As at 30 June 2020 Carrying amount Fair values Financial assets: Held-to-maturity financial assets 303,424 328,099 Investments classified as loans and receivables 375,957 376,046 Financial liabilities: Bonds payable 9,990 11,008 As at 31 December 2019 Carrying amount Fair values Financial assets: Held-to-maturity financial assets 295,247 317,317 Investments classified as loans and receivables 324,013 324,104 Financial liabilities: Bonds payable 9,988 10,703 As permitted by HKFRS 7, the Group has not disclosed fair values for certain investment contract liabilities with discretionary participation features ("DPF") because fair values or fair value ranges for the DPF cannot be reliably estimated. There is no active market for these instruments which will be settled with policyholders in the normal course of business. The carrying amounts of other financial assets and financial liabilities approximate their fair values. 50 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 35. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT Determination of fair value and fair value hierarchy All assets and liabilities for which fair value is measured or disclosed in the consolidated financial statements are categorised within the fair value hierarchy. The fair value hierarchy prioritises the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value into three broad levels. The level in the fair value hierarchy within which the fair value measurement is categorised in its entirety is determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement in its entirety. The levels of the fair value hierarchy are as follows: Fair value is based on quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities ("Level 1"); Fair value is based on inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e., as prices) or indirectly (i.e., derived from prices) ("Level 2"); and Fair value is based on inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs) ("Level 3"). The level of fair value calculation is determined by the lowest level input with material significant in the overall calculation. As such, the significance of the input should be considered from an overall perspective in the calculation of fair value. For Level 2 financial instruments, valuations are generally obtained from third party pricing services for identical or comparable assets, or through the use of valuation methodologies using observable market inputs, or recent quoted market prices. Valuation service providers typically gather, analyse and interpret information related to market transactions and other key valuation model inputs from multiple sources, and through the use of widely accepted internal valuation models, provide a theoretical quote on various securities. Debt securities traded among Chinese interbank market are classified as Level 2 when they are valued at recent quoted price from Chinese interbank market or from valuation service providers. Substantially most financial instruments classified within Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy of the Group are debt investments denominated in RMB. Fair value of debt investments denominated in RMB is determined based upon the valuation results by the China Central Depositary & Clearing Co., Ltd. All significant inputs are observable in the market. For Level 3 financial instruments, prices are determined using valuation methodologies such as discounted cash flow models and other similar techniques. Determinations to classify fair value measures within Level 3 of the valuation hierarchy are generally based on the significance of the unobservable factors to the overall fair value measurement, and valuation methodologies such as discounted cash flow models and other similar techniques. The Group's valuation team may choose to apply internally developed valuation method to the assets or liabilities being measured, determine the main inputs for valuation, and analyse the change of the valuation and report it to management. Key inputs involved in internal valuation services are not based on observable market data. They reflect assumptions made by management based on judgements and experiences. 51 CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD. NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) 30 June 2020 (All amounts expressed in RMB million unless otherwise specified) 35. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT (continued) Determination of fair value and fair value hierarchy (continued) For assets and liabilities that are recognised at fair value on a recurring basis, the Group determines whether transfers have occurred between Levels in the hierarchy by re-assessing categorisation (based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole) at the end of each reporting period. The following table provides the fair value measurement hierarchy of the Group's assets and liabilities: As at 30 June 2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total fair value Assets measured at fair value Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - Stocks 122 34 - 156 - Funds 366 84 - 450 - Bonds 2,614 667 - 3,281 - Others - 148 6,455 6,603 3,102 933 6,455 10,490 Available-for-sale financial assets - Stocks 93,621 4,768 - 98,389 - Funds 32,602 18,970 - 51,572 - Bonds 25,491 277,418 2,188 305,097 - Others - 6,773 64,262 71,035 <