China Pacific Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT ON POLL RESULTS FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
0
08/21/2020 | 10:10am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02601)
ANNOUNCEMENT
ON POLL RESULTS FOR
THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
The extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") was held at Hotel Sofitel, Xining, Qinghai, the PRC on Friday, 21 August 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
As at the date of the EGM, the Company has issued 6,845,041,455 A shares and 2,775,300,000 H shares. The shareholders are entitled to attend the EGM and vote for or against all resolutions proposed at the EGM.
The details for the attendance of the shareholders and the authorised proxies at the EGM were as follows:
Number of shareholders and proxies attending the meeting
68
Of which: Number of holders of A shares
67
Number of holders of H shares
1
Total number of the voting shares held by attendees
5,625,156,292
Of which: Total number of shares held by holders of A shares
4,214,802,654
Total number of shares held by holders of H shares
1,410,353,638
Percentage of total number of voting shares of the Company (%)
58.471482
Of which: Percentage of the shares held by holders of A shares to the
total number of voting shares of the Company
43.811362
Percentage of the shares held by holders of H shares to the
total number of voting shares of the Company
14.660120
- 1 -
The EGM was convened in accordance with the requirements of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association"), and was chaired by Mr. KONG Qingwei, Chairman of the board of directors of the Company.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's H share registrar, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM. King & Wood Mallesons (Shanghai office) was appointed as the witnessing lawyer at the EGM.
To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the directors of the Company, there were no restrictions on any shareholder casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the EGM. There were no shares entitling the shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. No shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any of the proposed resolutions at the EGM.
All resolutions as set out in the notice of the EGM dated 28 July 2020 were voted by poll. The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the EGM were as follows:
Special Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
Total Number
For
Against
Abstain
of Votes
1.
To consider and approve the
5,622,614,692
139,500
2,402,100
5,625,156,292
Proposed Amendments to the
99.954817
0.002480
0.042703
Articles of Association
As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly
passed as a special resolution.
2.
To consider and approve the
5,622,742,692
11,500
2,402,100
5,625,156,292
establishment of CPIC Fintech Co.,
99.957093
0.000204
0.042703
Ltd.
As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly
passed as a special resolution.
- 2 -
Ordinary Resolution
Number of Votes (%)
Total Number
For
Against
Abstain
of Votes
3.
To consider and approve the election of Directors of the 9th Board of the Company
To consider and approve the
5,573,228,055
49,526,137
2,402,100
5,625,156,292
election of Mr. CHEN Ran as Non-
99.076857
0.880440
0.042703
3.1
executive Director of the 9th Board
of the Company
As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as
an ordinary resolution.
To consider and approve the
5,489,337,787
133,416,405
2,402,100
5,625,156,292
election of Mr . John Robert
97.585516
2.371781
0.042703
3.2
DACEY as Non-executive Director
of the 9th Board of the Company
As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as
an ordinary resolution.
To consider and approve the
5,573,551,555
49,202,637
2,402,100
5,625,156,292
election of Ms. LIANG Hong as
99.082608
0.874689
0.042703
3.3
Non-executive Director of the 9th
Board of the Company
As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as
an ordinary resolution.
The full text of each resolution was set out in the circular of the Company dated 28 July 2020.
By Order of the Board of Directors
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.
KONG Qingwei
Chairman
Hong Kong, 21 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. KONG Qingwei and Mr. FU Fan; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Ms. LIANG Hong, Ms. LU Qiaoling, Mr. John Robert DACEY, Mr. HUANG Dinan, Mr. WANG Tayu, Mr. WU Junhao, Mr. ZHOU Donghui and Mr. CHEN Ran; and the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Ms. LAM Tyng Yih, Elizabeth, Ms. LIU Xiaodan, Mr. WOO Ka Biu, Jackson, Mr. CHEN Jizhong, and Mr. JIANG Xuping.
Note: The appointment qualifications of Ms. LIANG Hong, Ms. LU Qiaoling, Mr. John Robert DACEY, Mr. ZHOU Donghui, Mr. CHEN Ran, Ms. LIU Xiaodan and Mr. WOO Ka Biu, Jackson are subject to approval by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 14:09:09 UTC
0
All news about CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.