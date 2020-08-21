China Pacific Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT ON POLL RESULTS FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02601)

ANNOUNCEMENT

ON POLL RESULTS FOR

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") was held at Hotel Sofitel, Xining, Qinghai, the PRC on Friday, 21 August 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

As at the date of the EGM, the Company has issued 6,845,041,455 A shares and 2,775,300,000 H shares. The shareholders are entitled to attend the EGM and vote for or against all resolutions proposed at the EGM.

The details for the attendance of the shareholders and the authorised proxies at the EGM were as follows: