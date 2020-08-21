Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.    601601   CNE1000008M8

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(601601)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Pacific Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT ON POLL RESULTS FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 10:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02601)

ANNOUNCEMENT

ON POLL RESULTS FOR

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company") was held at Hotel Sofitel, Xining, Qinghai, the PRC on Friday, 21 August 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

As at the date of the EGM, the Company has issued 6,845,041,455 A shares and 2,775,300,000 H shares. The shareholders are entitled to attend the EGM and vote for or against all resolutions proposed at the EGM.

The details for the attendance of the shareholders and the authorised proxies at the EGM were as follows:

Number of shareholders and proxies attending the meeting

68

Of which: Number of holders of A shares

67

Number of holders of H shares

1

Total number of the voting shares held by attendees

5,625,156,292

Of which: Total number of shares held by holders of A shares

4,214,802,654

Total number of shares held by holders of H shares

1,410,353,638

Percentage of total number of voting shares of the Company (%)

58.471482

Of which: Percentage of the shares held by holders of A shares to the

total number of voting shares of the Company

43.811362

Percentage of the shares held by holders of H shares to the

total number of voting shares of the Company

14.660120

- 1 -

The EGM was convened in accordance with the requirements of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association"), and was chaired by Mr. KONG Qingwei, Chairman of the board of directors of the Company.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's H share registrar, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM. King & Wood Mallesons (Shanghai office) was appointed as the witnessing lawyer at the EGM.

To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the directors of the Company, there were no restrictions on any shareholder casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the EGM. There were no shares entitling the shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. No shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any of the proposed resolutions at the EGM.

All resolutions as set out in the notice of the EGM dated 28 July 2020 were voted by poll. The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the EGM were as follows:

Special Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

Total Number

For

Against

Abstain

of Votes

1.

To consider and approve the

5,622,614,692

139,500

2,402,100

5,625,156,292

Proposed Amendments to the

99.954817

0.002480

0.042703

Articles of Association

As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly

passed as a special resolution.

2.

To consider and approve the

5,622,742,692

11,500

2,402,100

5,625,156,292

establishment of CPIC Fintech Co.,

99.957093

0.000204

0.042703

Ltd.

As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly

passed as a special resolution.

- 2 -

Ordinary Resolution

Number of Votes (%)

Total Number

For

Against

Abstain

of Votes

3.

To consider and approve the election of Directors of the 9th Board of the Company

To consider and approve the

5,573,228,055

49,526,137

2,402,100

5,625,156,292

election of Mr. CHEN Ran as Non-

99.076857

0.880440

0.042703

3.1

executive Director of the 9th Board

of the Company

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as

an ordinary resolution.

To consider and approve the

5,489,337,787

133,416,405

2,402,100

5,625,156,292

election of Mr . John Robert

97.585516

2.371781

0.042703

3.2

DACEY as Non-executive Director

of the 9th Board of the Company

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as

an ordinary resolution.

To consider and approve the

5,573,551,555

49,202,637

2,402,100

5,625,156,292

election of Ms. LIANG Hong as

99.082608

0.874689

0.042703

3.3

Non-executive Director of the 9th

Board of the Company

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed as

an ordinary resolution.

The full text of each resolution was set out in the circular of the Company dated 28 July 2020.

By Order of the Board of Directors

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

KONG Qingwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. KONG Qingwei and Mr. FU Fan; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Ms. LIANG Hong, Ms. LU Qiaoling, Mr. John Robert DACEY, Mr. HUANG Dinan, Mr. WANG Tayu, Mr. WU Junhao, Mr. ZHOU Donghui and Mr. CHEN Ran; and the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Ms. LAM Tyng Yih, Elizabeth, Ms. LIU Xiaodan, Mr. WOO Ka Biu, Jackson, Mr. CHEN Jizhong, and Mr. JIANG Xuping.

  • Note: The appointment qualifications of Ms. LIANG Hong, Ms. LU Qiaoling, Mr. John Robert DACEY, Mr. ZHOU Donghui, Mr. CHEN Ran, Ms. LIU Xiaodan and Mr. WOO Ka Biu, Jackson are subject to approval by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 14:09:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.
10:10aCHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Announcement on poll results for the extraordinary gen..
PU
08/17CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Voluntary announcement - collection of questions for 2..
PU
07/28CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Form of proxy of holders of h shares for use at the ex..
PU
07/28CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Notice of the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
07/28CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : (1) proposed amendments to the articles of association..
PU
06/17CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : The First Shanghai, Hong Kong and London Listed Chines..
AQ
06/17China's CPIC boosts IPO market with $1.8 billion London listing
RE
06/16China Pacific Insurance Prices London GDRs at $17.60; Conditional Trading Jun..
DJ
06/14CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE : Obtained The Approval of the GDR Prospectus, The First..
AQ
06/12China Pacific Insurance launches up to $2.15 billion London listing
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 335 B 48 411 M 48 411 M
Net income 2020 26 981 M 3 900 M 3 900 M
Net cash 2020 179 B 25 940 M 25 940 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Yield 2020 3,85%
Capitalization 280 B 40 427 M 40 416 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 111 247
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 34,46 CNY
Last Close Price 32,03 CNY
Spread / Highest target 72,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fan Fu President & Executive Director
Qing Wei Kong Chairman
Yong Hong Zhu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yuan Han Zhang Chief Financial & Actuarial Officer
Guo Qiang Rong Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-15.35%40 297
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-9.17%201 151
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-13.16%150 477
AIA GROUP LIMITED-11.80%112 191
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-24.89%29 427
HDFC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-4.86%16 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group