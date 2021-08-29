China Pacific Insurance : CPIC 2021 INTERIM RESULTS PRESENTATION
08/29/2021 | 08:02am EDT
中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02601)
2021 Interim Results Announcement
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.
August 31, 2021
Steady growth of overall business results
Group Operating 1)
Group Net Profits
2)
Group Embedded
Income
Value
17.304bn
252.512bn
474.431bn
+7.2%
+21.5%
+3.3%
Group Number 3)
Group Comprehensive
of Customers
Solvency Margin Ratio
159.85mn
279%
+10.91mn
-9pt
Note： 1) Based on PRC GAAP.
Attributable to equity holders of the parent.
Figures for the same period of last year have been restated.
3
Group OPAT attributable to parent RMB18.279bn, an increase of 4.9%
(unit: RMB million)
Others and consolidation cancelling-out Life insurance
OPAT attributable to minority shareholders
OPAT = net profits − short-term investment movements − changes to evaluation assumptions − material one-off factors
+4.9%
17,428
18,279
17,795
（2,292）3,290
-
18,793
（514)
18,279
4,444
4,500
OPAT
+6.7%
OPAT
17,835
13,392
14,293
18,793
(407)
(514)
1H 2021
Short-term
Changes to
Material
1H 2021
OPAT
1H 2021 OPAT
1H 2020
1H 2021
net profits
investment
evaluation
one-off
OPAT
attributable to
attributable to
movements1) assumptions2)
factors
minority
the parent
Notes:
shareholders
Short-terminvestment movements refer to the difference between actual investment income from life insurance, etc. and long-term investment assumption (5%), while adjusting for ensuing changes to liabilities on insurance and investment contracts, and considering the impact of corporate income tax.
Changes to evaluation assumptions are based on amounts arising from accounting estimates changes, while considering the impact of corporate income tax.
Numbers may not add up due to rounding.
4
