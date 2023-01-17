China Pacific Insurance : CPIC Newsletter for Investors_No. 1

Regulatory Updates

Discretionary pricing modifiers of commercial motor insurance

further expanded

According to media reports, CBIRC recently issued The Notice on further Expanding Range of Discretionary Pricing Modifiers of Commercial Motor Insurance, which adjusted the range from the current [0.65-1.35] to [0.5-1.5], meaning more pricing flexibility for P/C insurers. Implementation of the new range shall in principle not be later than June 1, 2023.

Regulator promulgates rules on information disclosure of life/health insurance products with an insurance period of over

one year

The document, released on January 4, requires insurance companies to formulate Product Profiles for all life/health insurance products with an insurance period of more than 1 year. The Profile shall contain details of product brochures, level of protection, and demonstration of insurance benefits, with full disclosure of their long-term nature and various risk profiles, as well as explicit indication of premium payment mode and surrender penalties. The document requires for the first time the disclosure of Dividend Fulfillment Ratio for participating insurance, abolishes the 3 levels of crediting rates for demonstration purpose of universal and participating insurance and introduces 2 levels instead, which were also lowered so as to be more conservative. For products with an insurance period of 10 years or below, insurance companies shall demonstrate the insurance benefits as at the end of each year; and for those with an insurance period of more than 10 years, demonstration of insurance benefits shall cover each of the first 10 years.

CBIRC mulls over new regulations on combined sales of

insurance products and retirement communities

According to media reports on January 4, CBIRC recently issued the Exposure Draft of The Notice on Rectification of Combination of Sales of Insurance Products and Retirement Community Services, which specified 5 conditions in areas of capital position, solvency and corporate governance for insurers to conduct"insurance+retirement communities": net assets shall not be lower than 5bn yuan; comprehensive solvency margin ratio for 4 consecutive quarters shall not be lower than 120%; Integrated Risk Rating (IRR) for 4 consecutive quarters shall be B or above; corporate governance rating shall be C or above; ALM capabilities shall not be lower than Level 3; there shall be no regulatory penalties or measures triggered by other regulatory audits or evaluations; coverage ratio for insurance contract liabilities reserve shall reach 100% for 4 consecutive quarters.