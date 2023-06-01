China Pacific Insurance : CPIC Newsletter for Investors_No. 5

the ecosystem and promote public good, all of which is mnemonically referred to as "352".

Summary of Q & A for Q1 Report

Q1: What is the one thing that you are most happy about and one thing that needs improving in implementing Phase I of the Changhang Action Programme? What is your expectation for Phase II of the programme?

A:In Phase I, we focused on channel restructuring, and the progress is in line with our expectations. We put in place a new set of values and work mode, built broad-based consensus on the need for transformation and established a virtuous cycle. That being said, it takes time for new capabilities and habits to deliver benefits. We are now working on the design of Phase II, which aims to build a new organisational model, i.e., a model with headquarters focusing on empowerment and branch offices on independent business operation. Currently we have rolled out independent business operation of agents, and next we will promote this among staff, so as to establish a business model centering on customers and the agency force, underpinned by integrated mode of management, support and service throughout the organisation. In brief, Phase II seeks a paradigm shift for both agents and staff to boost productivity and long-term, healthy business development.

Q2: Based on your Q1 report, there seems to be a recovery of NBV margin. Why? Was this in line with management expectations? Targets for the year?

With improved selling skills, the agency channel has started to sell more annuity and whole life products with increased SA with long pay period to satisfy customers' needs for retirement savings. Going forward, we will continue to enhance their capabilities to sell protection products. In terms of product strategy, NBV margin of the same products remained largely stable. This year, we have upgraded certain products in response to customer demand and market trends which also played a part in NBV margin improvement.

Since the launch of Phase I of the Changhang Action Programme, we've been promoting new values for business, namely, the focus on normalised sales and recruitment, with an integrated approach to year-end sales and year-beginning sales campaign. The new philosophy has been endorsed by the entire company. Everyday is a game day. Business results in Q1 stemmed from this paradigm shift, and were recognised by both customers and the agency force. They are also in line with management expectations, with solid performance in agent productivity, activity ratio, retention ratio and productivity of new recruits .

Q3: What is the current agent headcount? Seems your core agents have