China Pacific Insurance : CPIC Newsletter for Investors_No. 8

Company News

CPIC Home plans new retirement community in Sanya of Hainan Province

On June 27, CPIC Life acquired a plot of land in Haitang Bay of Sanya for construction of a retirement community seeking to provide high-quality health management service to holiday-makers, particularly travelling families. The project boasts an advantageous location, with floor space totalling 43,000 square metres and over 300 apartments.

With the launch of the Sanya project, CPIC Home now has 12 facilities in 11 Chinese cities, with those in Chengdu and Dali already open for business. In the second half of the year, the retirement community in Hangzhou will become operational, and the experience centres of those in Putuo of Shanghai and Xiamen of Fujian will open for visits.

CPIC launches a rehab equity investment fund

The fund was set up on June 10, with CPIC Private Equity Investment Management Company Limited serving as the GP, and CPIC Life as an LP, which would contribute not more than 3bn yuan. Given the long-term nature of insurance money, the fund will boost deployment of CPIC along the rehab value chain, focusing on investment in rehab hospitals, rehab clinics and rehab centres.

Special Report

Summary of CPIC Investor Meetings

Recently, CPIC hosted a few investor call conference. Below is a summary of the meetings.

1．Q: Net profits of insurance companies fell quite a lot across the board in Q1 due to equity market volatility. What is your guidance for H1 and FY22?