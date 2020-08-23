China Pacific Insurance : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - Summary Solvency Report (China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.) (1st Half of 2020)

Log in
08/23/2020 | 07:09am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02601)

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

This overseas regulatory announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The announcement is attached hereof for information purpose only.

By Order of the Board

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

KONG Qingwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. KONG Qingwei and Mr. FU Fan; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Ms. LIANG Hong, Ms. LU Qiaoling, Mr. John Robert DACEY, Mr. HUANG Dinan, Mr. WANG Tayu, Mr. WU Junhao, Mr. ZHOU Donghui and Mr. CHEN Ran; and the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Ms. LAM Tyng Yih, Elizabeth, Ms. LIU Xiaodan, Mr. WOO Ka Biu, Jackson, Mr. CHEN Jizhong, and Mr. JIANG Xuping.

  • Note: The appointment qualifications of Ms. LIANG Hong, Ms. LU Qiaoling, Mr. John Robert DACEY, Mr. ZHOU Donghui, Mr. CHEN Ran, Ms. LIU Xiaodan and Mr. WOO Ka Biu, Jackson are subject to approval by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

Summary of Solvency

Report

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

2020 Interim

Contents

I. BASIC INFORMATION .........................................................................................

1

II. GROUP OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE AND CHANGES TO MEMBER COMPANIES ........

1

III. KEY INDICATORS ..............................................................................................

1

IV. ACTUAL CAPITAL ..............................................................................................

1

V. REQUIRED CAPITAL ...........................................................................................

2

VI. MATERIAL EVENTS ...........................................................................................

2

VII. GROUP SPECIFIC RISKS……………………………………………………………………………………..2

I. Basic information

(1) Registered address:

1 Zhongshan Road (South), Huangpu, Shanghai, PRC.

(2) Legal representative

KONG Qingwei

(3) Business scope

Invest in controlling stakes of insurance companies; supervise and manage the domestic and international reinsurance business of the insurers under its control; supervise and manage the investments by the insurers under its control; participate in international insurance activities as approved.

(4) Contacts for solvency information disclosure

Contact personHUANG Danyan

Office number: +86-21-33968093

Email addresshuangdanyan@cpic.com.cn

II. Group ownership structure and changes to member companies

Please refer to our 2020 Interim Report for detailed information.

III. Key indicators

Items

As at the end of

As at the beginning of

the reporting period

the reporting period

Core solvency margin ratio

284%

288%

Core solvency margin (10K RMB)

39,994,337

37,509,764

Comprehensive solvency margin ratio

289%

295%

Comprehensive solvency margin (10K RMB)

32,435,999

30,635,692

IV. Actual capital

Items

As at the end of

As at the beginning of

the reporting period

the reporting period

Actual capital (10K)

49,552,676

46,383,835

Tier 1 core capital (10K RMB)

48,552,676

45,383,835

Tier 2 core capital (10K RMB)

-

-

Tier 1 supplement capital (10K RMB)

1,000,000

1,000,000

Tier 2 supplement capital (10K RMB)

-

-

1

V. Required capital

Items

As at the end of

As at the beginning of

the reporting period

the reporting period

Required capital (10K RMB)

17,116,677

15,748,143

Required capital for quantitative risks (10K RMB)

17,116,677

15,748,143

1)Required capital for parent company

-

-

2)Required capital for insurance member company

17,116,677

15,748,143

3)Required capital for banking member company

-

-

4)Required capital for securities member company

-

-

5)Required capital for trust member company

-

-

6)Required capital for quantifiable Group specific risks

-

-

7)Increase in required capital for risk aggregation effect

-

-

8)Decrease in required capital for risk diversification effect

-

-

Required capital for control risk (10K RMB)

-

-

Supplement capital (10K RMB)

-

-

Note: Detailed regulations are yet to be promulgated by the CBIRC regarding the required capital for quantifiable Group specific risks, increase in required capital for risk aggregation effect, decrease in required capital for risk diversification effect, required capital for control risk, and supplement capital.

VI. Material events

During the reporting period, there was no material investment losses, no major guarantees for external parties, no financial crisis incurred by the Group's subsidiaries or associates, or their takeovers by regulators.

VII. Group specific risks

(1) Risk contagion

As per regulatory requirements, the Company has set up risk quarantine mechanisms for its business operation, personnel management, fund management, information systems and internal transactions, etc., to effectively prevent the spread of relevant risks within the Group and to minimize the risk of contagion.

(2) Risk due to opaque organizational structure

As a listed insurance holding group, the Company boasts a clear ownership structure and sound corporate governance. The focus on insurance as its core business supplemented by other related business effectively prevents the risk of losses incurred by the Company as a result of opaque organizational structure.

(3) Concentration risk

As per regulatory requirements, the Company and its member insurers identify, evaluate, supervise and report on the concentration risk of various types on a regular basis, including the concentration risk of investment and reinsurance counter-parties, that of insurance and non-insurance business and that of investment assets, which effectively prevented the aggregation of a single risk or risk portfolios at the Group

2

level, or a material threat to the Group's solvency and liquidity.

(4) Non-insurance risk

The Company takes non-insurance risk management very seriously and stays focused on the core business of insurance. In strict compliance with regulatory rules, it prudently manages investment in non-insurance areas, continuously tracks and prevents the adverse effect on the solvency of both the Group and its member insurers by the business operation of its non-insurance member companies, in a bid to safeguard policyholder's interests.

3

Disclaimer

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2020 11:08:03 UTC
