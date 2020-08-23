China Pacific Insurance : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - Summary Solvency Report (China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.) (1st Half of 2020)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 02601)
Summary of Solvency
Report
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.
2020 Interim
I. Basic information
(1) Registered address:
1 Zhongshan Road (South), Huangpu, Shanghai, PRC.
(2) Legal representative：
KONG Qingwei
(3) Business scope
Invest in controlling stakes of insurance companies; supervise and manage the domestic and international reinsurance business of the insurers under its control; supervise and manage the investments by the insurers under its control; participate in international insurance activities as approved.
(4) Contacts for solvency information disclosure：
Contact person：HUANG Danyan
Office number: +86-21-33968093
Email address：huangdanyan@cpic.com.cn
II. Group ownership structure and changes to member companies
Please refer to our 2020 Interim Report for detailed information.
III. Key indicators
Items
As at the end of
As at the beginning of
the reporting period
the reporting period
Core solvency margin ratio
284%
288%
Core solvency margin (10K RMB)
39,994,337
37,509,764
Comprehensive solvency margin ratio
289%
295%
Comprehensive solvency margin (10K RMB)
32,435,999
30,635,692
IV. Actual capital
Items
As at the end of
As at the beginning of
the reporting period
the reporting period
Actual capital (10K)
49,552,676
46,383,835
Tier 1 core capital (10K RMB)
48,552,676
45,383,835
Tier 2 core capital (10K RMB)
-
-
Tier 1 supplement capital (10K RMB)
1,000,000
1,000,000
Tier 2 supplement capital (10K RMB)
-
-
1
V. Required capital
Items
As at the end of
As at the beginning of
the reporting period
the reporting period
Required capital (10K RMB)
17,116,677
15,748,143
Required capital for quantitative risks (10K RMB)
17,116,677
15,748,143
1)Required capital for parent company
-
-
2)Required capital for insurance member company
17,116,677
15,748,143
3)Required capital for banking member company
-
-
4)Required capital for securities member company
-
-
5)Required capital for trust member company
-
-
6)Required capital for quantifiable Group specific risks
-
-
7)Increase in required capital for risk aggregation effect
-
-
8)Decrease in required capital for risk diversification effect
-
-
Required capital for control risk (10K RMB)
-
-
Supplement capital (10K RMB)
-
-
Note: Detailed regulations are yet to be promulgated by the CBIRC regarding the required capital for quantifiable Group specific risks, increase in required capital for risk aggregation effect, decrease in required capital for risk diversification effect, required capital for control risk, and supplement capital.
VI. Material events
During the reporting period, there was no material investment losses, no major guarantees for external parties, no financial crisis incurred by the Group's subsidiaries or associates, or their takeovers by regulators.
VII. Group specific risks
(1) Risk contagion
As per regulatory requirements, the Company has set up risk quarantine mechanisms for its business operation, personnel management, fund management, information systems and internal transactions, etc., to effectively prevent the spread of relevant risks within the Group and to minimize the risk of contagion.
(2) Risk due to opaque organizational structure
As a listed insurance holding group, the Company boasts a clear ownership structure and sound corporate governance. The focus on insurance as its core business supplemented by other related business effectively prevents the risk of losses incurred by the Company as a result of opaque organizational structure.
(3) Concentration risk
As per regulatory requirements, the Company and its member insurers identify, evaluate, supervise and report on the concentration risk of various types on a regular basis, including the concentration risk of investment and reinsurance counter-parties, that of insurance and non-insurance business and that of investment assets, which effectively prevented the aggregation of a single risk or risk portfolios at the Group
2
level, or a material threat to the Group's solvency and liquidity.
(4) Non-insurance risk
The Company takes non-insurance risk management very seriously and stays focused on the core business of insurance. In strict compliance with regulatory rules, it prudently manages investment in non-insurance areas, continuously tracks and prevents the adverse effect on the solvency of both the Group and its member insurers by the business operation of its non-insurance member companies, in a bid to safeguard policyholder's interests.
0
