CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(601601)
China Pacific Insurance : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - Summary of Quarterly Solvency Report (China Pacific Property Insurance Co., Ltd.) (2nd Quarter of 2020)

08/23/2020 | 07:14am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國太平洋保險（集團）股份有限公司

CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02601)

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

This overseas regulatory announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The announcement is attached hereof for information purpose only.

By Order of the Board

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

KONG Qingwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. KONG Qingwei and Mr. FU Fan; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Ms. LIANG Hong, Ms. LU Qiaoling, Mr. John Robert DACEY, Mr. HUANG Dinan, Mr. WANG Tayu, Mr. WU Junhao, Mr. ZHOU Donghui and Mr. CHEN Ran; and the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Ms. LAM Tyng Yih, Elizabeth, Ms. LIU Xiaodan, Mr. WOO Ka Biu, Jackson, Mr. CHEN Jizhong, and Mr. JIANG Xuping.

  • Note: The appointment qualifications of Ms. LIANG Hong, Ms. LU Qiaoling, Mr. John Robert DACEY, Mr. ZHOU Donghui, Mr. CHEN Ran, Ms. LIU Xiaodan and Mr. WOO Ka Biu, Jackson are subject to approval by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

Summary of Quarterly

Solvency Report

China Pacific Property Insurance Co., Ltd.

2nd Quarter of 2020

Contents

I. BASIC INFORMATION...............................................................................................

1

II. MAIN INDICATORS..................................................................................................

2

III. ACTUAL CAPITAL ....................................................................................................

2

IV. REQUIRED CAPITAL ................................................................................................

3

V. INTEGRATED RISK RATING......................................................................................

3

VI. RISK MANAGEMENT STATUS ................................................................................

3

VII. LIQUIDITY RISK .....................................................................................................

4

VIII. REGULATORY MEASURES TAKEN AGAINST THE COMPANY ..............................

5

I. Basic information

(I) Registered address

South Tower, Bank of Communications Financial Building, 190 Middle Yincheng Road, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, Shanghai, the PRC

(II) Legal representative

GU Yue

(III) Business scope and territories

1Business scope

Property indemnity insurance; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health and personal accident insurance; reinsurance of the above said insurance; insurance funds investment as approved by relevant laws and regulations; other business as approved by the CIRC.

2. Business territories

The People's Republic of China (excluding Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan)

(IV) Ownership structure and shareholders 1Ownership structure

Equity categories

Shares or contributed amounts

Percentage%

(10K shares)

Domestic shares held by legal entities

1,947,000

100

Domestic shares held by natural persons

-

-

Foreign shares

-

-

Others

-

-

Total

1,947,000

100

2Top 10 shareholders

Names of shareholders

Shares held as at the end of the

Percentage of shareholding (%)

reporting period

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd.

19,178,214,743

98.50

Shenergy Group Co., Ltd.

90,874,742

0.47

Shanghai Haiyan Investment Management

90,620,982

0.46

Company Limited

Yunnan Hehe (Group) Co.,Ltd.

59,586,361

0.31

Shanghai State-owned Assets Operation

50,703,172

0.26

Co., Ltd.

Total

19,470,000,000

100

1

(V) Controlling shareholder or de facto controller

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. is the majority shareholder of the Company,

holding 98.5% of its stake.

(VI) Subsidiaries, joint or associate ventures

Name of companies

Number of shares (10K)

Percentage of the

shareholding (%)

Shanghai Binjiang-Xiangrui Investment and

1,071

35.70

Construction Co., Ltd.

Anxin Agricultural Insurance Co., Ltd.

36,490

52.13

Shanghai Juche Information Technology Co., Ltd.

148

25.20

Zhongdao Automobile Assistance Co., Ltd

1,280

20.32

CPIC Euler Hermes Credit Insurance Sales Co., Ltd

2,550

51.00

Shanghai Xingongying Information Technology Co. Ltd.

20

6.27

Shanghai Heji Business Management Partnerships ( LP)

20,000

99.00

(VII) Contacts for solvency information disclosure 1Contact personCHEN Mo

2Tel. number+86-21-33966153

II. Main indicators

As at the end of this

As at the end of last

Item

quarter/during this

quarter/during

last quarter

quarter

Core solvency margin ratio

221%

233%

Core solvency margin (10K RMB)

2,238,783

2,320,891

Comprehensive solvency margin ratio

275%

290%

Comprehensive solvency margin (10K RMB)

3,238,783

3,320,891

Latest IRR result

-

B

Premium income (10K RMB)

3,779,039

3,888,118

Net profit (10K RMB)

154,213

163,353

Net assets (10K RMB)

4,155,737

4,155,312

III. Actual capital

Item

As at the end of this quarter

As at the end of last quarter

Admitted assets (10K RMB)

19,075,019

18,299,199

Admitted liabilities (10K RMB)

13,987,840

13,227,871

Actual capital (10K RMB)

5,087,179

5,071,328

Tier 1 core capital (10K RMB)

4,087,179

4,071,328

Tier 2 core capital (10K RMB)

-

-

Tier 1 supplement capital

(10K RMB)

1,000,000

1,000,000

Tier 2 supplement capital

(10K RMB)

-

-

2

IV. Required capital

As at the end of this

Item

quarter

As at the end of last quarter

Required capital (10K RMB)

1,848,396

1,750,437

Required capital for quantitative risks (10K RMB)

1,875,402

1,776,011

1Required capital for insurance risk

(10K RMB)

1,367,546

1,323,594

2Required capital for market risk (10K RMB)

414,433

387,729

3Required capital for credit risk

(10K RMB)

717,420

639,851

Required capital for control risk

(10K RMB)

-27,006

-25,575

Supplement capital (10K RMB)

-

-

1Counter-cyclical supplement capital

(10K RMB)

-

-

2Supplement capital of D-SIIs

(10K RMB)

-

-

3Supplement capital of G-SIIs

(10K RMB)

-

-

4Other supplement capital (10K RMB)

-

-

V. Integrated risk rating (IRR)

The Company was rated B in IRR for both Q1 of 2020 and Q4 of 2019.

VI. Risk management status

  1. The latest CBIRC Solvency Aligned Risk Management Requirements and Assessment (SARMRA) of the Company

In 2018, CBIRC(former CIRC) conducted Solvency Aligned Risk Management Requirements and Assessment (SARMRA) of the Company, and the result was 82.88 points: 16.73 points for risk management infrastructure and environment, 7.55 for risk management objectives and tools, 8.60 for insurance risk management, 8.32 for market risk management, 8.38 for credit risk management, 7.66 for operational risk management, 8.68 for strategic risk management, 8.28 for reputation risk management, and 8.68 for liquidity risk management.

  1. Measures taken to improve solvency risk management and the latest results in the reporting period

During the quarter, the Company took the following steps to further improve the risk management system and prevention of major risks.

First, it improved risk management policies and regulations: in order to enhance the Risk Appetite Framework and its management, the Company amended Provisions on Management of Risk Appetite Framework, specifying the formulation, transmission, monitoring and adjustment mechanisms of the RAF and relevant management processes, with a full review of the indicator system and formulation of reporting standards; to strengthen liquidity risk management capabilities, it amended and released Implementation Rules on Liquidity Risk Management, adding to contents relating to liquidity risk assessment and management.

3

Second, in a bid to forestall major risks, serve its business strategies, and promote healthy business development, it reviewed and upgraded the RAF and Risk Tolerance based on regulatory requirements, its strategic objectives and Group requirements on integrated risk control; furthermore, to leverage the role of the RAF as overall guidance and constraints, it revised the 2020 Risk Upper Limits and Risk Monitoring Indicators in light of its business and development programs.

Third, it conducted various self-assessments and risk screening activities: initiated risk and internal control self-assessment for 2020 to enhance foundation of internal control; launched the self-assessment and rectification of data security risk of corporate WeChat account and enhanced management of reputation and operational risks; closely monitored developments of material adverse events in the insurance and other sectors, and in response to the recent high-risk cases of its peers, organized full screening of related risks by the 1st and 2nd lines of defense, with intensified effort in internal control.

VII. Liquidity risk

(I) Liquidity risk management indicators

(1) Net cash flow

Item

During/as at the end of this quarter

Net cash flow (10K RMB)

-53,781

(2) Comprehensive current ratio

Item

Within 3 months

Within 1 year

Above 1 year

Comprehensive current ratio

67.6%

47.1%

242.4%

(3) Liquidity coverage ratio

Item

Stress scenario 1

Stress scenario 2

Liquidity coverage ratio

494.5%

378.0%

(II) Liquidity risk analysis and mitigation

  1. Cash flows

In this quarter, net cash outflow of the Company was RMB540 million. Of this, cash inflow from primary insurance premiums reached RMB37.95 billion, up 21.3%. Cash outflows from claims payout grew by 14.7% to RMB18.36 billion. Net cash flow from business activities in this quarter increased by RMB330 million from the previous quarter.

Net cash outflow from the Company's investment activities was RMB2.88 billion,

4

mainly due to asset allocation in bank deposits, bonds and equity securities.

Net cash inflow from the Company's financing activities was RMB310 million, mainly as a result of allocation in financial assets repurchase.

(2) Liquidity indicator analysis

The Company has allocated a certain proportion of highly liquid assets in its SAA to meet liquidity requirements. Therefore, its liquidity coverage ratio is 494.5% and 378.0% under stress scenario 1 and 2 respectively in the next quarter, enough to meet short-term cash flow requirements.

To mitigate liquidity risk, the Company attaches importance to daily cash flow management, coordinates cash flows from business, investment and financing activities to ensure sufficient liquidity to meet needs of surrenders, claims and other benefits payments. It will continue to monitor changes to its liquidity status and enhance risk management capabilities.

VIII. Regulatory measures taken against the Company

(I) Regulatory measures taken against the company by CBIRC

During the reporting period, CBIRC has not taken any regulatory measures against the Company.

(II) Corrective measures taken by the Company

None.

5

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2020 11:13:26 UTC
