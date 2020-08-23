China Pacific Insurance : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - Summary of Quarterly Solvency Report (China Pacific Life Insurance Co., Ltd.) (2nd Quarter of 2020)

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. KONG Qingwei and Mr. FU Fan; the Non-executive Directors of the Company are Ms. LIANG Hong, Ms. LU Qiaoling, Mr. John Robert DACEY, Mr. HUANG Dinan, Mr. WANG Tayu, Mr. WU Junhao, Mr. ZHOU Donghui and Mr. CHEN Ran; and the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Ms. LAM Tyng Yih, Elizabeth, Ms. LIU Xiaodan, Mr. WOO Ka Biu, Jackson, Mr. CHEN Jizhong, and Mr. JIANG Xuping.

This overseas regulatory announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Life/health insurance denominated in RMB yuan and foreign currencies including life insurance, health insurance, personal accident insurance, etc.; reinsurance of the above said insurance；statutory life/health insurance; agency and business dealings with domestic and overseas insurers and organizations, loss adjustment, claims and other business entrusted from overseas insurance organizations; insurance funds investment as prescribed by The Insurance Law and relevant laws and regulations; international insurance activities as approved; other business as approved by the CIRC.

As at the end of last quarter

As at the end of this quarter

As at the end of last

As at the end of this

The Company attaches great importance to risk management. Although exempt from SARMRA assessment in 2018 and 2019, it continued to identify gaps in solvency risk management systems and took effective remedial actions based on an analysis of findings in relation to the regulatory assessment of its peers as well as those of its

Measures taken to improve solvency risk management and the latest status in the reporting period

points for risk management infrastructure and environment, 8.82 points for risk management objectives and tools, 8.36 points for insurance risk management, 8.00 points for market risk management, 8.00 points for credit risk management, 8.38 points for operational risk management, 8.96 points for strategic risk management,

The Company's SARMRA score for 2017 was 83.03 points. To be specific, it received

The Company received an A rating for both Q1 of 2020 and Q4 of 2019, according to

As at the end of last quarter

As at the end of this

own internal audits. Below is a summary of what was done in Q2.

First, improved risk management performance evaluation as per regulatory solvency requirements, with increased weighting of risk management for competent departments; defined the powers of the lead department in the performance evaluation of responsible departments which fall under its remit so as to enhance the effectiveness of risk management systems.

Second, in line with the Group project on "Integrated Risk Control", continued to promote the transmission of Risk Upper Limits, while starting the design of risk management standards on product development and the optimization of stress testing.

Third, conducted SAMRA self-assessment, focusing on effectiveness of adherence; proceeded with the building of IRR systems and rectification of deficiencies, maintaining top ratings for 2 consecutive quarters in the year at regulatory evaluations; initiated an annual review of progress in "rectification of irregularities", identified the key areas and functions of examination, and communicated the work plan throughout the entire organization.

Fourth, carried out research into business risks, and has completed a preliminary analysis of the key risk of "false business and false structure of the agency force" and its data protocols, which will be integrated into the risk screening campaign, especially for the supervision of branch offices.

In Q3 of 2020, the Company intends to focus on the following areas for its solvency risk management.

First, in light of the progress of C-ROSS Phase II, dynamically improve relevant risk management policies and rules as part of the effort to enhance Company system of rules and regulations.

Second, step up studies of the transmission of Risk Upper Limits, update Risk Upper Limits on product development, unify the stress testing system in line with that of the Group, and stringently control investment risks.

Third, complete the annual SAMRA self-assessment and filing with the regulator in a timely manner; enhance system building of IRR and rectification of deficiencies; push forward the screening and rectification of irregularities of the Company.

Fourth, strengthen the risk control system of business risks, and conduct studies of lapse of insurance policies in migration, enhance early warning, adopt a look -through approach towards risk monitoring and improve professional capabilities in risk control.

5